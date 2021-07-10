Sometimes the stars align, the weather gods shine and people are able to find parking on a madcap bustling summer’s eve in downtown Mystic.
So it was on a recent Wednesday evening when the Mystic & Noank Library staged a gathering of 18 guest readers in a portion of the courtyard at Factory Square, offered up for the event by the host, Barley Head Brewery.
The readers, including Mystic business folk and local politicians, novelists, poets, newspaper writers, community leaders and the new president of Mystic Seaport, were encouraged to read whatever they wished with the only admonishment being to keep it short, no more, say, than three to five minutes.
It worked wonderfully, and I say this without a lick of bias, though I was honored to be one of those asked to read.
For the library, which charged $10 at the door and provided, gratis, a hefty warm pretzel to accompany the brewery’s best pints, the evening raised a frothy $800. Some of that paid for the pretzels and the rental of a sound system, but there was no ignoring what proved to be an SRO crowd along with strollers curious about what was going on.
Drew Rodgers, owner of Barley Head, who waived his usual event rental fee, said he had a good night for mid-week and would happily do it again for the library.
Christine Bradley, the Mystic & Noank Library director, and Christopher Kepple, the library’s development director, did the legwork in rounding up the readers and, remarkably, everyone who said they would read did indeed show up to read.
What worked splendidly was not only the eclectic mix of readers, from the Stonington first select(wo)man to the owner of the Mystic Army Navy Store to one of the original writers for the “Law & Order” TV series, but the fact that brevity proved the key to holding audience attention, especially on a temperate and beery night in which 18 people are paraded out.
Danielle Chesebrough, who heads the all-female Board of Selectmen in Stonington, began the readings with a tribute to the late South African leader and global inspiration Nelson Mandela.
Others who followed, in random order, included:
Joshua Posey, membership director at the Ocean Community YMCA, who started off with a shout out to his mother, who was in attendance, for just being awarded a Ph.D. in psychology, and then delivered a stirring reading of Langston Hughes’ poem “Let America be America Again.”
Bruce Flax, former mayor of the Town of Groton and lately executive director of the Mystic Chamber of Commerce, who drew expected laughs with his recitation of Shel Silverstein’s poems.
Peter Armstrong, the new president of Mystic Seaport, displayed an engaging personality and then drew what I have to say were utterly unexpected laughs from an American audience unfamiliar with contemporary British archly satiric poetry with his reading of the ditty “How Much I Dislike the Daily Mail.”
This verse included:
“I would happily read
the complete works of Peter Mayle,
the autobiography of Dan Quayle,
selected scripts from Emmerdale,
but I couldn’t ever read the Daily Mail.”
And:
“Even if
I were blind
and it was the only thing
in Braille,
I still would not read
the Daily Mail.”
Dan Curland, venerable proprietor of Mystic Disc, the vinyl record emporium on Peacock Alley, and friend and mentor to a generation or two of local kids and political duelist with anyone, read Bob Dylan’s “Desolation Row” from his “Highway 61 Revisited” album, the lyrics including a phrase that resonates locally: “A jealous monk.”
David Collins, The Day columnist who lives in Stonington, read a piece he wrote about a harrowing journey through a storm to Bermuda aboard the Amistad replica built at Mystic Seaport and Rick Koster, The Day’s longtime arts writer and author of books on Texas music and Louisiana music as well as the novel “Poppin’ a Cold One,” read passages from one of this country’s premier writers and prolific novelists, James Lee Burke.
Annie Philbrick, owner of Bank Square Books in downtown Mystic and the Savoy Book Shop in Westerly, chose a lyrical piece about fireflies from the book “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks and Other Astonishments” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil, an American poet born in Chicago to a Filipina mother and South Indian father.
Robert Palm of Stonington, a former journalist who sold his first TV script in the mid-1980s — the Don Johnson gets married episode of “Miami Vice” — and was one of the original writers of the “Law & Order” franchise, read an overview of a project about the early 20th century Italian photographer and political activist Tina Modotti he’s working on.
Michelle Gemma, owner of the Mystic Army Navy Store downtown, read an instructive narrative she wrote about graffiti artist and later successful skatepark developer Jeff Paprocki. Her husband, Rich Freitas, local musician and poet, read his “Sixth of January,” a sestina about the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Lisa Starr, former poet laureate of Rhode Island, and lately director of the Arts Café Mystic, closed the evening with poems by and for the late poet Mary Oliver.
Other readers were Susan Kietzman, of Mystic, who has written five novels; Juan Melendez, a member of the Groton Town Council from Mystic; Alexander Masse, senior vice president at Chelsea Groton Bank; Bill Furgueson, president of the Downtown Mystic Merchants, co-founder of Floatchella and former president of the library board; and Chris Kepple of the library staff.
The stars did indeed align, and the night could not have been better.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
