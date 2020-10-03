Reader responses to my story about the Trump flotilla and attendant profanity-riddled confrontations on the Mystic River Park boardwalk a couple of Sundays ago were abundant and passionate.
From Grahm Andruskiewicz:
“I couldn’t agree more that the civility in this nation has disintegrated. However, we fall on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to how the disintegration started. We could reasonably argue the positions and policies that separate us politically but I would rather focus on the culture that is bringing us down. This is what your article boils down to.
“Our divided nation hurls profanities at each other in downtown Mystic because our culture normalized it. Music on the radio teaches us that you can say whatever violent or repulsive statement you’d like with no repercussions. Have you ever listened to NWA’s “F*** Da Police?” Or how about Cardi B’s “WAP”? If you don’t believe me just look up some recent rap or hip-hop lyrics popular on the radio. I doubt music was like that when you were a child.
“Social media encourages cowards to enrage themselves behind a computer screen and make comments you wouldn’t dream of saying to another human in person. Thankfully I don’t belong to any social media so I don’t know exactly what goes on there, but you just have to open your eyes and look at anyone under the age of 30 and see how long they scroll on their phones to know what they’re up to. What’s with the new trend of adults recording themselves shrieking and crying when RBG dies or when Donald Trump gets elected and posting it?
“My point to all of this? Try propagating youth in a disgusting culture like we have, send them through public education where their mind goes through a metaphorical blender, and you’ve got the recipe for downtown Mystic on September 13th.
“What truly irritates me about your piece on the Trump parade is how you think our disgusting culture is lopsided. Like only GOP-supporting women wear scanty clothing ... or how Republicans are the noisy and gaudy ones. Have you been to NYC or Portland at night in the last two months? Take pity on the civilized humans who live in those places.
“I wish you had taken more time to revel about how great America is for being able to demonstrate your political beliefs without persecution instead of making Republicans sound like fools for having strong core values. But gone are the days when the front page of the town paper had something intelligent to say....”
From Richard King in Mystic:
“… Disappointed by your most recent column about a request for a Norman Rockwellian civil discourse during the Trump boat parade. I also am a white, straight, middle-aged man who sits beside the Mystic River in economic comfort, social privilege, and a place of food and health stability. This is not a debate about economic policy or even welfare or abortion. I am quite certain you understand that those individuals flying that Trump flag so large and proud are on a highway to white supremacy and neo-fascism. We’re not (back) there yet in New England, by majority, but it’s on the horizon. Do you want civil discourse when the KKK or the Nazis come honking up the Mystic River? You can dismiss this as alarmist or hysterical, but I suspect deep down … you recognize this path is being laid (again) with the current president’s open enabling and encouragement for these racist, fascist views; his administration’s disregard for science and fact; and the discrediting and even encouragement of violence of contrary individuals in your very business, the free press.
“I, for one, am proud of young people taking to the streets and enraged with every bad word they can muster, shouting at all that that Trump flag-waving represents. I understand, as best as I can as a white man, the violence and the utter frustration that is boiling over with the same issues your companion spoke of being protested a half-century ago, about which so little has changed.
“You wonder about their profanity? I wonder about my complicity to sit there and not shout out.”
From Jeffrey St. Amour in Mystic:
“Your article this week published the sentiment of what I hope are many silent, intelligent citizens that I seem to surround myself with. My wife a Democrat, and me a Republican (both parties we were born into) came to the conclusion yesterday evening — what ever happened to people just disagreeing? Personally I try to look at political issues with an open mind that often causes reasonable debate with friends on either side of the aisle.
“We are in living in such a strange time right now, and maybe people are feeling threatened, or that they have lost control of their life, but it seems more and more that division is the wrong way to go. It’s a political party for God’s sake. Why can we live in a country that generally has religious harmony, but we are willing to disrespect our neighbor over highway tolls?”
From Rob Simmons in Stonington:
“My recollection is that the great ‘Soapbox Debate’ took place in late September. Your description is quite accurate. One piece I recall was Sam (Gejdenson) pointing to Doug ‘Free The Bean’ Kenny and shouting, ‘If Simmons cared about veterans he would show concern for that guy over there!’ My response was, ‘That guy works for my campaign right now because your office never helped him get his veterans benefits. At least I have given him a job! When I am elected I will do more.’ Thereafter, Doug attended every debate, much to Sam’s chagrin.
“I also recall that at the time of the ‘Soapbox Debate’ I was seventeen points down in the polls — 31% to 48%. So civility was in order.
“By the end of October the gap had narrowed to 5%, or the margin of error. Civility came to an abrupt end, and on November 2, 2000, The Day published a story stating ‘Simmons branded war criminal by students.’ I accused Sam’s campaign of promoting the lie, and they denied any knowledge of it. Shortly hereafter Sam fired two of his campaign staff who admitted planting the story. He said at the time they were ‘low level’ but refused to name them. Later I learned that one was very ‘high level.’ He also said no one on the campaign knew of it. That too was a lie. The whole thing was a dirty lie told for political purposes.”
A mea culpa
My apologies to The Sun’s readers and the St. Pius X rectory for misplacing, in last week’s story about Charles H. Spurgeon, the immensely popular and prolific 19th-century Baptist preacher in England, the rectory’s familiar sign boards at the corner of Elm and School streets in Westerly rather than Elm and Cross streets.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
