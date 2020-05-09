I wasn’t looking for her, but there she was, as I was idly thumbing through a newsroom copy of the Groton city directory, under the heading “Artists and Composers,” and I couldn’t resist: Margarita Madrigal.
Her name, lilting and lyrical, sang out.
Little did I know who awaited me inside the large and weathered white house on narrow, early 19th-century Ashby Street in Mystic, rising in that coastal New England clapboard ambience above the Mystic River on the Groton side of the village.
Here was a woman, then in her 60s, who told me she taught Spanish to Ernest Hemingway, Sherwood Anderson and the FBI; a woman, the daughter of an operatic baritone from Costa Rica and a concert pianist from Kansas, who preferred to be addressed as Miss Madrigal; a woman with raven hair and blue eyes, who smoked incessantly and liked her port; a woman with an unlisted phone number and who lived alone who authored or co-authored more than 20 books and whose front room was filled with books and paintings, loud colors and life masks of Keats, Beethoven and Socrates.
She was a woman who told me, without blinking: “I think I am the best language teacher who ever existed. I have no pride, no sense of vanity. It’s just a fact.”
She was a woman who never married and, I later read, had a number of female partners, including the 1930s American tennis champion Alice Marble, and who was an intimate friend of the author and renowned classicist Edith Hamilton.
And she was also a woman who, with the publication, in 1951, of her “Madrigal’s Magic Key to Spanish,” provided a showcase for the simple line illustrations by a young artist named Andrew Warhol.
I like to drive these early evenings through the shoreline towns and countryside here — my sheltering on wheels — and last week, heading toward Noank from Mystic, took a sharp right-hand turn and headed up Ashby Street, where I long ago first left a note inside the door at 15 Ashby, suggesting an interview. Miss Madrigal eventually responded and agreed to meet me at her home.
As it happened, I sat with her, talking and drinking port, five years before she died of throat cancer, at age 71, in 1983 at another of her homes, in Stamford, Conn.
She told me she began spending time in Mystic, away from her apartment in New York’s Greenwich Village where she gave private Spanish lessons, because she wanted to rest. She told me she insisted on it. Any neighbor who intruded on her rest, however innocently, apparently became the object of intense enmity.
I had no reason to doubt her. Among those who had incurred her wrath, she told me, was her only sister. I did not explore why.
An online biography says this about her youth:
“Margarita Madrigal was born in Alajuela, Costa Rica on May 15, 1912. Her father, Ezequías Madrigal, was an operatic baritone (and later a professor of English) from Costa Rica. Her mother, Carolyn Wilhelm, was a concert pianist from Winchester, Kansas. According to Margarita, her parents met when her father ‘was set to appear in a Kansas City auditorium but his accompanist became ill.’ He heard that Carolyn Wilhelm, a local girl, was an excellent pianist and asked her to be his pianist for the evening. She agreed ‘and the romance went on from there.’ Along with Margarita the couple had a second daughter, Marcella, and a son, Miguel.
Margarita, together with her family moved around a great deal after she was born as they followed her father’s performances and teaching assignments around Latin America. By the time she was 11 she had lived in all five Central American republics as well as in Mexico.
By 1923 however, her mother decided that Margarita had forgotten too much English and shipped her off to her own folks back in Kansas City. There she attended Wyandotte High School, which gave her, she later said, ‘a little of the Kansas tradition’ in her makeup.”
She made her name, and living, with the methods of language instruction she developed, and her lectures and courses were popular and her books — covering seven languages — sold well. However, one of them, a guide to teaching Russian, resulted in a successful plagiarism suit against her — she did not speak Russian — for using a Russian language chart of another aspiring language-instruction author. He was awarded $5,000.
While in Mystic, she embarked on writing a history of the Founding Fathers — she told me she adored Thomas Jefferson. “If you don’t try to surpass yourself, you haven’t done it,” she said to me. “That’s what separates extraordinary people. They try with their hearts. Even in letter-writing. Anyone can create beautiful word pictures.”
I don’t know whether she finished her history. A year after our meeting, she moved away from Mystic, leaving as unobtrusively as she arrived. She had befriended a few people at what was then the Other Book Store on West Main Street and a taxi driver who would take her shopping and on other errands.
When I left that afternoon, she gave me a copy of her “Madrigal’s Magic Key to Spanish” and inscribed it: “To Mr. Slosberg. An excellent conversationalist. I found our talk very enjoyable.”
The pleasure was all mine.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.