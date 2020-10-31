From Dan Truth, the Mystic artist widely collected for his landscapes, still-lifes and portraits, two recent tales of “tabloid scandals,” as Truth framed them, involving the art and career of his former teacher, the masterly Robert Brackman, late of Noank.
Brackman, who was born in Odessa in 1898, arrived in this country from Russia as a boy in the early 1900s. He had a long career teaching at the Art Students League of New York, where he was a life member, and among other appointments, taught at the Brooklyn Museum School and Lyme Academy of Fine Arts. In 1932, he was elected into the National Academy of Design as an association member, and became a full member in 1940.
In 1952 and 1953, he was president of the Mystic Art Association, now the Mystic Museum of Art.
Truth, who studied with Brackman from 1977 until the latter’s death here in 1980, wrote in a recent email:
“Twice this past year, once before our pandemic and once since, Robert Brackman’s stars crossed with tabloid stories which caught my eye.
“Briefly: In the 1920s Robert Brackman, then in his 20s, approached the New York art dealer Robert Macbeth and asked him if he might know a wealthy man who would consider sponsoring a young promising artist. Macbeth found a sponsor for Brackman and told Brackman that the small Connecticut village of Noank, Connecticut, would be a strategic and quaint place for a young artist to locate outside New York.
“For the next two years Brackman received a stipend from his anonymous benefactor. In 1929 Brackman made his first visit and took up residence in Noank.
“Years later, after gaining quite a reputation with Lindbergh portraits, etc., Brackman was offered a commission to paint the portrait of Bartlet Arkell which he happily accepted and executed quite impressively. Only after the portrait was completed did Brackman find out that Arkell had been his secret benefactor so many years before.
“These two stories make one wonder if one has truly attained immortality in the arts until one has finally reached ‘The New York Post.’”
Last January, Melissa Klein, a reporter for the New York Post, broke the story that the august Explorers Club, headquartered in what was a six-story Jacobean mansion built in 1899 in Manhattan, was negotiating a five-year, $8.5 million sponsorship deal with TV’s Discovery Channel that would give the channel naming rights, among other exclusive arrangements.
Her story began: “The venerable Explorers Club — whose members have summited Mount Everest and gone to the moon, and enjoy feasting on such delicacies as kangaroo testicles and sheep eyeballs — is being rocked by a proposal to make its Upper East Side headquarters an outpost for the Discovery Channel.”
A number of club members were apoplectic over the downscale tawdriness of the deal, which, by the spring, had become final.
Brackman was drawn into the tabloid story because a portrait he’d painted of a legendary Danish explorer was prominent in the background of a photo published by the Post of Explorers’ Club President Richard Wiese.
As a story detailing the club’s collection of art and artifacts explains, “The largest and most striking portrait in the club is a full-length oil painting of the Scandinavian explorer Peter Freuchen by Robert Brackman, a Russian-born painter who also made portraits of Charles A. (1902-1974) and Anne Morrow Lindbergh (1906-2001), John D. Rockefeller Jr. (1874-1960) and other society figures.
“Freuchen, who lost his toes to frostbite and his leg to frostbite and gangrene while on a mapping expedition to Hudson Bay in 1923, is shown standing in a confident pose reminiscent of portraits by the Spanish painter Diego Velazquez (1599-1660) and his American counterpart Thomas Eakins (1844-1916).”
Freuchen and his third wife, Dagmar, lived in New York and had a second home in Noank on Chesbro Avenue overlooking Long Island Sound. He died in 1957 at age 71.
Brackman was back in the Post a few weeks ago — on Oct. 17 — through his association with, and portrait of, his long ago benefactor, Bartlett Arkell, who was president of what became Beech-Nut Packing Co., in Canajoharie, N.Y., and a serious art collector, and where a museum in the Mohawk River Valley was named for him. Arkell died in 1946.
The story basically said that a painting seized by the Nazis from a wealthy German Jewish family in the early 1930s was discovered in the Arkell Museum.
Arkell, it turned out, came upon the painting “Winter,” by American artist Gari Melchers, after it was sold at auction in 1934 and ended up in a New York gallery five months later. According to the Post story, there is no evidence Arkell was aware of the painting’s history when he acquired it and shipped the painting to Canajoharie.
The whereabouts of the painting, said the Post, was unearthed through a posting on the museum’s Facebook page in January 2017 that used the painting to illustrate the fact that the museum was closing for the winter. Researchers working on stolen art happened to notice the posting.
Brackman’s portrait of the portly Arkell hangs elegantly today in the museum under the inscription: “Arkell’s Inspiration: art for the people.”
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist.
