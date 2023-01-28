My upstairs neighbor Karen McGee, a dear woman and a retired midwife who did humanitarian work in Haiti, sent me an email the other day with a link to a blog offering up detailed reviews of old movies, saying she thought I might know something about this particular one, “Parrish.”
Unbeknownst to her, I did know something about that movie, and it took me back to a long-cherished bit of family history and the widely celebrated success of a female novelist from Norwich.
“Parrish,” a 1961, fairly dreadful, aging star (Claudette Colbert, Karl Malden, Dean Jagger) production from Warner Bros., featured pretty boy Troy Donahue as a blonde, blue-eyed, wavy-haired, heavily pancaked cardboard imitation of an actor.
The novelist was Mildred Savage, author of the bestseller of the same name, and, through marriage to a cousin of my father, a legitimate, though admittedly distant, relative.
Not to dwell on how stiffly staged and wooden the film is, but just envision a sequence relatively early on in which Donahue, as Parrish MacLean, is walking with his mother, portrayed by Claudette Colbert, through a Mystic Seaport that is devoid of any life, the only recognizable form being the whaler Charles W. Morgan. Mystic Seaport, in broad Panavision panorama, without a soul anywhere — anywhere! — around.
What Mystic Seaport has to do with the backdrop of the novel — the intrigues and gritty landowner tactics of the shade tobacco-growing plantations in the Connecticut River Valley north of Hartford — is, I suppose, the stuff of Hollywood. (More Hollywood: The Chester-Hadlyme Ferry, which opens the film, supposedly is so far removed from these tobacco farms maybe 50 miles up the road, that people have to take a plane to reach them.)
In 1958, Mildred Savage, who was raised in New London as Mildred Spitz and graduated from Wellesley College, was a 39-year-old mother of two living in Norwich with her husband, Bernard Savage, a businessman, when Simon & Schuster published her first novel written under her own name.
It was a 470-page bestseller, still rare for a female author, and embraced by the critics.
“This big, tightly controlled first novel by Mildred Savage is an impressive debut,” wrote Edward Fuller in The New York Times Book Review in October 1958. “In this reviewer’s opinion, here is a new young writer whose style and approach suggest that she has sprung full-panoplied from the brow of Edna Ferber (author of ‘Giant’).”
Ostensibly the coming-of-age story of Parrish MacLean told in the 1940s and ’50s amid the lives and loves and conflicted relationships of hardball tobacco culture, Fuller also wrote:
“As a dweller in Connecticut, I have often passed the river valley farms near Hartford with broad expanses of white cloth covering the fields of shade-growing tobacco. Yet I never dreamed of the scope and importance of this industry until Miss Savage’s book came along. She has evoked a regional scene and life that will astonish many only a few miles removed from the orbit of her story.”
Connecticut shade tobacco is considered the Holy Grail of wrappers for cigars.
Susan Savage Simpson, the daughter of Mildred Savage, living today in East Haddam, Conn., says her mother had the seed for the story of a young man, but needed something to frame it and, through a cousin of her husband’s, who ran a large tobacco farm in the Connecticut River Valley, found what she needed.
Her daughter told me the book, published 65 years ago, was translated into French, Spanish, Danish, Swedish, Italian and Dutch, among other languages. There was also a Literary Guild edition and paperback printings before and after the film was released.
Mildred Savage also had a son, Michael “Duke” Savage, who lives at Groton Long Point. Both her children became lawyers.
What her mother thought of the movie was, to be polite, not especially positive, but she was quite taken with the whole production process.
Mildred Savage’s next book was, perhaps, the one that challenged her most. It was called “In Vivo” and published in 1964. It was essentially the fictionalized telling, in 639 pages, of the discovery in 1950 of Terramycin, a broad-spectrum antibiotic capable of destroying far more germs than penicillin and streptomycin, by what was Chas. Pfizer & Co. and helped the company become what is today the pharmaceutical giant.
As Dr. Frank Slaughter wrote in his review of “In Vivo” in The New York Times in July 1964, “Working expertly at laboratory level, Miss Savage has given her readers a dramatic suspense novel, set in the not-too-distant era of booming medical expansion. … The big novel rings true in the technical sense — in itself, no small accomplishment, since her subject encompasses bacteriology, mycology, biochemistry, pharmacology and a host of related specialties.”
In 1998, I spoke with her about her novels, focusing on “In Vivo” because of Pfizer’s research presence in Groton.
“I had to learn four sciences to write that book,” she said. “There was one person, Dr. Ben Sobin, he was the one, the hero. Tom Cable (the fictional central character) was modeled on him. He agonized his way through. He used to say, ‘Bad bug, bad impurities. Good bug, good impurities.’ They lived this 24 hours a day. They succeeded in this right after the war. It was patented in 1949.”
She died at age 92 in 2011 and published two more books before her death.
One — “A Great Fall: A Murder and Its Consequences” — was non-fiction and came out in 1970. It tells the story of a brutal killing of a young housewife in Litchfield County and the use of entrapment and pressure applied by police in forcing confessions from the wrong people. The book, some 535 pages, was eerily prescient of the Peter Reilly case a few years later, again a case of a confession by a young man accused of killing his mother in Canaan, Conn., extracted after hours of questioning following a sleepless night. The conviction was eventually overturned.
“A Great Fall” won the Edgar Award for Best Fact Crime in 1971, considered the most prestigious award bestowed by the Mystery Writers of America.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
