Westerly, if the names of its streets represent any meaningful sign of hospitality, seems to be synonymous with “Welcome Mat.”
To wit, Aloha Road, Benefit Street, Equity Lane, Family Lane and Friendship Street. Also, Happy Valley Road, Jolly Lane, Sunny Drive, Sweet Corn Lane, Sylvan Lane and Tranquility Trail.
Neighboring Stonington, not so much.
There is Joy Avenue and Mellow Court and Open Way. On the other hand, there is also Bittersweet Way, Downer Street and, what the heck, Hickey Drive.
But, in Stonington Borough, is Harmony Street, and, any reflection on or estimation of borough society and politics notwithstanding, it is the presence of Harmony Street and what supposedly spawned the name that is down-home inviting.
The history, however fanciful, of the name — in fact, the names of the several cross streets, running between Water and Main streets in the narrow peninsula that is the borough — is found in the work of Grace Denison Wheeler, who published four books, including “The Homes of Our Ancestors in Stonington,” “Old Homes in Stonington” and “Grace Wheeler’s Memories,” and died at age 98 in 1956.
In “Old Homes in Stonington,” published in 1905, is this folksy passage, under the heading “Naming the Cross Streets.”
“Rev. Mr. Trumbull also tells of naming the cross streets in Stonington, which may be interesting to know about in days to come,” she wrote.
“‘The cross streets were named fifty years ago by some of the young men of that day, in a spirit of fun, but they ‘stuck.’
‘… Harmony (street) had reference to a family that lived on it. The father, when excited by liquor, was very ill-natured, and my uncle J. F. Trumbull told often of seeing the old man in the village store until late in the evening when he would say, ‘Well it is time I returned to my cottage of peace and contentment.’
‘An hour later you could go by that house and hear the wife screaming, while her husband dragged her around by the hair of her head; hence, the name.’”
A good tale, but apocryphal? I asked Mary Thacher, past president of the Stonington Historical Society as well as a former librarian there and longtime borough denizen. She said Grace Wheeler was always discreet in her narratives, and if she wrote it, likely it was reliable.
With that affirmation, here is the rest of Wheeler’s brief history of the cross streets, one of two of them no more than gentrified alleys.
Just to locate, we’re walking now from north to south in the borough, from the village post office down toward Cannon Square.
“Broad street was so called because it was wider than most. High, because that in front of the Wadawanuck Hotel was the highest part and sloped both ways, east and west, toward the south.
“Pearl Street was from a girls’ school kept there, possibly by Miss Lucy Ann Sheffield.
“Grand street was our finest street at the time. It swept from Mr. Samuel Denison’s hill past the Academy, crossing both Main and Water streets, to the water. Along it were the houses of Mrs. Maria Babcock, Capt. Stiles Stanton and Mr. Giles Smith, with the granite post surmounted by the bomb, as a memorial of the attack of 1814.
“Church street was from a colored family that lived on the corner of Water street, as it was before the day of the Episcopal church now standing on it.
“Union is a short street uniting Main and Water streets.”
Next is Harmony Street.
“Wall Street was on account of the high bank wall, extending almost the whole way from Main Street to Water; its continuation to the east shore was nicknamed ‘Shinbone Alley.’
“What is now Cannon Square used to be ‘Town Landing’ where the farmers brought their stock and produce to those engaged in the West India trade. It was the biggest part of the town then.
‘Diving Street was so called from its fine place to bathe, and all the boys congregated there in the hot summer days.
“This was the last street in the village in 1850.”
Grace Wheeler’s claim (or the Rev. Mr. Trumbull, to be accurate) about the naming of Church Street may be open to speculation, but the likelihood of Black families living in a village alive with merchant shipping and whaling and sailors of all stripe before the Civil War is not far-fetched. The railroad, the Providence and Stonington line, was completed in 1837 and that kept Stonington busy with steamship service as well.
Calvary Episcopal Church was not founded until 1847 on what, as we have read, was already named Church Street.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
