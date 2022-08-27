From Steven Spellman, of Noank, recently retired Connecticut Superior Court judge and a faithful reader, a tip about the connection between a Booker Prize-winning British writer I’d never heard of and a grandiose Block Island institution I wasn’t aware of with the tantalizing lure that Block Island once sported “the largest bar in America.”
Spellman was poking around the used book tables at the annual Stonington Village Fair in early August and picked up a novel by J.G. Farrell entitled, “Troubles,” for which Farrell, an English-born novelist of Irish descent celebrated for a series of novels known as “the Empire Trilogy,” which deal with the political and human consequences of British colonial rule, was posthumously awarded, in 2010, what’s known as the Lost Man Booker Prize.
That award was created to recognize works published in 1970 when “Troubles,” about Ireland’s fight for independence from Britain, and its fellow shortlisted works had not been considered for the Booker Prize due to a change in the eligibility rules. The Booker Prize, or, formally, Man Booker Prize, is a literary prize awarded each year for the best novel written in English and published in the United Kingdom or Ireland. The winner of the Booker Prize receives international press.
Farrell also won the Booker Prize in 1973 for “The Siege of Krishnapur,” another in the series about the collapse of British colonial power, this one dealing with the Indian Rebellion of 1857.
What Spellman learned and passed along to me, besides the recommendation to read “Troubles,” was that Farrell, born in Liverpool in 1935 with the given name James Gordon Farrell, visited Block Island in 1967. It was a year after the baronial Ocean View Hotel in Old Harbor burned to the ground.
For those not familiar with the Ocean View, as I was not, here is an engaging description from a Block Island Times story published in 2012:
“ … with the more than 200 rental rooms in the gargantuan 330-feet long main hotel, with its dozen supporting buildings, printing office, orchestra, gaslight generating plant, telegraph office, stables, restaurant, farm, dozens and dozens of waiters from the nation’s finest colleges, dozens and dozens of chambermaids from New England farms and mill-towns and all types of other behind-the-scenes personnel.”
Among the guests through the years — the Ocean View opened in the late 1870s and was built by fabulously wealthy Nicholas Ball, known as the “King of Block Island” — was President Ulysses S. Grant as well as “P. T. Barnum,” said the Times story, “who came complete with entourage and considerable baggage for weeks at a time … Washington, D.C. supplied the more powerful, such as U.S. Vice Presidents Thomas Hendricks and Schuyler Colfax, and various U.S. senators, representatives, and ambassadors.
“So many U.S. Supreme Court Justices came en masse, that they once held an official hearing at (the) hotel.
“There was also a guest, General Adolphus Greeley, an explorer who was once closer to the North Pole than anyone else — and financier Russell Sage whose money created the college of that name — and John Jacob Astor, who 20 years later would be the richest and most renowned of the 1,500 who perished on the Titanic’s maiden voyage.
“And Philip Armour, who after a successful career in meat-packing would die with an immense fortune of $50 million.”
So it was in 1967 that Farrell, visiting friends in New York, decided to take the ferry to Block Island.
The following is from a review of the book “J.G. Farrell: The Making of a Writer,” by Lavinia Greacen, written by Mark Saunders and published in the Sewanee Review in the summer of 2001 by the Johns Hopkins University Press.
“The boat docked on Block Island, and immediately Farrell was reminded of Ireland by the feel of sand, sea and wind. ... On a cliff overlooking Old Harbour and the jetty a spectacular ruin drew [his] eye as he sat out on the windswept verandah. . . . The husk was identified as the remains of the Ocean View Hotel, which had burned down the previous July.
“The ruined hotel on Block Island would become the Majestic Hotel in Kilnalough, the setting for “Troubles” (1970). On the eve of Irish independence the owner, Edward Spencer, refuses to accept the erosion of English dominance, the first of three Farrell protagonists to embody imperial values as the Empire itself is crumbling. The discovery of the ruin on Block Island gave Farrell a general setting for the theme — the fall of the British Empire — that had been indistinct but present in his mind: the setting, or occasion, was a place under siege.
“Having had a polio attack, his nervous system may well have created an analogous state in his consciousness, from which the artist could draw. In ‘Troubles’ the siege is not immediate at first: paramilitary poachers lurk in the fields around the Majestic, but hunting them is a form of comedy. Not until the end does the IRA explode with deadly force. In its progression from farce to political thriller, drawing-room comedy to terrorist plot, ‘Troubles’ covers the spectrum of narrative tones that Farrell focused so strongly in the next installment of the trilogy. He had just been warming up.”
Farrell spent his last days in Ireland, where he bought a farmhouse in Bantry Bay in early 1979. On Aug. 11 of that year, he was hit by a wave while fishing and was washed out to sea. His body was found a month later. He was 44.
I will fess up to less success chasing down the claim about the “largest bar in America” being on Block Island. However, on the online platform Reddit.com, there is a posting, with a photo of the Ocean View Hotel, reading:
“Oceanview Hotel Block Island Rhode Island was once the largest bar in America (the whole first floor). After Prohibition it was abandoned and was burned to the ground in 1966.”
Lax reporting, no doubt, but that’s all I have.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.