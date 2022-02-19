Some 50 years ago, Mary Maynard, as she was then known, her husband, George, and their three young children set out in a 37-foot fishing boat, a gaff-rigged yawl powered only by wind and sail, that they and friends and neighbors in the village of Noank hand-built in two years in their backyard, embarking on what became a five-year journey around the world.
It was intended to be a three-year voyage undertaken by two people raised far from the ocean in Illinois, but year-long layovers in the Azores and American Samoa pushed out the venture.
The Maynards, each 19 when they married and 33 when they sailed away from Noank, educated their children onboard, and watched them grow as few parents have a chance to do, literally round the clock and in intimate quarters on a 37-by-14-foot, 12-ton wooden vessel outfitted with two cabins, ingenuity and necessity. Molly was 11 when the family left Noank. Gary was 10 and Hudson 8.
“Everyone had their own private space, separated by curtains,” said Mary recently, adding that there was no head onboard, just a porta-potty for in-port use, and otherwise everyone made do, as one must, with enamel chamber pots and the open ocean.
“We had five 42-gallon (water) tanks, plus five or 10 2½-gallon jerry jugs plus canned juices,” wrote Mary about hydration onboard. “We planned on a half-gallon of water per person per day for drinking and cooking. That’s 220-plus gallons or about 90 days’ worth. We also caught rain water. Dishes, clothes and bodies were washed in salt water. We never ran out or even low.”
The boat they built was modeled on “Spray,” the yawl on which Capt. Joshua Slocum famously made the first single-handed voyage around the world in 1898. The Maynards named her “Scud,” meaning a low flying cloud blown before a storm wind.
They learned to sail. George studied navigation and used his woodcarving skills and work in boatyards to gird himself for the building project. Mary supported the family by working first as a Noank News correspondent — at 12 cents a column inch — and then a staff reporter for The Day. Parts of other vessels found their way onto Scud, including the wheel from legendary Stonington draggerman Ellery Thompson’s fishing vessel “Eleanor.”
“On Nov. 11, 1972,” Mary wrote in the March-April 1978 issue of Wooden Boat magazine, “about 200 villagers, most of whom had contributed time, moral support, advice or equipment, braved the cold, rainy weather to see SCUD launched.”
The cost was about $7,000 from start to launch.
The following July, the family began its journey, sailing to Block Island, and on Monday, July 9, heading east toward the Azores. They went the way the winds blew.
In the course of five years, said Mary as she looked over log books, photos and momentos in her tidy home along the Mystic River, they did about 10 months of actual sailing. Following the wind, they visited the Azores, then Gibraltar, then down to Cape Verde, to the Caribbean, through Panama, the Marquesas, Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Australia, up the Barrier Reef, to Bali, Mauritius, Cape Town, where, strapped for money, they decided it was time to head home.
More than two months after leaving Cape Town, they were bound for Customs in New London but winds blew them toward to Block Island.
“We officially re-entered Noank on the 73rd morning after leaving Cape Town, ” she said.
Mary chronicled the journey in a 10-part series published by The Day and wrote about it for Wooden Boat and elsewhere.
The return here was not without consequences. Mary and George divorced in 1981, not, she said, because of issues during the adventure but marital difficulties beforehand. He lives in the state of Washington.
In 1985, Mary married Robert Drake, who lived in Noank and was also a sailor. She continued her ventures at sea with him and writing about them. They were known as “The Traveling Drakes.” He died in 2016.
The children, who’d been taught by Mary onboard using Calvert Homeschool programs and University of Nebraska (where Mary earned a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics in 1962) extension courses, were made to repeat grades by the Groton school administration, not a happy dictate. Today, Molly Maynard Benetti lives in Westerly, has an MBA and is director of customer integration at LeachGarner in Attleboro, Mass.; Gary lives on Martha’s Vineyard and works for Holmes Hole Builders and Hudson lives in Warren, R.I., and is foreman for Howland Construction in South Dartmouth, Mass.
Gary also is the author of “Plumbelly,” described as “a coming-of-age adventure that takes place in the South Pacific filled with action, romance, and more — a truly haunting novel ….”
The Maynards sold “Scud” upon their return, and the yawl has been through several owners and at least one name change since.
The first new owner was Champlin Starr of Block Island, the former husband of Lisa Starr, once poet laureate of Rhode Island who now heads the Arts Café Mystic. Another owner was renowned sailor Guy Barnardin, a Frenchman, who changed the name to “Spray of Saint-Briac” and who, in October 2017, was sailing to France on a 60-foot yacht and was lost at sea.
The last public posting of “Scud”-cum-“Spray of Saint-Briac” was a sale offer of €49,000 in 2019 in France.
Mary Drake, who will turn 82 at the end of February, worked in public relations at Mystic Seaport, wrote for “Soundings,” a shoreline sailing publication, and lately volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and a meal center in New London among other organizations.
“You can do anything with persistence, education and support,” she wrote in a reflection on her family’s journey and her life. “We always treated people like they were people, not ‘natives.’ We tried to learn from them.
“Happiness is from friends and family, not ‘things.’ People the world over are kind, curious and helpful. We found poor folks are more generous than wealthy.
“We met all kinds of people, mostly common people, and learned that other people all have valid ways of living. We learned what it is like to be in the minority somewhere. We learned everyone has a life and a story.”
Looking back, understandably proud, she said she believes in four maxims:
“Go the extra mile; it’s not crowded there.”
“Live simply so that others may simply live.”
“Less is more.”
“Faith, hope and love, but the greatest of these is love.”
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.