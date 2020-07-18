Key West’s Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum has another connection here besides being built in 1851 by Asa Tift of Mystic, a successful wrecker and salvager who transplanted to Key West and about whom I wrote last week.
Kirby Congdon, raised in Old Mystic and Key West’s first poet laureate, celebrated the museum’s resident population of six-toed cats, and Key West’s cat colonies in general, in a slender, hand-stitched volume called “Cat Poems” that through the years has sold in the thousands of copies and is still selling today in the museum’s bookshop for $11.
As a Key West writer named Mark Howell once put it: “I first met the cat called Kirby Congdon in an alley called Appelrouth Lane. Back then it was a bopping place of poetry and the neo-beat life…
“‘Milky ways across the night,” he told us, “are what this world is all about.” Kirby was a cool, flustered guy in blue shirt and leather pants, with a huge motorcycle on the street outside. “Wild, nameless, untamed” was another line of his.
The Hemingway Home, says the website, is home to some 60 polydactyl (six-toed) cats: “Cats normally have five front toes and four back toes. About half of the cats at the museum have the physical polydactyl trait but they all carry the polydactyl gene in their DNA, which means that the ones that have 4 and 5 toes can still mother or father six-toed kittens. Most cats have extra toes on their front feet and sometimes on their back feet as well. Sometimes it looks as if they are wearing mittens because they appear to have a thumb on their paw.”
The museum staff cares for the cats as does a local veterinarian.
Congdon, a professed dog lover, penned this about cats:
All animals have their uses.
A cat, however, does not need to be useful.
He is born a cat, he stays a cat, and he lives forever.
Any cat is the oldest and wisest
And the most beautiful creature
In the whole animal kingdom.
Be thankful you’re a cat.
Kirby Congdon, born in 1924 in West Chester, )Pa., and raised in the home once owned by his great-grandfather on Shewville Road in Old Mystic, qualifies, in the be-bop vernacular of the late 1940s and ’50s, as very much a cat, a poet belonging, by age, education and location, to the Beat Generation alongside Allen Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Gregory Corso and William Burroughs.
Congdon, who arrived in Key West in 1986 and summers on Fire Island in Suffolk County, N.Y., attended Columbia University in New York when Ginsberg and Kerouac were there, after graduating from Fitch High School in Groton in 1942 and serving in the Army during World War II.
(I first learned about Kirby Congdon from the late Ashbel Green, senior editor at Alfred A. Knopf who had a home in Stonington and also spent winters in Key West, where he met Congdon. Ash Green was a devoted Columbia alum, and no doubt appreciated Congdon’s college ties as much as his writing.)
Congdon knew of the Beats but says he was not among them, even though a tome called “The Historical Dictionary of the Beat Movement” by Paul Varner and published in 2012 includes this entry:
“Kirby Congdon was one of the poets more often associated with the New York East Side Scene. He first came to public awareness when Allen De Loach’s ‘The East Side Scene’ (1970) included such poetry as ‘The Speed Track’ and ‘Motorcyclist’ which treat Congdon’s lifelong passion for motorcycles.”
Still, Congdon, now poet laureate emeritus in Key West and author of more than a dozen volumes of poetry, two books of prose and collections of criticism, is counted among the Beat Generation literati.
“I was influenced by them, and knew them, but wasn’t really involved with them,” he once said. “I believe in the English language, in punctuation.”
Congdon’s published works and papers, and letters, have been collected by the Kenneth Spencer Research Library at the University of Kansas.
Locally, the Indian and Colonial Research Center in Old Mystic owns a copy of his “Novels: Prose Poems of People, Old Mystic, Connecticut Sixty-five Years Back,” short sketches of figures and remembrances from his childhood published a couple of decades ago.
I talked to Congdon a year after he returned to Old Mystic in 2004 for the funeral of his sister, Jean Faxon Congdon Deneke, who died in San Antonio, Texas, at age 86. He has not been back to Old Mystic, but maintains a share in property there.
At 95, he’s still active in Key West, giving public readings now and then. His longtime partner, Ralph Simmons Jr., died in 2009.
Besides Hemingway, Key West has been home to such literary lions as playwright Tennessee Williams and poets Robert Frost, Elizabeth Bishop, Richard Wilbur and Stonington’s James Merrill. Several years ago the city embarked on a program to install 17 concrete-etched “sidewalk poems” as public art.
The first poet to have his work etched into Key West’s sidewalks was Kirby Congdon.
Condolences
On a more somber note, Dorrie Hanna, of Mystic, past president of the Mystic River Historical Society and its archivist since 2007, died unexpectedly on July 10. She was a friend to all researchers and very much the welcoming face of the historical society.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
