To complete a trilogy of pieces about island edifices I began during the summer, this is the story of Edward Searles and his “Dream House” on Block Island, courtesy of MaryEllen Tunsky of Westerly.
“Our family spent summer vacations on Block Island during the 1950s and 1960s,” she wrote to me recently. “While spending our days on Crescent Beach our grandmother told us that the mansion on the beach was built by a groom, Edward Searles, who was madly in love with his new bride. There is however more to the story of Edward Searles than our grandmother knew ….”
More, there is: Extraordinary wealth of robber baron proportions, a September (male) /December (female) marriage, California Gold Rush profiteering, mansions built on both coasts, lawsuits and arduous trials to break the will of a woman considered one of the wealthiest widows in the country and exhumation of a body to discover whether poisoning was the cause of death.
Like the previous two stories, one about the Simmons Castle, or “White Caps,” a medieval-style castle at the far eastern end of Fishers Island, and the gargantuan (and defunct) Ocean View Hotel on Block Island, more than 300 feet long with some 200 rooms, these structures are all outsized Victorian-era/Gilded Age excesses, as is the wealth of the people who built them, but this last one also has the winning elements of unlikely matrimony, mystery and melodrama.
MaryEllen Tunsky sent along a narrative she composed for her family based on two sources: A New England Historical Society article, “The Many Mansions of Edward Searles,” and a study by Dr. Vincent P. de Luise, “Searles’ Folly: The Story behind Block Island’s Mansion House.”
As she wrote, Edward Searles, born in Methuen, Mass., in 1841, began working in a Methuen cotton mill at age 12. Despite little formal education, he took piano lessons, taught music in Gardner, Maine, to support his family, and after losing his fiancée to his brother, went to Boston and worked for a furniture firm, Paul & Company.
“When Paul & Company went bust, Edward took his accumulated savings and traveled to Europe to study the palaces,” she wrote. “At the age of 33, he moved to New York and went to work at Herter Brothers, an upscale interior design firm there. Herter Brothers had a reputation as the design firm preferred by the Vanderbilt family. Over the years, Edward (known as Frank) — had many occupations. The way these occupations were characterized varied depending on who described Edward. People who liked him called him an interior decorator, architect, and financier. According to ‘The Many Mansions of Edward Searles,’ his enemies called him a bric-a-brac, salesman or a paper-hanger.”
On the West Coast during this period, Mark Hopkins, a New York bookkeeper, followed the lure of the Gold Rush, and though unsuccessful as a prospector, he built a loyal base among other miners by selling them shovels, picks, clothing and equipment at low prices or credit or, most smartly, shares of their claims. Essentially, they did the mining for him, and when they hit it big, so did he.
He then parlayed his gold fortune into a railroad bonanza with three other men — Leland Stanford, Charles Crocker and Corliss Huntington — in founding the Central Pacific Railroad, the country’s first transcontinental railroad.
In 1854, Mark Hopkins, 41, married Mary Sherwood, his first cousin, who was 35.
“Mark was known to be very thrifty but after their marriage, Mary persuaded Mark to build a lavish mansion in Nob Hill, San Francisco, and she wanted the interior designed by none other than New York’s Herter Brothers,” wrote Tunsky.
“In 1881, at the age of 40, Edward moved to San Francisco. Armed with a letter of introduction from Herter Brothers, Edward began introducing himself to the California elite. In 1883, Edward approached the home of Mark Hopkins, a multi-millionaire who had died in 1878, five years earlier … This visit led to a dinner invitation. Soon he was asked by Hopkins’ widow, Mary, if he would accompany her on a trip to Massachusetts. She said that she was traveling east to tend to family affairs in Great Barrington, Mass. Edward agreed to go.
“In 1887, Edward married Mary Hopkins, the wealthy widow. He was 46. Mary was 68 years old and considered one of the richest women in the United States. Edward did not earn his fortune, he married into it.”
Back east, the couple built a mansion, Kellogg Terrace, in Great Barrington, and Searles expanded his childhood home in Methuen into a meandering estate called Pine Lodge.
Her narrative continues: “Whenever Edward needed more money, he would simply send a request to San Francisco and the funds would be sent. In San Francisco, Mary’s adopted son, Timothy, managed the Hopkins fortune, and Timothy did not like Edward.
“In 1887, Edward heard from a friend about a lovely and underdeveloped island off the coast of Rhode Island called Block Island. Edward and Mary visited the island in the summer of 1887 and on the spot bought several large parcels of land on the northern part of Block Island’s Corn Neck, totaling 65 acres, extending from the Great Salt Pond to the Atlantic.
“It was there, at the far end of Crescent Beach, that Edward Searles built their ‘summer cottage,’ a place he would later call his ‘dream home.’ He christened the opulent mansion ‘White Hall.’
“When Edward went back to Block Island in 1888 he enlisted a colleague from prior projects, the famous architect, Henry Vaughn … Searles spent over $1 million on the project (about $25 million today). The mansion boasted a grand staircase that bisected the building and ran up to a third floor belvedere. Searles also had Vaughn build a miniature version of the mansion on the beach, which functioned as a bath house.”
However, there were rumors of trouble in paradise. The couple had separate wings, and neither one lived there for any length of time. The place earned the nickname the “Mansion House.” The part of Crescent Beach that it overlooked was referred to as “Mansion Beach.”
“In 1891, about a year after the Mansion House was completed, Mary died,” the story goes on. “Mary’s will left her fortune split between her son Timothy, and husband, Edward. After her death, Timothy learned that a codicil had been added to the will leaving most of her money to Edward. The Hopkins’ fortune was estimated then at $30 million, including real estate holdings.”
Timothy vowed to overturn the will and a lawsuit and ugly trial ensued between Timothy and Edward, with accusations of philandering, gold-digging (the aspersion, not the occupation), private detectives and untold secrets. The judge ruled in favor of Edward Searles, though Timothy received money, stocks and land valued at more than $3.2 million.
“Edward had one last obsession, and in 1905 he purchased 1,400 acres of land in Windham, N.H.,” she wrote. “His plan called for a one-quarter size replica of the Stanton-Harcourt Castle in Oxfordshire, England, complete with battlements. His masterpiece castle was finished in 1915 and still stands today.
“Edward died in 1920 and events surrounding the writing of his will led to one more contentious trial. In short, Edward left some money to a nephew, but the bulk of his fortune ($35 million) was left to his personal secretary, Arthur Walker. Edward’s body was exhumed a year after his death to determine if Walker had poisoned him with arsenic, but it was determined that he had died of natural causes.”
Back on Block Island, and after Edward’s death, the Mansion House lay abandoned, serving as the venue for … drinking parties and dances during and after Prohibition. On April 23, 1963, the Mansion House mysteriously burned to the ground. Arson was suspected, but no one has ever been implicated.
“Today,” the narrative concludes, “all that remains of the once imposing Mansion House, known to Searles as White Hall, are parts of two brick pillars where the entrance had been, and a bit of the foundation.”
