Word has it that a genuine Sears, Roebuck & Co. kit house, a much-prized vestige of early 1900s Americana, has been hiding in plain sight on High Street in Westerly for a century.
The structure, at 166 High St., a three-apartment building, was sold recently for $490,000 and stands as a handsome example of the Sears kit home known as the “Alhambra,” described as a “Spanish-flavored foursquare” in the “Mission style of architecture.”
It first appeared in the Sears catalog of kit homes in 1918 and this one, according to Westerly town assessor records, was built in 1919. Alhambra, if you were wondering, is the name of a 13th-century Moorish citadel and palace in Granada, located in the Andalusian region of Spain.
The authentication as a Sears kit home, not always a rewarding experience for the hopeful home owner, was anecdotal but reliable. An acquaintance in Stonington, who was raised in a kit home — the “Vallonia”— in New York and has an interest in them, belongs to a Facebook group that rigorously reviews such queries and sent along a photo of 166 High St. after it was posted on an online real estate listing.
Members of the Facebook group, including Rosemary Thornton, who has written the book, “The Houses that Sears Built: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about Sears Catalog Homes,” and Rachel Shoemaker, described by the Los Angeles Times in 2018 as “Sears kit home devotee Rachel Shoemaker, who helps administer a Facebook group on Sears homes,” agreed it was indeed an Alhambra.
I first learned about these kit homes, which were produced by Sears (and other companies as well) between 1908 and 1940 and were shipped by boxcar in a kit with 10,000 to 30,000 pieces of house and a 75-page instruction book, in the spring of 2019 when pursuing whether a home for sale on North Water Street in Stonington, long presumed to be a Sears home, was in fact one.
It turned out that the home, at 220 North Water Street and built in 1921, was close to being the real thing, perhaps the Sears foursquare model “The Castleton” or “The Hamilton,” but was judged by the Facebook researchers, in fact, not to be a model offered by Sears, though a fine example of the era of arts and crafts architectural design.
Other companies selling kit homes at the time included Gordon Van Tine, Aladdin, Lewis Homes, Harris Brothers and Sterling Homes.
It is estimated that Sears sold 70,000 kit homes — there were 370 different housing designs — for roughly $600 to $6,000 but mostly in the $1,000 to $3,000 range.
The kit also came with 750 pounds of nails — and my favorite lines from Sears: “A man of average abilities could assemble a Sears home in about 90 days.”
The Alhambra model was listed in the 1921 Sears catalog for $1,969, but did range in other years, up to 1929, for as much as $3,134. It featured “eight rooms and one bath, stucco exterior, curvilinear gables, overhanging eaves, open porch and terrace in front, fireplace in living room, built-in sideboard in dining room and built-in seat in sun room.”
The one sold on High Street was advertised as having 3,006 square feet of living space.
As Rosemary Thornton explains, “Sears kits were made with the finest materials, including cypress for all exterior components and first-growth, top-grade yellow pine for framing members. Kitchen and bath floors were solid maple (tongue and groove).”
One of the other beauties of these homes was that Sears offered buyers mortgages provided by the Philadelphia Girard National Bank of Philadelphia, a boon to potential buyers unable to obtain mortgages elsewhere.
For those homeowners persisting in believing they do indeed possess a genuine Sears, other identifying clues are the mark “R” or “SR” on plumbing fixtures; shipping labels with the address “925 Homan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois” or “Sears Roebuck, Chicago, Illinois” and signature marks on the tall side and 2 to 10 inches from the end of framing members.
At least one other house in Westerly pops up online — searshouseseeker.com — as being a vintage kit home, this one the Sears model “Vallonia,” among the most popular. It is at 26 Ledward Ave. and was once owned by Achille V. Piccolo Jr. It dates to the early 1930s and has been considerably revamped, or, as the website says, “customized.”
The eight-rooms-and-a-bath model Vallonia, offered by Sears in the 1921 catalog, went for $1,870.
Authentic Sears or not, these houses erected during the era of kit homes represent indisputable qualities — they were invariably attractive and affordable, and, based on the ongoing interest in them, still standing.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
