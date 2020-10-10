Dan Boyle’s been gone five years now, and my old friend and Stonington neighbor, mentor and teacher, and occasional partner in argument, is often in my thoughts. I miss him.
He was an ex-Marine from Pittsfield, Mass. He was a teacher of the deaf, with a master’s degree, at the former Mystic Oral School and a union leader and activist, fired twice and reinstated twice, there. He was dock master at the Stonington fishing docks and harbormaster in Stonington. He was a Democratic candidate for the state House and a justice of the peace. He was a beekeeper and a turkey breeder. In his younger days, he was a ranger at Acadia National Park in Maine and, in his last years, a lifeguard at a public beach in New London.
He was twice married, the father of five and the survivor of a near fatal heart attack in 2008 in the swimming pool at the Westerly Y who, rescued and resuscitated and after undergoing bypass surgery, lived to swim his daily hour or so at the Y for another seven years. He died when his heart failed for the second time at age 76, after working out at the Y.
We had our adventures, memorably a trip to Ireland to visit his relatives on a humble farm in Castlebar, in the West of Ireland in the early 1990s, and what came to mind as I walked at Stonington Point in the chill of early autumn the other day, a morning on his lobster boat in the raw and bleak of February.
I had promised Dan a morning’s work in exchange for a couple of lobsters and a bottle of wine he produced a few months earlier when I stopped at the fishing docks to see him and he suggested, and cooked up, what proved to be one sweet luncheon.
Dan lobstered the hard way, not the only way, but without a functioning lift on his 28-foot boat, and it was the shoulders and legs, and most stressfully, the lower back way. He was not a young man.
It was snowing when we pulled away from the fishing docks in the borough in the post-dawn gloom, though by 10 a.m. the snow had stopped and the wind was down.
As I vividly remember, it was a luxury to be out there. My woolen mittens were soggy with the slime of flatfish and kelp. The deck was strewn with starfish and crab. We had hauled more than 25 pots and taken only three lobsters. My back was tired and my wrist weakening, but my hands were warm and we’d seen maybe a dozen seals playing off the rocks of Cormorant Reef and Dodges Island.
There were the smells of the trade, too: the perfume of bait, sea and soaking.
I wore what I could find: corduroys, two pairs of woolen socks, rubber boots, undershirt, shirt, sweater, winter jacket, woolen hat, plastic rain poncho with a hood that was snug and flaps that weren’t. I know what I looked like, but it fit and it worked.
Dan looked a lot better in his slicks, sweaters and hat. But style mattered little to the lobsters. That Saturday wasn’t Dan’s day. The lobsters were gone.
Thirty or 40 pounds would have been a good haul that day, so late in the season. Dan said it was probably over until May.
Lobstering, as usual for him, was not his only work, not for a man of his resourcefulness and skills, but it was an appreciable income. He would keep at it, making the wire pots himself, long understanding that wooden pots were as good as cement.
He would string or jam flatfish on hooks inside the cages, the white of the bait always showing. He would fasten bricks as weights and the pots attached by rope to buoys. Then the pots would be dropped in patterns here and there around the pots of others, the understanding that you hauled only your own, not improving your sleep.
Dan knew that crabs likely would be the first to the bait, then starfish would crowd in, as abundant as caterpillars. The hauled pots usually were heavy with excess sea life. If there were lobsters, they would be grabbed and measured, the pots then cleaned and shaken upside down or scooped out.
That Dan left a few pots in the deep that day, willing to wait another week or more, and travel the route from Stonington harbor to White Rock, an ice-encrusted rise out toward Fishers Island, then head southwest to the reefs and backyard islands that sit between the harbor and Masons Island.
When he lobsters alone, he must do himself in. Maneuvering the boat toward the pots, inching it, idling it, grabbing the buoy with a hook and then hauling the cages, over and over, 30 or 40 times an outing. Exhausting and precarious. And that day, he took home only three keepers.
Dan Boyle was an independent and stubborn man, a proud father and loyal friend, smart and confident and ever open to improving his learning, usually by first-hand experience.
We parted by early afternoon that winter’s day, recalling the seals and shrugging off the haul. I went home to my weekend. He went home to make more pots.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
