Visiting with Nina Wright, the reference librarian overseeing local history at the Westerly Library, is always a pleasure and often enough rewarding in fodder and footnotes for stories.
The other day, for instance, was just such an occasion in her second-floor domain stacked, literally, to the ceiling with scholarly tomes, scrapbooks, city directories, maps, vital statistics records, attic rescues and assorted family collections, the life blood of the past.
Foremost, I learned she is the winner of this year’s Julia Award presented by Westerly Historical Society and Babcock-Smith House Museum. The Julia Award is named for Julia Emmeline Smith, who founded the Westerly Historical Society in 1913. She was the daughter of Orlando Smith.
According to Ann L. Smith, editor of the society’s newsletter, “Westerly’s Witness,” “It is a very prestigious award and recognizes a major contribution to local history. Nominations arise solely from the members of the Westerly Historical Society Executive Board. Often the parties chosen have contributed to the cause of our local history through work spanning several years.”
Nina Wright, who has worked at the library since 2005 and ever modest, is all that. She will be feted on May 25 at the historical society’s annual meeting at the Haversham.
My visit produced even more treasure. As we chatted, she casually handed me a thick, well-worn, book-sized scrapbook, fragilely bound, containing page after yellowing page of clipped and pasted stories from local newspapers, one of a dozen or so such volumes she’s been going through, indexing them as she’s able.
The collection she handed me covered the years 1911 through 1932, and the clippings came from The Westerly Sun, the (then) New London Day, the Westerly Daily Tribune and the Westerly Weekly, among other sources. This was Volume 12, the last. The first collection dates to 1886.
Flipping gingerly through the pages I found just the news readers depended on and delighted in, and in today’s corporate-owned climate for dailies, the ones that are still around, has been pretty much eclipsed.
Here’s a sampling:
From March 20, 1930, under the headline: “Betsy Rathbun, N. Stonington, Aged 100, Dies. Fifty-four of 55 Descendants living, 12 Great-Great Grandchildren.”
From her obituary:
“Mrs. Rathbun listened to the radio for the first time on her 100th birthday last May and heard the occasion of her birthday announced over the air from a New York studio.”
Another eye-catcher, published on Oct. 14, 1919.
“Nearly Century Old Woman In Bed for Eleven Years”
The story, about Mrs. Prudence Gardner, of North Stonington, who, said the piece, spent her “entire life in her hometown,” went on to read:
“As the result of a broken leg, Mrs. Gardner has been confined to her room and bed in the upper part of her home for eleven years and strange though it may seem, is positively declared to have neither left or to have been known to be removed from her bed but once since.”
This undated story from the volume prompted a rather snarky chuckle:
The headline: “Mason’s Island Owners. Exclusiveness of Famous Strip off Mystic Fast Waning.”
The story began: “The exclusiveness of Mason’s Island, at the mouth of the Mystic River, which has surrounded it with an air of mystery that also attaches to its owners, John and Andrew Mason, is fast waning.
“Time was when the brothers owned every inch of the island. Now there are several houses erected on the northern shore, nearest Mystic village. These quaint houses, set in cosy (sic) little yards, are owned by fishermen and lobstermen.”
Masons Island losing its exclusivity? Now, that is news.
From Oct. 29, 1928, this curious report:
“Lantern Hill Not Visited. Paths Are Growing Up and Top Has Growth of Scrub Oak.”
“Visitors to Lantern Hill,” the story reads, “find that there has been considerable change there in the last 10 or 15 years. There is growth of scrub oak and alder brush on the top of the hill, making the outline of the hill not as rugged as it formerly was.
“Many of the paths around the hill have disappeared entirely, while the path which went up from the old Norwich & Westerly Railroad has almost entirely disappeared.”
Finally, this irresistible, if orphan, item, unearthed by Nina Wright, from July 1889, and likely the Westerly Journal:
“Twenty women visited the gambling house of John Lewis, at Evanstown, W.T., on Tuesday night, and gave Lewis a thrashing with whips, as a punishment for his habitual beating of his wife.”
More than a few of these stories have a certain tabloid allure — “Woman in Bed for Eleven Years! Woman Turns 100 Before Hearing Radio for the First Time!” – yet what they tend to convey is not dread or scandal, but wonder, and the trappings of ordinary, if not obscure, lives.
They do not absolve newspapers from doing what they’re supposed to do — inform the citizenry and keep officialdom in check — and they do not necessarily take space away from those vital functions. They do offer readers what might be denigrated as filler, or was so in days when there was need for such, but for a goodly number of local readers, then and likely now, they also afforded news, however small or simply neighborly the stage.
As Nina Wright commented, reading through these volumes makes any researcher curious about the mindset of whoever kept them.
That well may be, but I, for one, am just happy they did.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
