Midway through the obituary for Marjorie Putnam Adams, late of Mystic, published earlier this month in The Sun, was an account of a rather curious avocation that indeed seemed to be her life’s work for her last 15 years: Her steadfast commitment to seeing her great-grandfather inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
His name was Daniel Lucius Adams, M.D., popularly known as Doc Adams, and he lived from 1814 until 1899. Based on the copious amount of material about him that has emerged in recent years, I would say, as his great-granddaughter well knew, the case for putting him in the Hall of Fame as among the founders of the game is a strong one.
Marjorie Adams, who was 72 when she died on July 7 after a long struggle with cancer, lived in Westerly when she arrived here from New York, where she was raised, after graduating from Stephens College in Columbia, Mo.
She worked at Ethan Allen in Groton in furniture and interior design until the store closed in 2009. But she already had pursuing the glory she knew her great-grandfather deserved in mind.
According to the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR), Doc Adams:
Is credited by many baseball historians with creating the position of shortstop and was the first player to occupy that position.
Personally made baseballs and oversaw the making of bats … in an effort to standardize the game’s equipment.
Headed a committee to revise the constitution and bylaws of the “National Association of Base Ball Players” that fixed the distance between bases at 90 feet; established the length of games at nine innings; supported nine-man teams and eliminated the rule that allowed players to catch the ball on its first bounce for an out.
According to John Thorn, official baseball historian for Major League Baseball, Adams also officiated as an umpire, and is credited by some historians as being the first to declare a batter out on a called third strike, in 1858.
For good measure, as The New York Times reported in September 2015 in a story about Marjorie Adams and her great-grandfather, Doc Adams, who was born in Mont Vernon, N.H., “attended Yale and Harvard before setting up a medical practice in Manhattan around 1840. During his career, he worked at city dispensaries treating poor New Yorkers, often during cholera outbreaks.
“He began playing baseball with other medical professionals in 1840, for exercise, and joined the New York Knickerbockers Base Ball Club in 1845. The team played in Madison Square Park, then in Murray Hill, and later at the Elysian Fields in Hoboken, N.J., which some historians have credited as being the site of the first organized baseball game, on June 19, 1846.”
He served as president of the Knickerbocker ball club for six years and on its board, in other roles, for another six years.
“The origins of baseball have always been a little murky and shrouded in mystery,” wrote SABR in its ongoing promotion of Adams for the Hall. “Everyone has heard the now discredited myth of Abner Doubleday, a distinguished Civil War general, being the father of baseball.
“Doc Adams’ contributions to the game compare favorably, and some would argue even surpass early pioneers already recognized and enshrined in the Hall of Fame.”
Marjorie Adams spent years doing research, campaigning, letter-writing, lecturing and traveling on Doc Adams’ behalf. At the Groton Public Library, where she presented a program about him several years ago, she was a frequent patron inviting technical help with her mission. Jennifer Miele, the library director, said, “She was one of our best customers.”
But Marjorie Adams died without winning over the pre-integration-era committee of the Baseball Writers Association of America’s Historical Overview/Early Baseball Era Committee. The baseball writers vote on eligible players.
She did come close. For players and pioneers of the game from pre-1947 (when Jackie Robinson integrated the Major Leagues) to be considered for enshrinement, they need to be selected by the pre-integration era committee.
“Ms. Adams’ success at leading the charge to get Doc on the Hall of Fame’s induction ballot was eye-catching in the baseball world because it challenged deep-seated popular beliefs about baseball’s origins,” wrote her nephew, Nathan Adams Downey, in his obituary for her. “Two-and-a-half months before the December 7, 2015, election, the Times featured Ms. Adams’ campaign to promote the legacy of the creator of the position of shortstop, but Doc fell two votes short of the 75% required of voting delegates. Two months later, Ms. Adams was fully vindicated when a 159-year-old document that Doc wrote, “The Laws of Base Ball,” surfaced. On April 24, 2016, Doc’s “Laws” sold at auction for $3.26 million, the most ever paid for a baseball document. In June 2018, it started a year-long run on display at the Library of Congress.
“A vigorous promoter of vintage baseball and a hugely popular speaker at Society of American Baseball Research (SABR) conferences in Cooperstown and New York City, Ms. Adams generated an avid fan-base of her own. Weeks before realizing the need to seek medical attention for herself, Ms. Adams was a SABR guest on a detailed and comprehensive Zoom meeting during which she impressed members with family lore, incontrovertible facts, and the self-deprecating humor typical of her Adams line. She was sure to mention that the next vote for pre-integration candidates will be this December, ‘but there’s no way to lobby anybody,’ she said.”
The committee is to meet in December to nominate inductees for the Class of 2022.
Perhaps in the tributes paid to her, in life and now death, will be just the lobbying that at long last succeeds.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
