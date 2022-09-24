Whenever I read in an obituary that so-and-so was a devoted New York Giants football fan, I think to myself: That’s what killed him.
We know.
Some of us were force-fed from birth. Others never saw it coming. But the affliction is real, and if not necessarily fatal, it is incurable.
Growing up in Norwich in the 1950s, there were no Patriots. TV, black and white, was dominated by three networks, ABC, CBS and NBC. CBS carried the NFL and the Giants were the only game in town.
That’s when it began. Approaching 75, I’m still at the mercy of that childhood bonding, though I never played the sport and cringe at the prospect of two-a-days in August swelter.
I’ve been to only one professional football game, this at the Meadowlands when the Giants scored on a late touchdown pass caught by Jeremy Shockey that allowed the Giants to beat the Philadelphia Eagles and make the playoffs. The euphoria of the victory quickly dissipated in the four-hour traffic logjam exiting the stadium parking lot, persuading me never to subject myself to that claustrophobic car-bound purgatory again.
One lasting impression from seeing a game live — that is, on somewhat of a human scale — was understanding though baseball somehow got tagged as “a game of inches” virtually every sport is a game of inches, none more so than football with its marginal gains and compacted schemes.
I’ve long given up trying to figure out what contributes to team allegiance. Heroes come and go, in any sport. Rocky Colavito, Sandy Koufax, Catfish Hunter, Don Mattingly. Bailey Howell and Bill Bradley. Gordie Howe and Mike Richter. Guillermo Vilas, Stefan Edberg, Richard Krajick, Roger Federer. Johan Cruyff and Dennis Bergkamp.
And among the legions of Giants: Alex Webster, Del Shofner, Joe Morris, Lawrence Taylor, Mark Bavaro, Amani Toomer, Eli Manning.
Also, there are the sweetest two words in Giants trophydom, such as it is: “Wide right.” (See Super Bowl XXV: Giants vs. Buffalo Bills.)
But all that, though ingrained, is sadly ephemeral as well in the too many gorgeous autumn Sunday afternoons lost to dyspepsia, profanity, nervous pacing, depression.
Then there is sin. Along with the trappings and pitfalls of unfettered allegiance is the necessary targeting of irredeemable villainy: I hate the Dallas Cowboys. It makes me feel good to see Cowboys owner Jerry Jones suffer yet another one.
What I’ve nursed, or allowed or simply accepted as an abiding addiction continues to beset me, no matter how I’ve managed, in recent years, to simply turn off the damn tube, to free myself from the abuse, I’ve never remained too aloof to chance a peek at an online scoreboard.
Why? Why me? Why any of us?
I’m not about to go deep here, but why are we able to get over, more often than not, lovers and mishaps and even elections (well, most elections) but not the embrace of, in my case, one perpetually frustrating team? I don’t analyze why, but I’m not too ashamed to say I’ve never felt as beguiled by any sports team as I have by this one. I like the no-nonsense royal blue home uniform jerseys. Perhaps it’s that simple.
However, I don’t brandish team colors. I sport no player jerseys nor team hats nor keychains nor blankets nor underwear. I don’t refer to the Giants as “we” or “us.” I just let them have their way with me, gnawing away as it will, conquering all despite all odds.
I’m left to wonder how many times I can watch YouTube clips of the two Giants’ Super Bowl victories over the New England Patriots. So far, not enough.
And though I do not applaud anything Boston, I do have a tender spot for the scenes of Red Sox fans, after the team’s 2004 championship ended generations of angst and ignominy, bringing newspapers to the graves of their parents so they could finally rest in peace.
As I write this, here the Giants are at 2-0 — albeit it an ugly 2-0, to start the season.
God help me.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington. He may be reached at: maayan72@aol.com.
