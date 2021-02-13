Some personal responses from readers to recent stories, and one kindly and, I must concede, spot-on suggestion.
John Rafferty of Westerly, after reading my recollection of Beastie Boys graffiti — “What’s Gonna’ Set You Free?” — spray-painted by a Mystic graffitist across a southbound I-95 overpass in Mystic in the early 1990s, sent along a photo of a sign hanging in his office since the early days of the pandemic, serving as a backdrop to myriad ZOOM sessions.
For the record, another graffitist chose the next overpass down the interstate to suggest “Perhaps Some Chocolate Cookies and Milk.”
“I drove under those messages on I-95 for years, as did my wife (then girlfriend) as she traveled back and forth to Long Island before settling in Westerly when we got married,” Rafferty wrote.
“Years later, she found this sign — for sale — while picking up sandwiches at Bogue’s Alley and gave it to me for our anniversary. Not knowing anything of the story behind it, and missing its deep and light-hearted message, I have hung it in my office ever since.”
“Your story made me smile.”
The stylish sign, block-lettered not spray-painted, bears the memorable messages on both overpasses.
From Merrily Lyon of Stonington, after reading about Joe Comstock, late of North Stonington and one of the star players on the 1943 Barrington (R.I.) High School football team that completed the season unbeaten, untied and, remarkably, unscored upon.
“Your article caught my attention, immediately, because of the name Comstock,” she wrote. “ (I have) a flash back memory of a blue eyed, blonde infant/toddler, under the age of 2, named Clint Comstock, in West Hartford CT.
“I was born & raised in West Hartford, and in 1954, at age 12, I babysat for this adorable boy. Because he did not like to go to sleep, when I put the little guy in his crib, I would lean over the railing and lightly scratch his back. Each time I stopped he would look up, sideways, and I would resume scratching. On one particular night, when his eyes finally closed, I leaned down and whispered, “Clint, are you asleep?” and he answered, “Yes, but keep scratching.”
“I am pretty sure he is the son of Joe, who was Mr. Comstock to me, and his first wife. I remember Mr. & Mrs. C, both being extremely good looking, and very tall. Mr. C used to drive me home to Sunrise Hill Drive, and sit in the car and talk.
“Now, if I am mistaken about the identity of the family, it is still a touching story that I have never forgotten. How many Clint Comstocks could there be, right age, some connection to the Hartford area. Add to it the coincidence that Joe “Clint” should end up in North Stonington, and I in Stonington.
“You never know what a story will elicit. Thanks for the memory.”
Merrily Lyon, whose memory is flawless, was married to the late Thomas C. Lyon, longtime local civic leader, civil service advocate in Connecticut and prominent statewide Republican, who died in 2007.
That Barrington football story also registered with Ben Rayner of Groton:
“I write to you to express my excitement when I saw your article on Joe Comstock and the Barrington High football team in the Mystic River Press. My father, Charlie Rayner, was a proud, although third-string, member of the team and it was a pleasure to see our family legend detailed in such a wonderful article.
“My dad was quite proud to be a member of the team, but always was sure to remind listeners that he wasn’t exactly a critical component of their success.
“The one anecdote I had always heard was that in one game time had almost expired and was destined to end in a 0-0 tie. However Barrington forced their opponent to punt on the last play of the game and the star Barrington half back ran it back for a touchdown ensuring the streak. I was always under the impression that this was the last play of the last game of the season but from your reporting it seems that game was the second to last game of the year. So I’m not sure of the tale’s accuracy.
“Thanks again for your help and for sharing those memories.”
Finally, a missive from Ami Green of Westerly, who apparently regularly endures my career-long penchant, if not addiction, for unspooling run-on sentences.
“Often, I reread your first sentence in the Sunday column and try to dissect your choice of punctuation,” she wrote.
Then she attached a recent piece from the New York Times Sunday Magazine entitled: “The Case for Semicolons.”
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
