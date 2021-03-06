One of my compadres in the Westerly YMCA’s sauna, all of us sweaty faithful long dispersed by the Y’s shuttering of the sauna since the onset of the pandemic a year ago, is the Rev. Bruce Shipman, a retired — actually semi-retired — Episcopal priest lately ministering to a church community in Oaxaca, Mexico.
He has a residence in Groton and since his education at Carleton College, Oxford University and the General Theological Seminary in New York, most of his ministry has been in the Episcopal Diocese of Connecticut, serving in Westport and Roxbury for 26 years, coming out of retirement to serve parishes in Ivoryton and Clinton and briefly as Episcopal Chaplain at Yale.
As other sauna habitués will attest, the Rev. Mr. Shipman is amiable, literate and opinionated, his perspectives, as the temperature rises, often delivered in a voice made for public appreciation, be it in sanctuary, cathedral or symphony hall.
I’ve known Bruce for several decades and have taken the heat with him since the days of the sadly-defunct sauna at the Mystic Y and have wrangled with him, often over Middle East politics, about which he is astute, well familiar having spent time in his youth in Beirut and neighboring capitals and forthright about his condemnation of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, making his case from time to time in letters to the editor of local papers as well as The New York Times.
Recently, I asked Bruce to write about his experiences in Oaxaca. Here, somewhat abbreviated for space, is his typically generous response:
“Like my Spanish, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Oaxaca City, Mexico, is a work in progress, a planting that took place in the early 00s when a group of expats living in Oaxaca approached the Episcopal Bishop of Southeastern Mexico to ask if he might offer oversight to a new church that would offer English language services according to the Episcopal Book of Common Prayer.
“Only one of the founders, Anne Mayagoitia, is still alive, and her memory fills many gaps. She used to travel back and forth between Oaxaca and Colchester, CT, where a daughter and grandson are living. The widow of a Mexican attorney, Anne has lived most of her life in Mexico, and she continues to do English/Spanish translations for high end publishing houses. One of her good friends, Sheila Lyons, is a Stonington resident who spent many winters in Oaxaca, and I was put in touch with Sheila as well as Anne when I was newly retired in Connecticut.
“The word was out that Holy Trinity needed an Episcopal priest to serve in Oaxaca. I had worked in churches in the Episcopal Diocese of Connecticut since 1973, and knew little of Latin America, but my name was suggested by two classmates of mine from Carleton College who were serving as Maryknoll volunteers in Oaxaca City.
“So back in 2015 I went down to have a look. I found a small group of United States and Canadian residents from several different religious backgrounds, and more than a few who were uncertain/undecided about their beliefs. There were also Mexicans present who had friends in the congregation and felt comfortable with the Catholic aspects of Episcopal worship. Among the people that I met during that visit, there were not more than one or two Episcopalians, but the fact that we were the only English language service meeting continuously throughout the year gave Holy Trinity a big opportunity for outreach that I was eager to seize. I resolved to start work on Spanish and to give it a try.
“That first visit took place during a time of serious labor clashes and disruptions in Oaxaca which manifested in a kind of “occupy Oaxaca” tent city in the central square of the city. Blockades of buses/taxis/trucks and jitneys closed downtown streets and made me glad that the church is in the ‘Centro’ historic district, within walking distance of most everything. Strikes and disruptions have been going on in Oaxaca for many years, with groups just now protesting ‘eminent domain’ appropriations of land near the Pacific coast.
“These past three years that I have been priest-in-charge have brought many new faces to Holy Trinity, and until March of 2020 tourism grew rapidly. It all came to a halt in the second half of that month, when the Mexican government acted swiftly to close schools and all but essential offices, and even the parks were declared off limits until the month of September.
“I had returned to Connecticut and the guest clergy who were scheduled to serve in the spring and early summer months had to cancel their stays in compliance with the Mexican government’s warnings about public gatherings. In September I returned and services resumed, and have continued up until the present time with reduced numbers. We have chairs set up in the patio facing an altar that is free standing and hung with Mexican weaving. We sing accompanied by downloaded music, which this morning included spirituals from the black church, a Percy Dearmer Lenten song and a Caribbean beat to ‘We are marching in the light of God’. Today the congregation was twenty percent Mexican, and the Gospel and Lord’s Prayer were offered in Spanish.
“In this pandemic ‘interval’ we are getting the church compound shipshape, with a new water system and a newly refurbished apartment for guest clergy … we want to make our services more bilingual, using parallel translations of prayers when feasible. Many Mexicans have expressed interest in Holy Trinity, and perhaps we will offer a Spanish service one day.
“We want to build on our existing links to local charities working with school children: Casa de Kids, headed by one of our members who often brings Jesus (a school boy) to worship with us; Oaxaca Learning Center, which mentors students and encourages them to stay in school and aim for professions outside their family experience; Libros para Pueblos, an important initiative that plants libraries in remote villages in Oaxaca State and encourages children to take books home and read them aloud with their families.
“The pandemic has given us a quieter time to take inventory and dream dreams, and that is what we are doing. I see it as a kind of fast that will sharpen our appetites for a great feast to come.”
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
