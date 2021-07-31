At an outdoor benefit reading for a library in Mystic a few weeks back, Dan Curland, venerable proprietor of the vinyl record emporium Mystic Disc on Peacock Alley in downtown Mystic, was one of 18 people offering brief readings of whatever they wished. Curland chose the lyrics from Bob Dylan’s “Desolation Row” off Dylan’s “Highway 61 Revisited” album released in 1965.
As Curland let on, he had a well-used warehouse with 60 years of Dylan material from which to choose.
Thinking about what Curland did led me to this gambit, deep in these lazy, hazy days of not just summer but, still, a tender ’60s-’70s time trap.
I’ve decided for this piece to list a bunch of performers — solo and group — and pick the one song by each I find either emblematic or like the best — at the moment. As a Pandora shuffle exposes, faves are fickle.
Of course, for most of these performers selecting one song is virtual folly, and I know I’m inviting ridicule if not perplexity and dismissal as someone caught in a long-gone era or someone who doesn’t have a clue about music or, in fact, someone having not much to write about this week.
In what follows, there will be omissions, covers, live performances, obscure voices. My list is white middle class, just like, after all, me. There’s little country or blues or disco, and no heavy metal, punk and how that excluded list of dreck does go on. There is no rap, though, for me (see white middle class), Dylan’s “Subterranean Homesick Blues” (1965) was rap before there was rap, and Dylan’s was an adaptation of Woody Guthrie’s Depression-era talking blues and perhaps scat songs from the 1940s but, again, to me, it was acerbic and damn smart rather than vulgar and vain.
No, this is music from a time when music — and oh, does this ever sound pompous and vain, was discernible, and even, dare I say it, melodic, often thoughtful, sometimes genuinely poetic and, getting down to it, accessible. At least to my aging cohort.
Still and all, the beat goes on, and helter skelter as this list is, here we go:
Bob Dylan: “Like a Rolling Stone.”
Rolling Stones: “Tumbling Dice.”
Beatles: “Hey Jude.”
Procol Harum: “Whiter Shade of Pale.”
The Manhattans: “Shining Star.”
Crosby, Stills & Nash: “Wasted on the Way.”
Marvin Gaye: “What’s Going On.”
Sam Cooke: “A Change is Gonna Come.”
Iris Dement: “Let the Mystery Be.”
John Prine (for whom, like a few others here, I would happily devote this entire space): “Hello in There.”
Doobie Brothers: “What a Fool Believes.”
Diana Ross & The Supremes: “Someday We’ll Be Together.”
Grateful Dead: “Ripple.”
The Band: “Ophelia.”
Asleep at the Wheel: “I’ve Been Everywhere.”
Country Joe and The Fish: “Vietnam Song.”
Jimi Hendrix: “Hey Joe.”
Jefferson Airplane: “White Rabbit.”
Steve Winwood: “Back in the High Life Again.”
Joan Baez: “Joe Hill.”
Joe Cocker: “Bye, Bye Blackbird.”
Pointer Sisters: “Slow Hand.”
Arlo Guthrie: “Deportee (Plane Crash at Los Gatos).”
Bob Marley: “No Woman, No Cry.”
Dave Mason: “Feelin’ Alright.”
Eric Clapton (with Blind Faith): “Can’t Find My Way Home.”
The Who: “Pinball Wizard.”
The Kinks: “Lola.”
Allman Brothers: “Ramblin’ Man.”
Sinead O’Connor & The Chieftains: “The Foggy Dew.”
The Dubliners: “McAlpine’s Fusilliers.”
ABBA: “Dancing Queen.”
Beach Boys: “California Girls.”
David Gray: “Say Hello, Wave Goodbye.”
Martha Reeves: “Dancing in the Street.”
Otis Redding: “Try a Little Tenderness.”
Four Tops: “Same Old Song.”
Delaney & Bonnie: “Get Ourselves Together.”
Chuck Berry: “You Never Can Tell.”
Buffalo Springfield: “Learning to Fly.”
Bob Seger: “Against the Wind.”
Dave Van Ronk: “Cocaine Blues.”
Blaze Foley: “Clay Pigeons.”
Creedence Clearwater Revival: “Bad Moon Rising.”
Tedeschi Trucks Band: “Midnight in Harlem.”
Tom Waits: “Jersey Girl.”
Bruce Springsteen: “Dancing in the Dark.”
Neil Young: “Everybody Knows This is Nowhere.”
Van Morrison: “Someone Like You.”
James Taylor: “Carolina in My Mind.”
Carole King: “A Natural Woman.”
Rhiannon Giddens: “Shake Sugaree.”
Paul Simon: “Still Crazy After All These Years.”
Velvet Underground: “Waiting For My Man.”
Bonnie Raitt: “Not the Only One.”
Taj Mahal: “Six Days on the Road.”
Judy Collins: “Bread and Roses.”
Joni Mitchell: “River.”
Leonard Cohen: “Sisters of Mercy.”
Jackson Browne: “Running on Empty.”
The Eagles: “Take it Easy.”
Linda Ronstadt: “Just One Look.”
Orleans: “You’re Still the One.”
Steely Dan: “Dr. Wu.”
Tina Turner: “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”
The Byrds: “You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere.”
Lovin’ Spoonful: “Do You Believe In Magic.”
Mississippi John Hurt (whose “Coffee Blues” was the inspiration, John Sebastian always said, for the name Lovin’ Spoonful, which, said Sebastian, was a reference to oral sex): “Louis Collins.”
Tim Hardin: “Reason to Believe.”
Rod Stewart: “Country Comfort.”
Elton John: “Mona Lisas & Mad Hatters.”
Small Faces: “Maybe I’m Amazed.”
The Mamas and the Papas: “Monday Monday.”
Mary McCaslin: “Old Friends.”
Bill Staines: “The Roseville Fair.”
David Mallett: “Ballad of St. Anne’s Reel.”
Geoff Muldaur: “Done a Lot of Wrong Things (From Paul Butterfield’s album “Better Days”).”
No way did I own any of these, but as long as we’re paying our respects to what once was, I will say, yes, I did know some chords and played a few of these.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.