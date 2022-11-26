Cultural touchstones for my generation, the Boomers:
Where were you the day JFK was assassinated (November 22, 1963)?
Where were you the day Apollo 11 landed on the moon (July 20, 1969)?
Where did you get your first COVID vaccination?
The last query, even at this close-but-never-to-be-free-of-COVID juncture, seems as distant as the first two, and for me, a tale of frustration ultimately resolved by a 100-mile road trip (200 miles, counting the road home) for a jab in my upper left arm.
Two such road trips, in fact.
In those early hunkering down days of pestilence and confusion and isolation, I tried to follow the protocols issued by the state of Connecticut and Yale-New Haven Health by attempting to secure online a date and place for my first vaccination, only to be suspended in a web of voice messages and dead-end phone transfers.
All this after patiently waiting for my age group’s number to come up and passing the time by wandering through supermarket aisles, once admitted by the door attendant’s head count, and beholding how my fellow early bird geezers swooped in, as a courtesy, an hour before the store’s opening and denuded the shelves of toilet paper and paper towels but thankfully not products suggested by the Florida Man’s presidential recommendation to drink Clorox or some other chlorine bleach.
Finally, in late January of 2021, I was able to confirm a date for my first inoculation, but it would not be until April, for mercy’s sake, and I forget where. Maybe a clinic at Mohegan Sun or maybe Old Saybrook. I truly forget.
At the same time, I was hearing tales of friends or friends of friends lucking out, at this CVS or that Walgreen’s, sometimes opportunistically by just being there and finding shots in the offing. There were always stories.
And then the call from above. In this case, Clinton, Conn., where good friends of mine live, friends who happen to have four adult children, one of whom, a daughter who lives in Westport, Conn., and already had been scouting around for places for parents, heard about an abundant supply of the Pfizer vaccine at Stamford (Conn.) Hospital.
My friends called me and I called Stamford and was immediately assigned a time and date in less than a week’s time. I called others close to me who were similarly snafued and they, too, were given appointments at the hospital.
The distance from Stonington to Stamford is 100.4 miles along I-95, and if there was a double blessing to this, despite the long haul, it is that the month was February, not July or August when I-95 is often a parking lot.
It was going to be an adventure, that was the spin.
My day was Thursday, Feb. 4, at 2:20 p.m. The drive was uneventful and once arriving in downtown Stamford, a place I’d never been, it was fairly easy to find the hospital grounds up a hill where an array of COVID clinic directions and traffic and parking employees were deployed.
In a way, what I encountered was like old home week for Connecticut tourists in a foreign land. Standing in a lengthy but moving line outside a tent-like tunnel that led to the hospital interior were folks from all over the state. I spoke with people from Woodstock and Willington, people from Hartford and Essex, people from Greenwich and, yes, Stamford.
We all commiserated about what we’d weathered before hearing of this clinic. As I say, it couldn’t have been more convivial, given the calamity confronting the nation.
The whole process took less than an hour, from arriving to registering to receiving the injection to waiting the 15 minutes afterwards for any reaction to be monitored to heading home.
A month later, on March 10, I made the trip again, this time finding less of a line, but the same Stamford Hospital hospitality.
So, in all, 400 miles on the interstate to receive two free vaccinations and, such as it was, peace of mind. The succeeding booster shots were virtual breezes — walking into Walgreen’s in Pawcatuck or Big Y in Mystic with little advance scheduling and getting jabbed. I had my fifth in September.
What a good boy am I? More, what a grateful man, who, at age 75, is happy to tell anyone — peer, friend or grandchild: Yes, I know just where I went to get my first COVID vaccination, but you may wonder whatever possessed me?
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
