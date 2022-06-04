During a book talk late last December at the Mystic-Noank Library, a woman named Elvia Stafford came up to say hello and to give me a small cake she had baked for the holidays.
I put the neatly wrapped cake in my freezer and more or less forgot about it until recently, when I unearthed it, thawed it and feasted on it. She’d made a very tasty zucchini and pineapple cake.
For Elvia Stafford, the cake was more than a treat a few days before Christmas. It was her way of saying thank you. I hadn’t seen her in years. The other week I sought her out to give my own thanks, and to catch up.
In October 1987, when I met her, Elvia Stafford, then 24 and pregnant with twins, was living with her 3-year-old son in what amounted to well-intentioned, state-enabled isolation — a cramped efficiency at the decidedly downscale Flagship Motel on Gold Star Highway in Groton. Her husband, who she was in the process of divorcing, was not around. She was a long way from her family in Mexico City.
She and her son had been placed there by the state under an emergency shelter program after the pending delivery of twins forced her to give up the two jobs she’d been working to afford a $575-a-month apartment in Groton, and the consequence was not only losing income but her apartment and her car. Divorce proceedings against her husband were, by law, suspended because of the pregnancy.
When I visited her, at the urging of a friend who called me at the paper, she and her son had been in the efficiency for a week. The state, which placed her there, picked up the $188-a-week rent, and, under the emergency shelter program, would continue to do so for six months, provided, she told me, that she made a minimum of 30 contacts with landlords in search of an apartment, at least five of them in person and all of them documented.
The state also would provide transportation to find apartments as well as day care and, should an apartment be found, would pay the security deposit.
It sounded benevolent and Elvia Stafford was grateful, but also feared she was trapped. Her due date was two months away (the twins would be born prematurely a month early), and she wondered how a living space that barely accommodated her and her 3-year-old would have room for infant twins.
She had started receiving $419 a month from the state and $24 a week in food stamps. Where, she fretted, would she find a safe and sufficient apartment for $400 or less a month?
The $200 a month in child support she’d been receiving from her husband, whom she met while attending a community college program in hospitality and hotel management in upstate New York, was now going directly the state.
That, more or less, is what my story said. I merely wrote about her predicament.
Others, notably Susan Gordon and Mary Duba, who were neighbors in Mystic and strangers to Stafford, did something about it.
Stafford calls the two women her guardian angels and adoptive parents. They’ve become dear friends and still part of her family after more than three decades.
“I read the article to my husband and he said, ‘What are you going to do about it?’” Susan Gordon told me recently when the three women were together on the veranda of Stafford’s airy and handsomely landscaped home on Rhonda Drive in Mystic.
“Thus, I took my 8-year-old son to meet them. That begins our 35-year family affair.”
Unlike people who dropped off baby goods at the motel, Gordon met with Stafford, bringing both friendship and support.
Mary Duba, who had the room, took her in.
“One of the things that really made me want to take her in,” said Duba, “was that my husband and I went away for the weekend, and when we returned we saw that she had mopped the kitchen floor. I knew that she was with it. She was really easy to have.”
Stafford and her children stayed with the Dubas for three months. In the weeks after the twins were born, Mary and her husband, Don, would do the nightly feedings so their mother could sleep.
With assistance from the state, Stafford found a place on Mistuxet Avenue in Mystic, then an apartment on Ginger Drive in Groton, subsidized by Section 8 housing.
When the twins were 5, she went back to work, first at Foxwoods Resort Casino, becoming a supervisor at the Pequot Grill. Next, she started a house-cleaning business, finding 16 clients the first four months, a business that, at age 60, she still has today with 22 steady clients, many of them friends, offering them personal assistance as well as cleaning. She also has been doing events and wedding management for the Coastal Gourmet group at Mystic Seaport for 12 years.
She did well enough to buy the home on Rhonda Drive 20 years ago. In 2010, she married Peter Wood, a landscaper working for a company in Norwich. They’d met at a fitness place in Mystic. She had been divorced for 25 years. The wedding was in Puerto Vallarta, with a number of her friends and clients from here in attendance.
Her eldest son, Russell, 38, works as a chef at the StoneRidge retirement community in Mystic. One of the twins, Richard, 35, is in the Navy and stationed in Hawaii. The other twin, Brent, who had enlisted in the Marines, lives today in Westerly.
In the future, she wants to open a sanctuary for dogs and cats in Zihuatanejo, Mexico.
“As for my life and who I am,” she said, “every client I have has shaped me into the woman I am today. They taught me to stand up for myself. They trusted me. They helped me find my worth.”
It doesn’t take long to appreciate the vitality, strength and personality of Elvia Stafford, qualities Susan Gordon and Mary Duba have long embraced and I’d venture most people who meet her do as well.
And, just to repeat, she bakes a darn good cake.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
