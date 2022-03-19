Public libraries throughout the country are under siege regarding selection policies for books, particularly for the young, dealing with gender, race, sexuality, identity, relationships, parenting, families, anything that might capture the interest or angst of curious and growing minds.
The assault has led, in some states, to proposals to defund public libraries based on accusations that librarians are uniformly liberal, or pointedly anti-conservative, or averse to, say, creationist religious publications and other such conspiracies.
The foment and attacks and political pressure are not new, but that this sorry business goes in cycles does not offer much consolation to those dedicated to insuring their institutions remain open to all and provide public forums for the expression of ideas and a resource for exploring those ideas.
This is not to celebrate the obvious contribution and intrinsic value of community libraries, but to extol one among many, not for its services, which are standard and fine, but for its architectural beauty, especially its upper-floor interiors.
We are populated with several architecturally pleasing, late 19th-century libraries in this region. But it wasn’t until an evening book discussion just before Christmas that I finally looked up and around the second floor of the Mystic & Noank Library, on Library Street on the Groton side of Mystic, and beheld what has to be the wonder of them all, unique not only locally but across the state.
I was seated in an easy chair in front of a brick fireplace next to Christine Bradley, the library director, and to best describe the scene I will borrow shamelessly from the library’s history, which is available online:
“The interior glows with polished and intricately carved oak. A handsome brick fireplace on the east wall of the second floor features a large oak panel with the inscription ‘Elihu Spicer gave this library to the people. Large was his bounty and his soul sincere.’ A blackwrought iron wreath accents the fireplace wall and this wreath motif is repeated in the carvings on the original bookcases.”
But that was behind me. What I was looking at was the massive cathedral ceiling of carved oak in the design of an upside-down ship’s hull with a rounded window on the far wall representing a ship’s porthole that, I was told, on one day a year allows the sun’s rays to beam through and perfectly fill the wreath above the fireplace.
There are stained-glass windows on both sides of the cathedral ceiling.
I don’t recall seeing a library like it, though the New York Public Library, to name one, houses a few rather exquisitely constructed rooms.
Mystic & Noank Library is simply a treasure.
Again, from the library’s published history:
“In 1891, Captain Elihu Spicer said that he planned to build a public library for the communities of Mystic and Noank on the corner of West Main and Elm streets. The building would be two stories with a collection of books on the second floor and a large public meeting room on the first floor.
“Spicer was born in Noank in 1825 and went to sea at the age of nine. He matriculated from cabin boy at 14 to master of the bark Fanny at age twenty-two. During his life at sea, he mastered a number of sailing vessels.
“In 1861, he entered into partnership with a life-long friend, Charles H. Mallory, to form the C.H. Mallory & Co. in New York. Their venture proved successful in the trade between New York, Florida, and Galveston, Texas, and this success enabled Captain Spicer to engage in his philanthropic activities,” reads the history.
“He chose to build his library across from his summer home on Elm Street and to include features that would reflect his inquiring interest in the many places and things that he had seen on his voyages. Unfortunately, Captain Spicer died on February 15, 1893, just months before the completion of the building. His sister, Mrs. Sarah Dickinson, with the aid of Mr. Mallory, carried out the Captain’s wishes.
“William B. Bigelow of New York drew up the plans and Mertz’s Sons of Port Chester was the contractor. Captain Spicer’s own architect, William Higginson, supervised the construction. Ground was broken in the summer of 1892. Building materials include Roman brick, granite from Leete’s Island, Connecticut, sandstone from Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and Numidian marble from Africa, as well as marble from Vermont and Tennessee. Some floors are tile mosaics from Italy and stained glass fills the window transoms. Sculptured tondi representing Minerva for literature and Apollo for the arts appear on the front facade. The original roof was Roman tile.”
The building was dedicated on Jan. 23, 1894.
Through the years the library has undergone reconfiguration and an addition and repairs, notably to the aging roof, but it perseveres handsomely with the assistance of annual grants from the towns of Groton and Stonington, a modest disbursement from an endowment, and, as with most public libraries, contributions from its patrons.
Long may it stand, with its elegant doors and generous bookshelves and digital resources and enviable local history collection and notable art collection and a second floor that has to be contemplated, merely contemplated, to fully appreciate what a singular public landmark we have here.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
