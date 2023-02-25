Connecticut College’s recent kerfuffle over the college president’s initial plan to hold a fundraiser, and then deciding against it, at the exclusive Everglades Club in Palm Beach, Fla., long known for shutting out Blacks and Jews, made me wonder where, given that standard, such an event could be staged around here.
The Thames Club in New London with its not terribly long ago reputation of welcoming only the WASP elite, and male at that? Similarly, the Commerce Club in Norwich? Groton Long Point, with its early 20th-century deed covenants not allowing Jews, Blacks and other minority or immigrant groups? The Westerly Yacht Club with its nearly 90-year ban on female members?
The list likely would include local country clubs, yacht clubs, fraternal societies, shoreline beach associations and social organizations. The operative adjective for these entities, other than repugnant, is private.
Much of that bias, presumably, is the legacy of time gone by, but, really, who knows?
In the early 1970s, the issue of discrimination by a local club, in this case, against Blacks, was the subject of litigation against the Groton Lodge of Elks No. 2163 and the national Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, and, by extension, the state of Connecticut for granting such clubs as the Elks and the Loyal Order of Moose exemption from the state’s business corporation tax.
The case was heard by a panel of three judges, and the decision — in favor of the Elks — was written by Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court in Connecticut M. Joseph Blumenfeld.
In his 1974 decision summary, Blumenfeld wrote:
“On June 10, 1971, Henry O’Reilly, a member of Groton Lodge No. 2163 of the Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks (B.P.O.E.), filed an application for membership in the Groton Lodge on behalf of Louis Cornelius Jr. Normally, such a solicitation of fraternal friendship would not give rise to a federal question, but the defendant Groton Elks have admitted that this particular application was not even considered because Cornelius did not meet the Elks’ constitutional requirement that all members be white.
“Cornelius then brought suit against the Groton Elks, against the national B.P.O.E., against the Loyal Order of the Moose and against officials of the State of Connecticut. Alleging to represent all black men who would be eligible for membership in the Elks and Moose but for these organizations’ constitutional provisions prohibiting membership by black persons, Cornelius sought to enjoin (Connecticut’s) exemption of these organizations from the State’s Business Corporation Tax to order … state officials to collect back taxes not paid by virtue of that tax exemption, to enjoin the Elks and Moose from discriminating against black applicants and to collect from the clubs $11 million in compensatory and punitive damages.”
At the heart of this case, as Blumenfeld wrote, was a conflict between two profound claims of right. Cornelius contended that he had a right to be evaluated in his application for membership as a person and not as a Black person.
“Perceiving that Cornelius was attempting to storm the citadel,” the judge wrote, “the Elks and Moose (stood) antler to antler in asserting a constitutional right to discriminate on the basis of race with regard to their membership decisions.”
As an amusing aside, Blumenfeld discoursed briefly on the history of the Elks.
“The Benevolent Order evolved from a group of actors in New York City in the 1860s known as the ‘Jolly Corks,’” he wrote. “Far from organizing for the purpose of frustrating civil rights legislation, the ‘Jolly Corks’ formed their club in order to evade a New York State excise law which had closed the bars and theaters on Sundays.”
As it happened, during the course of the litigation, in 1973, both the International Convention of the Loyal Order of the Moose and the Convention of the Grand Lodge of the B.P.O.E amended their constitutions and general laws to delete the racial bar to membership as well as the word “white.”
These actions, in effect, rendered Cornelius’ suit moot, but as Blumenfeld pointed out: “Of course, the fact that the Elks and Moose have ended their history of ‘de jure’ (rightful) discrimination does not necessarily mean that they will not merely commence more subtle “de facto” (in reality) discrimination. If there were a showing of de facto discrimination, (Cornelius’) claim would not be moot because ‘state action’ which thoughtlessly promotes discrimination “... can be as disastrous and unfair to private rights and the public interest as the perversity of a willful scheme.”
What the case came down to was the equal protection, or personal autonomy protections, asserted by the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which, in this realm, limits discrimination by government entities, but not by private parties or, in this matter, clubs.
The U.S. Supreme Court, in 1964, judged “... it is the constitutional right of every person to close his home or club to any person or to choose his social intimates and business partners solely on the basis of personal prejudices including race.”
And Justice William O. Douglas, a noted liberal, wrote, in 1974, in a case involving the Moose: “The associational rights which our system honors permit all white, all black, all brown, and all yellow clubs to be formed. They also permit all Catholic, all Jewish, or all agnostic clubs to be established. Government may not tell a man or woman who his or her associates must be. The individual can be as selective as he desires. So the fact that the Moose Lodge allows only Caucasians to join or come as guests is constitutionally irrelevant, as is the decision of the Black Muslims to admit to their services only members of their race.”
The Elks passed muster as a private club, and Blumenfeld wrote: “We conclude, then, that because the defendant lodge is a private club … (Cornelius) has no statutory cause of action.” Similarly, he dismissed Cornelius’ tax claims against the state.
Nevertheless, the judge added: “Those who believe that racial exclusion fosters fraternity are free to act out their belief, but they may not promote prejudice for profit. … To have their privacy protected, clubs must function as extensions of members’ homes and not as extensions of their businesses.”
So, be careful which social club or fundraising venue, be it in Palm Beach or around here, is singled out for its history of bias. This in no way condones the legacy, but this is America. Embrace bigotry behind closed doors until you go cuckoo and blackball whomever you wish from your yacht club under the protections of privacy, but be so kind, for the sake of today’s nominally tolerant and inclusive society, as to bury that behavior there.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
