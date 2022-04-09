Nelson W. Aldrich Jr.’s life story is one of literary capital as well as capital of a more generally appreciable, if not enviable, sort, that of inherited wealth of patrician scale, or, as Aldrich phrased the title of the book he wrote in 1988 about being born into it: “Old Money.”
“Old Money” is only the partial title. The rest is: “The Mythology of Wealth in America.”
Aldrich, who died at 86 last month at his home in North Stonington of complications from Parkinson’s disease, knew whereof what he wrote and those of that privileged class he judged. He was the great-grandson of Nelson W. Aldrich, Republican U.S. senator from Rhode Island from 1881 to 1911 who, as The New York Times recently put it in Aldrich Jr.’s obituary, “turned a modest profit from his wholesale grocery business into a $12 million fortune thanks to good investment advice and favors from friendly robber barons. Senator Aldrich, who was said to have become a millionaire shepherding legislation for such robber barons, was considered the father of the direct federal income tax and the Federal Reserve System.”
His daughter, Abigail, married American financier and philanthropist John D. Rockefeller Jr., who was the only son of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller. Abigail and John Jr.’s second son, Nelson Aldrich Rockefeller, was a four-term governor of New York who campaigned for the Republican presidential nomination in 1960, 1964 and 1968 and was named vice president of the United States under President Gerald Ford by the Congress in 1974.
Nelson Rockefeller was a cousin of Nelson Aldrich Jr.
I knew Aldrich, a strikingly handsome and genial man, through friends in North Stonington and enjoyed his company, and that of his wife, Denise Lovatt “Dee” Aldrich, who had been a top editor at Conde Nast publications, in recent years at an annual Memorial Day shad bake in North Stonington.
What interested me most about Aldrich was not the “Old Money” book, in which he took on members of the class in which he was raised and schooled, but his life as a writer and editor and his later book, “George, Being George,” published in 2008, an oral biography of George Plimpton, which Aldrich edited.
Plimpton, from the same patrician trappings as Aldrich, from prep school through Harvard to the café society of Paris, is likely best remembered for being a dilettante willing to subject himself to amateur attempts at playing professional sports for a moment or longer and relating the experience in books — “Paper Lion” (pro football), “The Bogey Man” (golf), “Open Net” (hockey), “Out of My League” (baseball), “Shadow Box” (boxing) — and sports journalism. He also took on being a high-wire circus performer, top-level bridge player and actor.
Then there was the society as well as the literary Plimpton. And the literary Aldrich, too, who, after Harvard, was a reporter for the Boston Globe, senior editor at Harper’s Magazine and editor of chief of Civilization, the magazine of the Library of Congress. He also wrote stories about Electric Boat and stone wall building for the former New England Monthly under Daniel Okrent.
The January 1979 cover story for The Atlantic Monthly was “Preppies: The Last Upper Class?” written by Aldrich, about which a fashion writer later extolled: “... a seminal work of exposition on the manners and mores of the WASP establishment.”
Foremost, for both Plimpton and Aldrich, was the Paris Review, the fabled literary journal of the mid- to late-20th century, and still publishing, of which Plimpton was a founder and Aldrich the Paris editor in the late 1950s.
The Paris Review years also tie in to Stonington with sort of inside baseball intricacies, and intimacies.
Bear with this, if you will.
Part of the Plimpton — and Aldrich — story is the late Anna Lou Aldrich, of Stonington, whom Aldrich married but whose first husband, Harold R. “Doc” Humes, was a founder of the Paris Review with Plimpton and the writer Peter Matthiessen.
Humes, a novelist who, besides fiction, delved into psychedelics with Timothy Leary and made a film called “Don Peyote,” was of dubious mental stability and infamously turned up at Columbia University one day in 1969 handing out thousands of dollars in $100 and $50 bills, urging students to spend the money as fast as they could to help “destroy Western finance capital.”
Humes fathered four daughters with Anna Lou, whose mother, Luba Elianoff, was a legend herself, dubbed the “Queen of Linens” in New York for her handiwork with intricately designed embroideries carried by some 200 stores, including Lord &Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue.
The New York Times wrote about her this way in its obituary:
“A full 50 inches tall in her prime, Mrs. Elianoff, who had shrunk somewhat by the time she retired at 86, may not have had the stature of a queen, but during the more than four decades she spent designing and manufacturing delicately embroidered towels, sheets, pillowcases and the like, no one ever accused her of not charging queenly prices.”
But I digress. Nelson Aldrich and Anna Lou Humes married and had a daughter together named Liberty — Anna Lou’s fifth daughter — before divorcing. They lived in Preston for a time.
According to the Times obituary, Aldrich, with his second wife, Dee Aldrich, had a daughter, Arabella, and Aldrich also fathered a son with a partner, Gillian Pretty Goldsmith.
It is in his biography of the mercurial Plimpton, with recollections of some 200 people who knew him, that Aldrich mined a veritable wealth of Stonington voices: Clem Despard, a businessman turned fanciful artist (and Harvard classmate of the actor Fred Gwynne); Meredith Brown, a lawyer who worked closely with Plimpton’s father and an author and president of the Stonington Historical Society; Pati Hill, a writer and artist and early contributor to the Paris Review; Osborn Elliott, once editor of Newsweek and head of the Columbia School of Journalism; as well as Anna Lou Aldrich and her daughter, Immy Humes, a filmmaker whose works include a prized documentary about her father called “Doc.”
So many stars in Nelson Aldrich’s rarified galaxy, but what I liked most about him, in the brief time I knew him, was how he tried to keep himself grounded.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at: maayan72@aol.com.
