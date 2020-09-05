Some responses from readers to recent stories:
Jim O’Boyle, of Lord’s Point in Stonington and former owner of the Mystic Funeral Home, was among those taken, more or less, with the piece about Mrs. M., late of Stonington, and her remarkable capacity to hold her beer, particularly at a summer neighborhood picnic in Stonington.
“Thought I would share a couple of stories about Mrs. M.,” he wrote in an email.
“When Ralph and Jackie Ballato built their house in Grandview Park we all got together one Saturday night for a housewarming party. As we descended on the house en masse we were joined by Mrs. M carrying a 6-pack of beer. She wasn’t part of our group but said she saw all the cars and figured there must be a party. She was still there when I left for home.
“Mystic Lions Club used to run a beer festival as a fundraiser on Hewitt Road in Mystic. It ran Friday through Sunday. Mrs. M. attended on Saturday. When the cleanup crew came on Sunday morning they found Mrs. M asleep in the front seat of one of the beer trucks. They woke her up and she went home. She was back at 11 a.m. when the festival reopened.
”She was a great lady and good company.”
Another reader wrote in an anonymous email:
“Kind of dipping deep down into the old well for, uh, viable subject material, aren’t we? And I take it your last word on the matter (“Depends.”) was also your conclusion of how she pulled it off, or held it in, so to speak?”
Rita Schmidt, of Mystic, venerable politician and civic leader in Groton and outgoing chairwoman of the Eastern Regional Tourism District, wrote in an email about Vivien Kellems, the Stonington industrialist who resurrected what is today White Sails Condominiums on Lord’s Hill Road and was a lifelong thorn in the side of the Internal Revenue Service:
“It’s also noteworthy that she staged a nine-hour sit-down in a voting booth, in 1965, refusing to vote, to protest the use of party levers on voting machines. We owe the fact that we can easily split our votes to people like her, with her intense dedication to principles.”
Marie Pellegrino sent along this remembrance of Capt. Jimmie’s Inn, opened in 1917 and eventually becoming White Sails Condos:
“I just sent this article to my aunt who grew up in Stonington. During the 1938 hurricane, she and her siblings had to spend the night at the inn when their bus could not get them home. She tells quite the story of trying to get home to Pellegrino Road. Her parents met them walking home the next day trying to avoid the trees and powerlines that were down on the roads.”
From Scott Burau, in Key West, in an email response to a piece about Kirby Congdon, who was raised in Old Mystic and, now in his 90s, the poet laureate emeritus in Key West. Congdon emerged as a poet in New York in the late 1940s where, at Columbia University, he was alongside, but not among, Beat Generation writers:
“Thanks for publishing! Before the pandemic, we still saw him around town quite regularly, and I always speak about him on my literary walking tour, which is hosted by the Key West Literary Seminar.”
David Evans, of Mystic and longtime board member and treasurer of the Denison Homestead, wrote regarding the late Stonington historian Grace Wheeler and her 1905 account of the naming of the cross streets in Stonington Borough:
“Wanted to share with you the history that would have had my late wife (Jean) digging into (your) article. This re-creation of the sign that used to hang on Grace’s home on Wheeler Road hangs in our house in Mystic. In 1957 Jean’s grandmother took over ownership of the property after her brother, Dr. Ira Hart Noyes, a Providence physician, was killed by a truck on 184. Jean ended up spending summers there until 1974 when it was sold and left the family. We spent our first married summer there after creating an apartment in the barn. With over 100 acres and substantial upkeep it was too much for my father-in-law what with Jean and me living in Hanover, N.H., and her brother in Philadelphia, and it left the family.
“We starting coming to Groton Long Point that summer.
“Jean inherited a wealth of books, letters and history of the Wheelers from her mother and grandmother, who were all Denison descendants.”
Lastly, a farewell to Holly Curtis, a faithful reader who would never let me write about her but loved to boast about one of her nephews becoming a pilot in his teens. She died on Aug. 6 at age 75 in Westerly.
For years, Holly was a leading light among the cashiers at the Big Y on Stonington Road in Mystic, ever friendly despite her ills and ceaselessly fickle car, tall and elegant, perfectly coiffed, with a carnival barker’s flair, in her native Boston-tinged speech, for pushing whatever specials or fundraising campaigns were being promoted at the supermarket’s checkout counters.
She also treasured her respites on Block Island in a farmhouse on Corn Neck Road where family members lived, and where she was a summer resident for more than 30 years, working at the Block Island Grocery deli counter and at the post office there.
In the last year or so, we saw less and less of her at the Big Y, as her illness took her stamina and finally her.
This is just to say thank you, Holly. Thank you.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
