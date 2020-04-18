Catching up and patching up:
In writing earlier this month about the late retired Navy Rear Adm. Herbert Schonland, who taught physics and science at Stonington High School for several years in the 1960s, but apparently never let on that he also had been awarded the Medal of Honor, the country’s highest and most prestigious personal military decoration, during World War II, I erred regarding other Medal of Honor recipients aboard the USS San Francisco following the Battle of Guadalcanal in November 1942, for which Schonland was decorated.
Namely, Navy Capt. Cassin Young, once stationed at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, where he commanded the Navy’s Submarine Division Seven in the late 1930s.
Pierce Kepple, of Mystic, and a close friend of Young’s grandson, wrote a kind email to set the record straight:
“Cassin Young was awarded the Medal of Honor for service as commander of the USS Vestal during the attack on Pearl Harbor. The next year, while captain of the USS San Francisco, he was killed in action during one of the series of clashes known collectively as the Battle of Guadalcanal. Posthumously, he was awarded the Navy Cross for his conduct in battle.”
I had written that Schonland, Young, Rear Adm. Daniel I. Callaghan (also killed during the battle) and Lt. Cmdr. Bruce McCandless all were awarded the Medal of Honor after Guadalcanal.
Last week, I wrote tangentially about the late Clarence Coogan, of Stonington, because in the basement of his former home on Lords Hill Road, where he and his wife had a nursery school, is a wall-sized seascape painted in 1956 by the noted artist and draggerman Ellery Thompson.
As it happened, following the Schonland story, I received this email from Anthony D. Lombardo, service officer and judge advocate for Veterans of Foreign Wars 1265 in Pawcatuck. He wanted me to know about two other heroic veterans from World War II who remained modest about their experiences.
“Capt. Clarence Coogan,” Lombardo wrote, “pilot for B-17s with many missions over Europe — went on to teach math at Stonington High School — he was there from 1948 on — our class advisor until 1952 and beyond. Very humble person.
“I was a visiting Rotarian at the Mystic meeting in the ’80s and seated next to him when he was asked to brief the group on what he did during WWII — first time I learned about it.
“Sgt. Robert J. Longo, from Pawcatuck, who served (after high school) as a waist gunner on a B-24 and shot down over Germany and was a POW for over a year. You may read his experience online — a promise he made to the crew if he made it back. Look for ‘Robert ‘Smiley’ Longo — Above the clouds at 30 below.’ A member of VFW 1265 Pawcatuck and the Disabled American Veterans.”
In early February I wrote about the passing, at age 85, of Barry Thomas, of Pawcatuck, supervisor of the John Gardner Small Boat Shop at Mystic Seaport, author, painter, boat builder, sailor, violin player and repairer, gardener, photographer, union man, husband and father, whose fierce intellect, pursuit of arts and knowledge and challenging focus, both inspired and often left those in his presence a bit on their back heels.
Of the tributes I received and read elsewhere about him, none was as succinct and poignant as what was forwarded to me by Paul Bates of Noank:
“Charlie Haines was a friend and co-worker from the first day Barry worked at (the Seaport):
“‘I miss Barry like some force of integrity has gone missing.’”
Lastly, after writing a few weeks ago about the pleasure I take in a daily cigar and its timely benefit in promoting social distancing, I expected to be braced with admonishments. Instead, I received a couple invitations to join fellow practitioners on spacious front porches or in sunny backyards. I also received a surprising email from a rather fit and friendly member of the Westerly YMCA who fessed up to a decades-long fondness for smoking a pipe.
He asked for anonymity should I go public with his story, but I will say he is likely to be seen strolling through Riverbend Cemetery in Westerly. He is a well-schooled scientist and says he “inherited” his pipe smoking from his research professor in graduate school.
Rarer and rarer it is to encounter a smoker of fine tobaccos, never mind someone still brandishing a pipe. “My preferred blend has a good portion of Latakia,” he wrote.
“The biophysics group always knew when professor Baier was in the building and we better be constructing our scientific arguments for this or that,” he continued. “That was in the mid-’80s. You might recall that the mid-to-late-’80s was the smoking-to-no-smoking transition. Nevertheless, I had enough office time discussing science with he and his pipe that I naturally took it up. He was what many call a visionary and I cherished all moments with him. By the end of the ’80s, brave souls ruled ‘no smoking in this building/lab’ and his still burning pipe began wreaking havoc on his jacket pockets. His wife abided, but when one of his salivary glands blocked and expanded to tumor size, his family had quite enough.”
Not so for his proud protégé.
“Much reduced in Westerly, but now picking up again as a pleasure on my walks and likely spring fishing trips.”
I have to say I understand.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
