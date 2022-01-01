My late father, Gurdon Slosberg, graduated from Harvard in 1942 and in recalling, from time to time, his student years, he talked about another fellow in Dunster House, one of 12 undergraduate residential houses at Harvard, whom he described as “a little guy from New York who talked all the time.”
He happened to be Norman Mailer, who graduated in 1943.
My only reason in mentioning this is because Mailer, a most prolific novelist, polemicist, raconteur and pugnacious battler, published, in 1959, a collection of essays, fiction, verse and jabberings called “Advertisements for Myself.”
What follows is an advertisement for myself.
For much of the last month, I’ve been busy peddling a collection of 46 columns and stories I wrote during my three decades at The Day in New London and for the last five years the Westerly Sun. I called it: “Columnist: 45 Years of Having a Say.” The collection was published in November and I took a respite from writing for The Sun to handle the marketing of the book, including several talks at museums and libraries and book signings and pestering book shops and a couple of friendly store owners in New London and Stonington.
Self-publishing has come in from the cold at least in terms of the dreaded stamp “vanity press,” if the number of such volumes on shelves out there is any indication.
It is vanity, nonetheless, but I’ll live with it.
Certainly this appears to be exploiting a very public and privileged space for shameless shilling of my book, but I am writing here, more or less, about the process of publishing, because it has literally consumed me since last August when a good friend, Len Fried, of Clinton, a fine writer, persuaded me to pursue it.
He had published a collection of his superbly crafted short stories and wry verse, called “Taxman” essentially for his family and friends, and he pushed me to do the same.
Though I wrote nothing new for the collection, I ended up doing a thankless amount of typing, haphazard, alas, editing for typos, negotiating with the publisher of The Day for permission to publish the pieces which, in fact, are property of the paper (as a freelancer for The Sun, I have more control), finding a designer for the book as well as an appropriate publishing service. All of this, of course, in concert with selecting a manageable number of pieces among the several thousand I wrote primarily as columnist for The Day from 1985 until I retired in 2007.
For this, Len Fried performed the saintly task of reading through maybe 60 to 70 pieces I sent him and saying yea or nay. He liked most of them, and what first was a final 50 was whittled down to 45 and then one more thrown in at the last moment.
I thought it best to stay away from the pieces that spiked some furious outpouring of letters to the editor — a post- Hurricane Gloria hit list in 1985, a compilation of animal deaths at the Mystic Aquarium, complaining about Scripture on Bess Eaton coffee cups, the role of women in orthodox religions, the unfortunate dubbing of a prized poet from Mystic as “the Volvo poet” to name a few — and serve up rather chummy pieces plus a few with rougher edges.
I also was the beneficiary of a gracious and thoughtful and well-displayed profile by Rick Koster, The Day’s estimable arts writer as well as novelist and author, a week before a nicely publicized book signing at Bank Square Books in downtown Mystic.
But I’m convinced the key to the success — I sold some 90 books in two hours at that Bank Square book signing in mid-December — and, at this writing, have sold or otherwise dispersed more than 300 of the total 400 I ordered — was a simple sketch drawn by my friend Sloan Rankin Keck, an artist, writer, sailor and Rhode Island School of Design graduate who lives in Noank, of a quill pen and an inkwell that is not only spare and elegant, but perfectly emblematic of what this was all about.
Susan Lindberg, a graphic artist and designer in Stonington with whom, as Susan Fletcher, I grew up in Norwich, did highly attractive and patient (dealing with me) work in formatting the stories and creating an eye-catching cover in a stylish blue.
I cajoled my daughter, Maaike Bernstrom, a photographer living in Middletown, R.I., to do her best in making the old man look presentable (she tried, I’ll give her that), and I borrowed a few generous quotes about me from my former colleague Greg Stone’s book, published in 2000, “The Day Paper: The Story of One of America’s Last Independent Newspapers,” for the back cover.
Annie Philbrick, owner of Bank Square Books in Mystic, the Savoy Book Shop in Westerly and Title IX Books in New London, was most welcoming, but asked that I stay away from anything associated with Amazon. Susan Lindberg had worked with a publishing venture called Blurb, based in San Francisco and so far as I know, Amazon-resistant. Blurb may not be the cheapest, but I like the product.
Against the advice of friends, I have avoided social media outlets and rely on peddling by legwork, calling on shop owners, readings organized by friends and frequent mailings.
These are some of the trappings of self-publishing, and despite the intense involvement over the last few weeks, it has been immensely gratifying and, I suppose, the next best thing to being published by someone else.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
