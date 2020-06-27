For several years, I wrote for the New York Times Book Review, most of my reviews relatively short pieces, but, now and then, nicely featured, longer ones. In all, I wrote a dozen or so reviews.
I owe that opportunity, which was a privilege, to a woman named Rosemary Bray.
Fresh out of Yale, she came to work at The Day as a reporter and eventually matriculated to the Times Book Review as an editor. She then invited me to write reviews. She’s authored several books, including, “Unafraid of the Dark: A Memoir,” published by Random House in 1998, about growing up poor and black in Chicago and how welfare reforms during the Clinton Administration fractured her family, headed by only her mother, who, as a pre-Clinton welfare recipient, had been able to remain home and keep her four children straight and sound, including sending Rosemary to Yale.
Rosemary Bray McNatt today is a Unitarian Universalist minister and president of Starr King School for the Ministry in Berkeley, Calif.
Among the books Rosemary sent my way was “Never Say Goodbye,” a collection of essays by Phyllis Rose, then a professor of English at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., well known for her biography “Parallel Lives: Five Victorian Marriages,” published by Alfred A. Knopf in 1983, and married to Laurent de Brunhoff, creator of the “Babar the Elephant” series.
My review of Rose’s collection, published by Doubleday in 1991, did not end well for author or reviewer.
It was very much a bad hair day all around. But with salons open again, even on a restricted basis, it is a tale of dubious travail worth retelling.
The opening essay in Rose’s collection is called “Cut Down To Size” and recounts the unhappy saga, in fact, miserable, of Rose driving two hours, presumably from Middletown, to New York for an appointment with a hairdresser untried by her, but apparently cheaper than her regular one and for whom she had to wait until October for an appointment she called to make in August.
Roger, the hairdresser, was 15 minutes late for the noon session — stuck in traffic — but the damage was done. Rose was becoming unhinged, irritated by the tardiness and that she had to undress and put on a salon smock.
“My hair almost as blond as a Barbie doll’s and seeming both to frizz and hang limply to midneck,” she wrote. “Roger said, ‘Too bad you’ve changed. I like to see my clients in their own clothes first, to get a sense of their style.’ A good-looking man with blue eyes and dark hair, he eyed me with distaste. ‘But I must tell you, I’d been very surprised if I end up cutting your hair.”
Roger then tells her she has damaged hair with overworked color — “holding a strand or two of my hair distantly, as though it were blue spaghetti” — and that she should have come in for a consultation first. As tears begin welling in her eyes, he suggests: “‘I tell you what: we’ll wash out your conditioner’ — pronounced to mean inferior, second-rate product — ‘and see what we have then.’”
“I summoned up my last bit of self-esteem and said, ‘It doesn’t sound as if it is worth the trouble. You don’t seem to like anything about my hair.”
“‘No,’ said Roger. ‘I don’t.’ And so I walked out and managed not to start crying until I hit Seventh Avenue.
She goes on with stories of other women humiliated by hairdressers, how her friends supported or chided her — one said it served her right being so elitist to go to New York to have her hair cut. Later that day, it turns out, she is able to make an appointment with her regular and pricey hairdresser who “must be into damaged hair.”
This is how I began my review, published on March 24, 1991:
“Readers with the patience to excuse as unfortunate vanity the opening reflection on expensive haircuts may — or may not — be rewarded for reading the rest of Phyllis Rose’s collection of essays, ‘Never Say Goodbye.’ It is hard to dismiss this first impression of privilege, or to call a tale about driving two hours into Manhattan only to encounter a hostile hairdresser a thing of beauty.”
I said I liked other essays about relationships between men and women, mothers and daughters, sell-doubt and used clothing shops.
“… When Ms. Rose, an accomplished biographer, removes herself from an essay — pieces about lawsuits and literature and about a woman who abets the assassination of a Nicaraguan general come to mind — her commentary is more driven and satisfying ….”
A month later, on April 21, 1991, the following letter was published in the Book Review:
“After the opening essay of my book ‘Never Say Goodbye’ ran in the New York Times Magazine in January 1989, I heard from dozens of women who also had experienced humiliation at the hair salon. I gather that your reviewer, Steven Slosberg, has never been cut down by a hairdresser and thinks it ‘unfortunate vanity’ to discuss such a thing. There’s a world of female experience that many of my essays address, but Mr. Slosberg can respond only to the ones that deal with litigation and murder. Too bad for both of us.” (signed) Phyllis Rose.
She wrote a few more books and I wrote a few more reviews but, mercifully, we never tangled again.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
