Writing last month about the late Mildred Savage, of Norwich and Groton Long Point, and her 1958 best-selling novel, “Parrish,” and the subsequent Warner Bros. film of the same name starring Troy Donahue, I mentioned two other books by her, including the non-fiction “A Great Fall: A Murder and its Consequences,” published in 1970.
That book, which won a coveted Edgar Award for Best Fact Crime in 1971 from the Mystery Writers of America, explored the brutal killing of a young housewife in Litchfield County, Conn., in 1965, and, in near stenographic detail, also took on broader issues such as excessive badgering in police interrogation and conflicts between a fair trial and freedom of the press. Neither of two suspects, the victim’s mentally ill mother-in-law and a love-crazed young man who lived nearby, was convicted.
As it turned out, “A Great Fall” presaged, in eerie ways, the infamous Peter Reilly case, also in Litchfield County, in 1973 in which Reilly, then 18, was arrested and convicted of murdering his mother in their cottage in Falls Village, part of the town of Canaan. He confessed after a sleepless night and long hours of police interrogation, but recanted days later. After dogged investigation by an attorney and a private investigator, as well as The New York Times, Reilly’s eventual conviction on the charge of manslaughter was overturned on the basis of a coerced confession, inadequate police work and suppression of evidence by the state’s attorney who prosecuted the case.
The trial lawyer who was instrumental in winning Reilly his freedom was T. F. Gilroy Daly, a former assistant federal prosecutor in New York who ran unsuccessfully for Congress as a Democrat in Connecticut in 1970 and, in 1977, was nominated as United States District Judge in Connecticut by President Jimmy Carter. He served as chief judge from 1983 until 1988.
That is T. F., as in Thomas Francis. His great-grandfather, T. F. Gilroy, was mayor of New York in the last years of the 19th century.
One of the regulars, including me, at the Vintage Cigar Lounge on High Street in Westerly, and a recent resident of Westerly, is Matthew Daly, who tells people to call him “Bear.” He is an amiable, well-groomed, smartly attired bear of a man whose physical size readily confirms his nickname.
He is also the son of T.F. Gilroy Daly.
Bear, in his mid-50s, is a professional consultant who worked in development for private schools, including his alma mater, Marist College, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., where he played football. Lately, his principal client is the Community Preparatory School in Providence, which, as its website says, gives motivated students in grades 4-6 “the opportunity to reach for their dreams, regardless of family income.”
According to the son, T.F. Gilroy Daly was brought into the Reilly case by the playwright Arthur Miller, who urged The Times to look into what happened to Peter Reilly, and was advised by the Sulzberger family, owner of The Times, to seek out Daly. Other notable people in Litchfield County, such as the author William Styron and the director Mike Nichols, joined with Miller in seeking justice for Reilly.
Much of the credit in overturning Reilly’s conviction belonged to the legwork of James Conway, a retired New York City detective and private investigator living in Ellington, Conn.
Several books have been written about the case, which because of the savagery of the murder, doubt placed on the conviction and support from notable cultural figures, became major national news.
In a story published in 1975 by The New York Times, Miller, perhaps then the nation’s most eminent playwright, had this to say about how he became involved:
“Mr. Reilly’s past interested Mr. Miller; the conviction aroused his compassion. For a while, Arthur Miller became a detective. He investigated the murder.
‘Actually, I slid into this unwillingly,’ Mr. Miller said. ‘Someone told me about Peter, and I said, “Send me some information on the case.” They did and it got me interested.
‘Peter was out on $50,000 bail, but there were legal fees involved. I got some neighbors together — Bill Styron, the novelist, Mike Nichols, the director, a few others — and we raised a little money. I still had an open mind about Peter then; I wasn’t sure if he was guilty or not. A little later, I drove up to Canaan and talked to people. You know what? I didn’t find anyone who thought he was guilty.’”
Despite Reilly being freed, no one ever was convicted of murdering his mother, Barbara Gibbons.
Daly, who had been a private attorney in New York and then assistant federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York before moving to Connecticut, was a graduate of Georgetown University and Yale Law School. He died in 1996 at age 65 from melanoma.
Conway, the private investigator, died in 2004.
I asked Bear, whose conservative Republican politics hardly align with his late father’s, about his father’s influence on him.
“Public service was something I learned very early on,” the son said. “In essence there was a creed that we must do what we can for your fellow man in some way. That’s something I’ve carried with me my whole life and through my consulting work raising funds for the underprivileged I have made an impact.
“Fifty years from now when I am long gone young people will open a letter in the mail stating they received a scholarship funding a free education at private schools including Community Prep in Providence for whom I still work. That’s life-changing for someone who basically comes from nothing.”
His father’s son, after all.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
