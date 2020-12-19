Perhaps a backdoor appeal, once again, for the return of the Chorus of Westerly’s “A Celebration of Twelfth Night” at the George Kent Performance Hall, but just now this is more an exaltation of what has become the season’s carol that brings me the most peace, “Candlemas Eve.”
In practice, it is an after-Christmas carol, about the taking down of the Christmas greens and replacing the rosemary and mistletoe, and the holly and ivy, with boxwood, harkening the coming spring.
Still, the lines of the chorus, as adapted, in particular, by Yorkshire folksinger Kate Rusby from the words of mid-17th-century English poet Robert Herrick, speak to what we’re emerging from in this seemingly eternal pandemic year:
Thus times do shift,
Thus times do shift.
Each thing it’s time do hold.
New things succeed, new things succeed.
As former things grow old.
For years, while the Chorus of Westerly’s “Twelfth Night,” January after January, delivered its madcap realms of music, dance, jugglers, mirth, monsters and fantasy, the performances always ended with Father Christmas, decked in green from garland to robe, giving his farewell, as the chorus sang, in a hushed undertone, as the lights dimmed and the still and coolness of a wintry eve settled in, “Candlemas Eve.”
Alas, after four decades of staging “A Celebration of Twelfth Night,” the chorus, to the chagrin of its faithful community, decided to shelve the production in 2015. Managing a spectacle with 350 performers busying about in a snug space surely charmed those who beheld it, but apparently exhausted those who presented it.
Like legions of others, I still rue that decision, but I also was frustrated by not being able to find or purchase a recording — CD or DVD — of the production, mostly longing for the “Candlemas Eve” finale. Contractual complications, I was told, between the chorus and musicians, and copyrights and royalties, were the reason for no recordings, at least public ones (though an abbreviated version is included in the recently released "Christmas Pops at Home with the Westerly Chorus" streaming offering in the "Twelfth Night" segment).
I went about searching, nevertheless, for “Candlemas Eve” and found few online or commercial recordings other than an upbeat a capella rendition by three women — Priscilla Herdman, Anne Hills and Cindy Mangsen — on a delightful CD released in 2000 called “At the Turning of the Year.”
I kept at it and finally found what I yearned for on Kate Rusby’s CD, “Sweet Bells,” from 2008. Her version of “Candlemas Eve,” poignantly accompanied by guitar and an accordion (and here and there elsewhere on the Christmassy album a jaunty brass quintet), and in her gently husky voice is tranquility itself, with a wistful hush of melancholy but the knowing grace of the annual passage of seasons.
In the ensuing years, recordings of the carol have popped up on YouTube from rustic church choirs, folk duets, soloists and ensembles, all charmed, it seems, by the Rusby version but open, too, to robust performances by Morris dancers and pub habitués.
In his “Ceremonies for Candlemas Eve,” Herrick, who lived from 1594 until 1674, wrote:
Down with the rosemary and bays,
Down with the mistletoe;
Instead of holly, now up-raise
The greener box (for show).
The holly hitherto did sway;
Let box now domineer
Until the dancing Easter day,
On Easter’s eve appear.
This poem was adapted into the “Candlemas Eve Carol,” set to a Basque melody by Edgar Pittman, who lived from 1865 until 1943.
These are the words and the melody in Kate Rusby’s rendition and in most of the others I’ve heard, including, as I recall, the one performed at the end of “Twelfth Night.”
Candlemas is the last of the nativity celebrations, and its day assigned to early February.
The Encyclopaedia Britannica has this to say:
“Candlemas, also called Presentation of the Lord or Presentation of Christ in the Temple or Hypapante, Christian festival on February 2 commemorating the occasion when the Virgin Mary, in obedience to Jewish law, went to the Temple in Jerusalem both to be purified 40 days after the birth of her son, Jesus, and to present him to God as her firstborn (Luke 2:22–38).”
Other sources say that Christians may have adopted Candlemas and its customs from pagan celebrations at the same time of year.
History.com, for example, offers this:
“Imbolc is a pagan holiday celebrated from February 1 through sundown February 2. Based on a Celtic tradition, Imbolc was meant to mark the halfway point between winter solstice and the spring equinox in Neolithic Ireland and Scotland. The holiday is celebrated by Wiccans and other practitioners of neopagan or pagan-influenced religions. Imbolc is just one of several pre-Christian holidays highlighting some aspect of winter and sunlight, and heralding the change of seasons.
“ … Candlemas is a Christian holiday celebrated on February 2 that has aspects in common with Imbolc. Its celebration can be traced to 4th century Greece as a purification holiday and a celebration of the return of light.”
In the absence of “Twelfth Night,” I’m content to listen and know that the eve of the day will soon be here.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.