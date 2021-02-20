Visiting a friend earlier this month in Walhalla, S.C., a town of some 4,500 in the northwest corner of the state, by the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and not far from Clemson University, I learned about a lynching that took place in the 1930s.
The act was murder, surely as newspaper accounts and Black history research detail it, but the elements — the victim, the alleged perpetrators and their subsequent acquittal and, most bizarrely, compensation to the victim’s widow, make this, for me, at least, more than an exercise in Yankee voyeurism.
Walhalla, in Oconee County, is located in what was Cherokee country until President Andrew Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act in 1830, and pushed tribes west of the Mississippi. The area was then settled in the mid-19th century mostly by German immigrants who came up from Charleston and by English and Scots-Irish farmers. The land was suitable for growing cotton and corn. Today, the population is predominantly white, 15 percent (and growing) Hispanic, 7 percent African-American and a small percentage of Native American.
At one end of the grassy center island that divides the main street stands a statue of a Confederate soldier that last year, during Black Lives Matter protests across the land, was the target of some mischief, and then an aggressive counter stance by several young men. As a result, the statue was fenced off for several months without further incident.
This is Bible country, churchland, the roadways traversed here and there by vehicles festooned with American flags and Confederate flags, and billboards, large and small, also here and there, praising Jesus and condemning non-believers in the land’s traditional — that is, conservative — ways.
The county is also the site of upscale, and often gated, communities built along Lake Keowee, a massive man-made reservoir developed to serve the needs of power utility Duke Energy and public recreational purposes.
It was on the night of April 23, 1930, that a masked mob of white men, including the mayor of Walhalla, stormed the Oconee County jail in Walhalla, where 51-year-old Allen Green, a Black man, was being held on a charge of assaulting an 18-year-old, married white woman. She had testified in a preliminary hearing that Green attacked her.
The mob overpowered the sheriff and took Green to a tree on the main road between Walhalla and Seneca, seven miles away, tied him to the tree and shot him to death.
The certificate of death listed the cause: “Numerous gunshot wounds to the head and body. (Killed by mob.)”
Seventeen citizens of Oconee County were indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder. Ultimately 10 men, including the mayor and a man described as the “Night Policeman,” charged with murder, conspiracy and assault, were acquitted after a jury deliberated for two hours. Directed verdicts of not guilty, reported the Associated Press, were ordered beforehand for seven others indicted on the same charges.
According to one newspaper account, “The state placed in evidence coats it said were worn by two of the defendants when the Negro was lynched. It produced an expert witness who testified that stains on the garment were human blood.”
This was long before DNA analysis and much of any sophisticated forensic study. One of the defendants argued that the blood was the result of a cut finger. Newspaper accounts said all the defendants had alibis.
As grim if not predictable the outcome, the murder had more sadistic and ironic elements.
Green, the victim, was once hailed as a hero in Walhalla. His ability as a firefighter, said a local newspaper, “was credited with ‘practically saving’ the town from destruction by fire” on at least two occasions.
That heroism led to Green being paroled after being convicted in 1915 of attempted assault on a white woman. Citizens petitioned the governor, citing Green’s firefighting efforts and also saying they doubted the woman’s testimony in the case.
In 1919, the governor did grant the parole, and news was delivered to Green by a chain gang foreman under the same tree where 11 years later Green would be murdered. The site of his death obviously was not selected randomly by the lynch mob.
The tree, a short time later, was “stripped of bark and bits of wood by many who sought to carry away some souvenir,” wrote a newspaper.
What is curious, to say the least, is the fact, as reported by newspapers, that “Green’s widow has been awarded $2,000 in damages to be paid by the county, under a state statute for his lynching.”
That law was passed in 1896 and held the county where the lynching occurred liable for “exemplary damages of not less than two thousand dollars.” In Green’s murder, Oconee County refused to pay, the case went to the state Supreme Court and Green’s widow ultimately won.
Still, how horrible and how strange: A man, once a local hero, being held awaiting court appearance, is hauled out of jail, tied to a tree under which he was once liberated and shot to death without anyone being convicted of any crime, and the man’s widow, by state law, is awarded $2,000 “in damages.”
The University of North Carolina, in a project started in 2015 called “Red Record,” has been, as its website says, “identifying and marking the locations of lynchings during the former Confederacy, and, over time, all the states in the former Confederacy.”
As the background explains, “Our research also corroborates (Ida B.) Wells-Barnett’s core argument: that lynching was more than just a response to crime. It was part of a narrative of white supremacy that sought to write out Black success, Black families and Black personhood.”
Ida B. Wells-Barnett, according to the National Women’s History Museum, was a prominent journalist, activist, and researcher, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In her lifetime, she battled sexism, racism, and violence. As a skilled writer, Wells-Barnett also used her skills as a journalist to shed light on the conditions of African Americans throughout the South.”
It was in the project’s archives that I found the story of Allen Green.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
