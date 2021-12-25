My younger brother Pete Slosberg was in town from San Francisco for a few days recently, and being Pete, a co-founder of what was Pete’s Brewing Co. and creator of Pete’s Wicked Ale, among the early generation of heralded craft beers in this country, he sought out a fellow named Max Finnance and invited me to join them at Beer’d Brewing in Stonington.
Max Finnance, he of the intriguing name, is a Cicerone. I had no idea.
In fact, he is a third level, or Advanced Cicerone, one of some 150 in the world. The highest level — Master Cicerone — numbers a mere 20 worldwide.
A Cicerone, in Finnance’s words, is “a person who guides others toward a deeper understanding and appreciation for what beer is, how it is made, and the best practices for serving it.
“Or more simply, an über beer geek who is passionate about sharing (his or her) love for beer with others.”
For the last 15 years or so, the Chicago-based Cicerone Certification Program has been grading and certifying beer drinkers, brewers and competition judges and educators, and the process involves rigorous exams — written and oral — and tastings.
To elucidate, the master’s-level exam, which Finnance will take again in 2022 after scoring 79 two years ago but needing an 85 to pass, includes two full-day exams with essays, oral interviews, hands-on demonstrations, such as draft systems troubleshooting, and eight tasting panels.
Suffice it to say that my brother, who first met Finnance several years ago at the annual Great American Beer Festival in Colorado and who knows something about brewing, was impressed. They share Eastern Connecticut roots — Pete is from Norwich and Max is from Andover and now lives in Ledyard — and Pete, who still does a fair amount of beer judging and visiting with brewers, made a point on this trip to sit down with him over beers.
Of the 150 Advanced Cicerones, 11 live in New England, including two in Connecticut. There are none in Rhode Island.
For the record, he is also a nationally ranked Beer Judge Certification Program judge, and at the third of their four levels, the highest of which is called Master, too. He said he prefers judging local homebrew competitions, a way of giving back to the homebrew community.
Finnance, 36, is married to Melody Pere, owner of Rise, the breakfast and lunch restaurant on Water Street in Mystic. She is the daughter of Bill Pere, of Mystic, a Grammy Award winner, songwriter, former Connecticut State Troubadour and perhaps best known here as the founder of LUNCH, using music to promote social activism following the legacy of Harry Chapin.
For Finnance, a large man with a full dark beard and a mellow voice, it was not quite a hop from boyhood in Andover to the upper echelons of the beer culture.
After high school, he served five years as a nuclear electrician in the Navy, including being aboard the USS Hartford, a Los Angeles-class submarine, but left the Navy, regretfully, after breaking a leg. He enrolled as a pre-pharmacy student at the University of Connecticut, soon switching majors and earning a bachelor’s of science in biology.
“Through college I also had worked my way from doorman to bartender at Hanafin’s Irish Pub (first in New London, then in Glastonbury) and realized I was more passionate about beer than working in a lab for the rest of my life,” he wrote in a recent email. “So I started looking for a role that would let me make craft beer a career.”
That included working part-time as a brand ambassador for Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. in New York and then doing sales for Sixpoint Brewery, based in Brooklyn, N.Y., in Connecticut and Rhode Island.
A couple of years later he passed the Advanced Cicerone exam and Sixpoint created a job for him as an education and quality specialist, which had him doing trainings in-house and for retail and distributor groups about beer, the brewing process, flavor identification and the like.
In 2018, Sixpoint merged into Artisanal Brewing Ventures (ABV), based in Charlotte, N.C., and one of the top 10 craft brewers in the U.S. The company also includes Victory Brewing, Southern Tier Brewing Co. and Bold Rock Ciders.
For the latter, he had to learn about ciders and is now, naturally, possessor of a certified cider professional stamp from the American Cider Association.
He continues to do beer trainings on an expanded basis for sales and marketing teams and also offers sessions for style and off-flavor identification and food and beer pairings.
Finnance said he was not born with exceptional sensory skills, but early on began developing his vocabulary, as it were, practicing and identifying tastes and smells of various foods and chemical additives.
Among regional brewers he likes Grey Sail in Westerly and Moniker in Providence. In Connecticut, he pointed out Fox Farm in Salem, Beer’d in Stonington, Tox in New London and These Guys in Norwich, as well as Little House in Chester.
There are better than 8,000 craft brewers in this country and flavors are being produced all over the map.
“Any ingredient you can name will make its way into beer,” he said. “Cheeseburgers in beer, cereals in beer. If it makes beer approachable to a new audience, why not? Boston cream pie leads to pilsner. There’s plenty of room for craft brewers but you have to be making quality beer. I’d like to see a standard of quality across the country.”
Sixpoint recently collaborated with Beer’d to produce Stay Toasty, an imperial stout with almonds, coconut, vanilla beans, cocoa nibs and lactose.
I asked him to name the strangest concoction he’d encountered.
“Hvalur 2,” he said. “An Icelandic dark beer made with whale testicles smoked over dried sheep dung.”
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
