Cas Grygorcewicz, of Norwich, an old sauna buddy from the Westerly YMCA, sent me a photo the other day that took me back half a century and also rekindled interest in one of Norwich’s celebrated native sons.
The photo, a group shot of a baseball team sponsored by the Norwich Kiwanis Club in a summer league for, I’d guess, 15-to 17-year olds, includes some tenacious and talented players, a few of them, including Ron Demars and Warren “Doc” Leone, deceased, and then the rest of us, as well as my father, Gurdon Slosberg, who was an assistant coach, and Thomas Melady, the Elder, who was coach.
Tom Melady ran a package store, as I recall, on Franklin Street in downtown Norwich, not terribly far from the boyhood home on McKinley Avenue of the novelist Wally Lamb.
Among Tom Melady’s children were two sons: Mark Melady, a fine writer and journalist, and Mark’s older brother Thomas P. Melady Jr., who rose to the heights of academic achievement and diplomatic reward in this country, named to several ambassadorships including Ambassador to the Holy See, or, the Vatican.
Ambassador Meladay, who died of brain cancer at age 86 in 2014 at his home in Washington, D.C., was honored by his hometown in 1968 with the first Norwich Native Son award, an annual award established by the Norwich Rotary Club — and since expanded into the Norwich Native Son/Daughter Award — to recognize, as Rotary says, “outstanding achievements by Norwich, Connecticut, natives who reached those achievements while living outside the Norwich area.”
Melady, who was U.S. ambassador to Burundi and Uganda before the Vatican, also served as president of Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn., from 1976 to 1986.
What was not known about Melady’s service at the Vatican, and declassified only after he left that position in 1993, was what was asked of him by then President George H.W. Bush.
“Dr. Melady was also entrusted with a secret mission at the Vatican — he was instructed to open quiet negotiations that would move the Vatican toward official recognition of the state of Israel,” read his obituary in the Washington Post. “He worked with Jewish and Israeli representatives during his tenure as ambassador, from 1989 to 1993, and he was the direct intermediary between the president and the pope (John Paul II).”
“In my final meeting with the pope, when I said goodbye,” Dr. Melady told Fox News in 2005, “I said I came with a mission to accomplish certain things. One thing I didn’t accomplish was a recognition of Israel. And he smiled at me and he said, ‘Wait and see.’ ”
“Within a year, the Vatican recognized the state of Israel and opened full diplomatic relations.”
I was able to flesh out more of that story in reading a lengthy Library of Congress interview with Melady done in January 1995. The interviewer was Charles Stuart Kennedy Jr., an oral historian of American diplomats. It is available online.
Melady was born in Norwich in 1927, the son of a first-generation Irishman and a first-generation French Canadian mother, whom he called working-class people. He went to local schools and never left Connecticut until age 17, when, as a senior in high school, he went to New York City for a day.
“I graduated, my school year ended the year the war ended in 1945,” he said. “ … And I entered the Army as a draftee and had my first foreign exposure. The war had ended by the time I finished my basic training, and I ended up in Italy. It was called the Army of Occupation. I was assigned to the Office of Information and Education, planning trips for the GIs who had four or five years of duty. It was very pleasant duty for me because I toured Switzerland four or five times.”
The details of his rise through academia and diplomatic service, especially wrangling with the maniacal Idi Amin in Uganda, are informative, but my interest is the Vatican and Israel.
“ … A very important assignment given to me was Israel, to encourage the Holy See to establish diplomatic relations with the State of Israel,” he told the interviewer. “The instructions were secret at the time. They were later declassified. But the most amazing thing is, we kept it secret. When Archbishop O’Connor came over to Rome I briefed him, got him sympathetic to the matter. He played a leading role in influencing the Pope, helped me carry out my instructions. I also dealt with Jewish leaders, particularly the American-Jewish Committee.
“I went off on a surreptitious trip, approved by the State Department, to the State of Israel, to meet the heads of the small Catholic minority groups, to find out the problems. I played something of a role and I was very pleased when it happened. It happened not while I was there but we were on ‘third base’ when I departed Rome in March, 1993. The Commission on Vatican-Israeli Relations in 1992 was established. The final establishment of Vatican-Israeli relations happened in December of ’93.”
“Q: What was the problem between relations?”
“MELADY: Well, that’s a long thing. The sovereignty of that area; remember it had passed from various hands. A long period was the Ottoman Empire. And the Vatican had various concessions with the Ottoman Empire, this little piece of land was tax free, etc. The Vatican wanted to make sure that all those rights were accepted by the government of the State of Israel. They were also concerned about full freedoms in Israel for everyone including the Christian Arabs, and their right to participate in the government, and have equal rights. They were concerned about the state of war that existed at that time.”
“Q: You were getting the Palestinians and Israelis together for the first time to discuss things.”
“MELADY: It was a major accomplishment. The Holy See was very happy about it. Soon after that the Holy See announced in Israel the appointment of a commission to study the matter of diplomacy. We thought the commission was moving rather slowly. It was very legalistic, this point, that point.
“The Vatican wanted to resolve the issues as quickly as possible … And in December of ’93, five or six months after I completed my mission, the New York Times phoned me. It was about November of ’93 that the State Department responded affirmatively to my request that my instructions be declassified … so I could have it in my book.
“I could talk about the whole role that I played, and the government played. It was Holy See decision. But you might say it probably was an unusual fact that an ambassador of a third country received instructions from his government to urge the government to which he was accredited to diplomatically recognize another government.”
He concluded: “I personally was very happy to carry out the instructions, which I would have carried out anyway because it was my duty, but personally because I felt it helped to correct a misperception that somehow the reason that the Holy See was anti-Semitic— that there was an anti-Semitism. I feel there wasn’t. But this clearly was a perception in various circles, including Jewish circles.”
“Q: There were still some things ... I’m using the wrong term, but within the documentation, or whatever, of the Catholic church about the Jews being responsible for the death of Christ.
“MELADY: Yes. One great result of Vatican Council Two, and something I participated in and played a very minor role in at their meetings, was to eliminate those references … It’s now past history but it was a step forward in better dialogue, etc.”
A step forward, yes, and a start.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
