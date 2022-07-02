Some years ago, my late friend and dentist, Dr. H.G. Sawyer, of Mystic, invited me along on a trip to his boyhood homes in West Virginia and then Kentucky, ostensibly to pick up a load of seasoned persimmon wood in a Kentucky hamlet called Summer Shade.
Our first stop was a family luncheon at a BBQ place in Louisville. Among those attending was Jean Sawyer, widow of H.G.’s uncle and the mother of Diane Sawyer, the TV journalist, and her sister Linda, who had a home at Fenwick in Old Saybrook. Also there was a favorite cousin of H.G.’s named Barbara Grider. Her mother was H.G.’s aunt.
But Barbara Grider, living today in Louisville, was more than just a dear relative. She may have played a significant role, if inadvertently, in a story involving one of Norman Rockwell’s most memorable magazine covers, the subject of a recent lecture at the Mystic Museum of Art, where an exhibition of 323 covers by Rockwell is on display.
In the end, the story is a mere footnote, literally, to the ceaseless crawl toward racial equality in this country, and, in fact, not particularly relevant. But it intrigues me, so bear with this, or not.
For years, H.G. Sawyer told me that his cousin Barbara’s husband, Jesse Grider, was portrayed in Rockwell’s starkly illuminating and, rare for him, political magazine cover, called “The Problem We All Live With.”
It was published by Look Magazine in January 1964 and commemorates, in matter-of-fact setting and colors, a 6-year-old Ruby Bridges being escorted by four U.S. Marshals as she integrated, by herself, a previously all white elementary school in New Orleans. (In fact, her mother accompanied her every day.) This was in November 1960, six years after the U.S. Supreme Court, in Brown vs. the Board of Education in Topeka, Kan., ruled segregation in public schools was illegal.
Ruby, painted in profile, wears a white ribbon in her hair, white dress, white socks and sneakers, and carries school materials. The ugliest slur against blacks is scrawled on the wall behind her, and stains of vegetables and eggs thrown by rabid white parents and anti-integration agitators are evident.
The four marshals — two in front and two behind — are depicted only from the shoulders down, focusing the viewer’s eyes on the perspective of a 6-year-old girl. They are wearing suits and armbands, and walk in crisp precision, as if in uniform.
Legend has it, at least as relayed by H.G. Sawyer, that one of those anonymous marshals was Jesse Grider.
In advance of the art museum lecture, I called Barbara Grider in Louisville to ask her about her late husband’s place not only in the nation’s history, but Rockwellian iconography.
“I’ve got a few things to straighten out,” she said to me. “What happened was when the painting came out, a reporter for the (Louisville) Courier Journal came by and I said to Jesse ‘It looks like a photo taken when you were in New Orleans’ but when the story came out in the Courier Journal they left out the “I said it looks like …’.”
“I knew that Rockwell staged the painting and used a model for the little girl. Jesse was not involved with the painting. I guess I started a rumor. People would bring prints of the cover to Jesse and he would sign them.”
Through the years, she said, Ruby Bridges — now Ruby Bridges Hall — would call Jesse to talk. “Jesse would say, ‘I don’t know who I escorted’ but Ruby kept calling,” she said.
Southern states fought the Supreme Court ruling. In 1960, a federal court ordered Louisiana to comply. The school district for Ruby Bridges begrudgingly required entrance exams for black students. Six students, including Ruby, passed the test.
Grider was among a group of Marshals assigned to escort the students to the William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans — he had been on his honeymoon when he received the assignment. The group of six girls, however, was down to one, as two of the students pulled out and three others were sent to a different all-white elementary school. Presumably they were escorted by marshals, too.
In February 1997, Ruby Bridges Hall, then 42, was reunited with two of the marshals — Charles D. Burks, of Indiana, and Grider — at a Black History Month ceremony at U.S. Marshals headquarters in Arlington, Va., commemorating the New Orleans events.
Grider was quoted in a Washington Post story about the ceremony:
“‘She was a very brave girl with a very brave mother,’ said Jesse Grider, 64, a retired marshal who also escorted Bridges-Hall in 1960 and was honored with her yesterday,” read the story. “Grider, who lives in Louisville, and Burks met with Bridges-Hall only briefly before the ceremony, but all three said they hoped to spend time together later.”
In 1994-95, Grider gave 11 interviews for the American Folklife Center’s “The Civil Rights History Project,” which are in repository with the Kentucky Historical Society.
The collection’s description reads: “ … Grider was a Federal Marshal assigned to guard African-American students desegregating New Orleans in 1960 and was memorialized during this moment in Norman Rockwell’s painting ‘Problems We All Live With” as one of the guards for first-grader Ruby Mae Bridges. Grider was also assigned to guard Martin Luther King Jr. in 1961.”
Grider died in 2018 at age 85. From his obituary in the Louisville paper: “During his 19-year tenure, he rose from a Deputy Marshal to the US Marshal for the Western District of Kentucky appointed by President Gerald R. Ford. Jesse was a part of the fabric of our nation as much of his duty had to do with civil rights and integration — he walked every step of the march from Selma to Montgomery.”
Ruby Bridges Hall remains an activist for racial equality. On July 15, 2011, she met with President Barack Obama at the White House, and while viewing the Norman Rockwell painting of her on display he told her, “I think it’s fair to say that if it hadn’t been for you guys, I might not be here and we wouldn’t be looking at this together.”
Whether Jesse Grider’s arms and legs were captured by Norman Rockwell may be conjecture in the fabric of racial equality, but there is no doubt he got the picture.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.