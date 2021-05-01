That I have a penchant for wandering around cemeteries must by now be somewhat tediously obvious, and last weekend, in Savannah for a wedding, I found myself in the cemetery I’ve longed to explore since reading, more than two decades ago, “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” by John Berendt.
This was, of course, Bonaventure Cemetery, maybe 15 minutes from Savannah’s historic districts, a densely shaded expanse of 103 acres, under a canopy of live oak and Spanish moss, flush with azaleas, housing the antique and ornate gravesites of some 29,000 souls, two of which I most wanted to visit and of those two, one that I wanted at long last to rest upon. The garden cemetery dates to the late 19th century.
As it happened, the two sites are virtual neighbors.
“Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” essentially the story of a crime, is more an embrace of idiosyncratic Savannah, its unbridled zanies and its social strictures, its grand mansions and its lovely squares, its voodoo and its ju-ju, its pirates and its Confederates, its drag queens and its white-gloved matriarchs, its ghosts and its phantoms, all of it an open book for storytelling.
The book, published in 1994, became a phenomenal best-seller and in 1997 was made into a film directed by Clint Eastwood and starring John Cusack and Kevin Spacey.
The weather was late-April temperate, never higher than 70 degrees, enhanced by breezes and the brick and cobblestone streets seemingly never hurried, though, traffic and tourists, and I was one, abound.
The first gravesite, in a far corner of the cemetery near a bluff overlooking the Wilmington River, is that of songwriter Johnny Mercer, a Savannah native best known for his lyrics to “ Moon River” and songs such as “Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive,” “On the Atchison, Topeka & the Santa Fe” and “Jeepers Creepers.”
His family home, near Monterey Square in Savannah, was the scene of the shooting at the crux of the book, owned at the time by Jim Williams, a millionaire antiques dealer and bon vivant tried, it turned out, four times for murder, and ultimately acquitted. It is now called the Mercer Williams House Museum.
The gravesite I was there to see, rather close to Mercer’s, is that of Conrad Aiken, the first Georgia-born author to win the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry — in 1930 for his Selected Poems.
A passage early on in the book describing a visit to Aiken’s memorial is the part I like best.
Berendt accompanies one of Savannah’s matrons, Miss Harty, on a visit to Bonaventure Cemetery.
“We walked to the crest of a low bluff overlooking a broad, slow-moving expanse of water, clearly the choicest spot in this most tranquil of settings,” he wrote. “Miss Harty led me into a small enclosure that had a gravestone and a granite bench. She sat down on the bench and gestured for me to sit next to her.
“‘At last,’” she said, “‘we can have our martinis.’ She opened the wicker basket and poured the drinks into the silver goblets. ‘If you look at the gravestone,’ she said, ‘you’ll see it’s a bit unusual.’ It was a double gravestone bearing the names of Dr. William F. Aiken and his wife, Anna. ‘They were the parents of Conrad Aiken, the poet. Notice the dates. Both Dr. and Mrs. Aiken had died on the same day: February 27, 1901.’”
She explains to him that when Conrad Aiken was a boy of 11 his father, a doctor, shot and killed his mother and then shot himself. One of the reasons, she says, was that the father complained that his wife was partying too much, and throwing too many dinner parties at their home, depleting the family income.
“‘After the shooting,’ she continues, ‘relatives up north took Conrad in and raised him. He went to Harvard and had a brilliant career. He won the Pulitzer Prize and was appointed to the poetry chair at the Library of Congress. When he retired, he came back to spend his last years in Savannah. He always knew he would. … He lived in Savannah his first eleven years and his last eleven years.’”
Berendt goes on: “Miss Harty raised her goblet and touched it to mine. A pair of mockingbirds conversed somewhere in the trees. A shrimp boat passed at slow speed.
“‘Aiken loved to come here and watch the ships go by,’ she said. ‘One afternoon, he saw one with the name Cosmos Mariner painted on the bow. That delighted him. The word “cosmos’’ appears often in his poetry, you know. That evening he went home and looked for mention of the Cosmos Mariner in the shipping news. There it was, in tiny type on the list of ships in port. The name was followed by the comment ‘Destination Unknown.’ That pleased him even more.’
“‘Where is Aiken buried?’ I asked. There were no other gravestones in the enclosure.
“‘Oh, he’s here,’ she said. ’In fact, we are very much his personal guests at the moment. It was Aiken’s wish that people should come to this beautiful place after he died and drink martinis and watch the ships just as he did. He left a gracious invitation to that effect. He had his gravestone built in the shape of a bench.’
“An involuntary reflex propelled me to my feet. Miss Harty laughed, and then she too stood up. Aiken’s name was inscribed on the bench, along with the words COSMOS MARINER, DESTINATION UNKNOWN.”
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.