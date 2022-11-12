Following the annual Thanksgiving Day football game between Westerly and Stonington in 1986, won by the Bears over the Bulldogs, 13-0, this was the meal served to some 35 people at the home of Susan and Edward Hart on Taugwonk Road in Stonington:
Hot spiced cider and eggnog; antipasto tray with crudités, dips, crackers and cheeses; a 31-pound turkey from the Franklin Brown Farm; sausage and sage stuffing; giblet gravy; scalloped oysters; pork and sauerkraut; mashed potatoes, mashed turnip, creamed onions and peas and mushrooms; candied butternut squash with sausage and walnuts; banana bread and cranberry nut bread; creamed cheese; cranberry sauce; pickled beets; mince pie, apple pie, pumpkin pie, rhubarb pie, raisin cranberry pie and sweet potato pie; maple marble cheese cheesecake and maple pecan torte; fruitcake; chocolate mousse cake; fruit and nut bowls; coffee, tea and milk.
And cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
Those gathered round tables set with a floral centerpiece, white linen, blue onionskin dinnerware and red cranberry juice in crystal goblets were family, relatives (and friends) of a clan that included the Grills, Rolls, Harts, Crouches, Wheelers, Manfredis, Scorzas and Madejs as well as an exchange student from Brazil.
Precisely 60 years earlier, at a Thanksgiving feast in a nearby home, a more modest assemblage of guests was served:
Roast turkey, sage stuffing and basic gravy; mashed potatoes and mashed turnip; buttered onions; scalloped oysters; cranberry sauce and celery sticks; mince pie, raisin and cranberry pie, apple pie, pumpkin pie and fruit cake; coffee and milk; fruit bowl, nut bowl and dried fruits and a large box of chocolates.
It was served in the kitchen between the black iron stove and the black iron sink, on a table extended by four or five leaves and covered with white linen, china and sterling.
Remarkably, four of the guests at the 1926 holiday dinner were around for the one in 1986, including Phyllis Wheeler Grills, whose precise recollections of these two meals as well as myriad others are contained in her most entertaining, literally, two-volume “stroll down memory lane with many original Stonington, Connecticut families, a history of foods from the Bible, the Indians, the Pilgrims, our ancestors and ourselves, all told in recipes, pictures, prose, poetry and genealogies” entitled “Kith, Kin and Cooks.”
The 700-plus-page collection, published in 1989, is as much a go-to read as “The Joy of Cooking” for those of us more drawn by food fantasy at this time of year than the actual execution of any recipe calling for more attention than one oven setting or implement, a few spices and ingredients no more exotic than prime cuts and the aromatics.
Phyllis Wheeler Grills, who died at age 78 in 2001, compiled the compendium of wit, wisdom and esoterica, and ample photos and stories of family lore, mostly as a legacy to her children and family, but its appeal is universal.
I’ve dipped into it before for fodder but each time I return I find something new or applicable or seemingly inedible such as Venison Heart and Squirrel Soup and Vinegar Pie and Locust Soup.
I did unearth a gem in combing the pages for Thanksgiving delights, though it does, alas, suggest we skip one holiday feast ahead, to the time of madrigals and Morris Dancers and pining for the Chorus of Westerly’s “A Celebration of Twelfth Night.”
This would be “Stuffed Boar’s Head.”
“Actually I’m not going into too much detail about the preparation of the head,” she begins. “After cooking the head whole, you then carefully remove the skin — all in one piece — not an easy task! Any meat on the head is removed and cut into small pieces and refrigerated for the stuffing.”
From there the stuffing evolves from pork butt roast, pork sausage, brown rice and the usual complements — butter, onion, salt, celery, poultry season, walnuts or chestnuts and commercial stuffing mix.
Then comes this: “Without going into detail, I will say simply stuff the skin which you have carefully saved, filling it out in all the right places. … Protect the ears and snout with foil and carefully cover all the skin with foil. Bake about two hours or until skin is brown and crisp.”
Finally, the coup de cuisine: “Place a small flag to wave from the top of the head as it is carried to the table with much fanfare and singing.”
She also makes it known that the Grills family here traces back to Rosario Grillo, who left Tusa, Sicily, around 1896, settled in Westerly, went back to fetch his family and eventually bought a home in Pawcatuck. Along the way from Ellis Island Grillo became Grills and so remained.
There is a healthy chapter on Grills’ family recipes, including what she says was a Sicilian street food called Arancini (“little oranges”) and “Fred’s Sopprasota (Soupy),” adding “This recipe is Calabresia” and “Hot!”
Let’s go back, way, way back, to Thanksgiving, and what she calls “Yokeag” or (“No Cake. A survival food”).
“The Indians ate Yokeag with water, maple sap or snow when traveling or on the warpath,” she writes, “but it is delicious served on ice cream as a sundae. It’s also good as a cereal. Be careful! Three spoonfuls make a meal.
“Parch a pound of whole yellow field corn in hot ashes until golden brown. (The corn can be parched in a frying pan on the stove.)
“Pound a small amount of parched corn in a mortar until fine as powder. The Indian mortar was made of wood or stone and the pestle of stone, but an herb or a doctor’s mortar will do; a blender might be even better.”
Especially when traveling or on the warpath.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
