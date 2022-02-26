No personality at the Westerly-Pawcatuck YMCA tight-roped the line between simmering exasperation and begrudging affection more relentlessly than Archie T. Sherman.
A bantamweight of a man, with a cocksure strut and a penchant for confrontation — and it was chin-to-chin confrontation without a hint of menace, at least on his part — Archie, as we all knew him on the Y’s workout machines and in the locker room and sauna, was ever itching to haggle.
A polite assessment might be he loved to debate. A more accurate one is he couldn’t wait to, well, bait and aggravate.
It had been some time since I last saw Archie because of COVID restrictions at the Y, and I was saddened to read in last Sunday’s paper that Archie died at the end of January at age 81.
The cause of death, in typical Archie fashion, apparently is open to debate. His stepson, Paul Smith, said he did have a cold that perhaps “morphed into the flu.” Westerly Hospital staff, he said, believe it was likely COVID-induced pneumonia.
Archie, being Archie, was not vaccinated. During the summer, this trim and energetic man, who always boasted of his good health and right diet, had heart issues and was the recipient of a stent.
Here’s how those of us who took the heat with him at the Y remember him.
An electrician by trade, and essentially a self-taught man, Archie, despite his pugilistic right-wing politics, was, to me, a Libertarian who liked to keep government small and unobtrusive and to poke at the liberal welfare leanings.
He took obvious pleasure in sauntering into the Y wearing his Trumpian red MAGA (Make America Great Again) ball cap. He also owned a “Rhode Island for Trump” cap in the same shade.
Should you be alone in the sauna with Archie, all was lost. If there were a few souls on the benches, Archie would wait and watch, like a hawk. All he needed was to catch your eye, and there he was, two inches from your face, making some point about the decline of the country, the weight of the national debt, the foolhardy policies of Democrats and, say, the reason for victory in some obscure battle in Napoleanic Europe, the Civil War or the writings of Thomas Paine.
Archie, I will say with some of that begrudging affection, knew his stuff. He read history, watched the History Channel and TV documentaries, studied interpretations of the Bible and, of course, found succor in Fox News.
What those of us new to Archie’s peculiar manner of engagement, literally in your face, had to learn was that was Archie. Who knows the motivation behind moving in as he did — perhaps he learned it in the Navy during the Vietnam era or that as an electrician on industrial sites he needed to hear or be heard — but it was soon evident that though the encounter was uncomfortable, it was only that. Archie was not interested in physical assault or any kind of contact. He wanted to look you in the eye, closer than an ophthalmologist.
Not everyone brushed it away. I witnessed others in the sauna barking at him and telling him to get back and stay back. Forever. I know there were complaints made at the Y’s front desk. If nothing else, he was resilient. There were always fresh faces around.
Archie Sherman, who lived on Newbury Drive at Winnapaug Cottages in Westerly, was born into a Navy family in San Diego and moved to Woonsocket with his family in childhood. He enlisted in the Navy after high school, and made a living as a union electrician. In 1987, he married Roberta Cofone, with whom he had a daughter, Anita Hughes, who lives in Colorado. Paul Smith is Roberta’s son.
In recent years, Archie’s heart belonged to his dog Bella, a mix of Cairn and Yorkie terriers with every bit as much energy and desire for up-close-and-personal contact as her late master.
Visiting with Paul the other day, I asked about Archie’s desire for knowledge. “In the 1970s and ’80s, it was only sports and PBS on TV and he loved to watch PBS documentaries,” he said. “Everything he knew he learned himself.
“He wanted government to mind its own business. He didn’t need another mother after he turned 18.”
When his daily exercising at the Y was confounded by COVID, he worked out on pulley equipment Paul rigged up at home. He enjoyed playing pool and belonged to local social clubs. He liked going to the VFW post in Mystic.
Funeral services with full military honors were at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.
Rest in peace, Archie Sherman. We won’t forget you, but, I must say, we YMCA vets are, sadly, a bit more at peace, too.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
