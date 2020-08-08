Pity that plans for a National Coast Guard Museum in New London did not evolve a few decades ago.
If that were so, then what is being celebrated as the largest collection of historic lighthouse prints — more than 500 works from all over the world — likely would have been gifted to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy rather than where the collection is going — the National Lighthouse Museum on Staten Island, N.Y.
The benefactors are Loren and Patricia Graham, who’ve long had a home on Denison Hill Road in North Stonington and live today in Cambridge, Mass.
In fact, the collection was offered to the Coast Guard Academy library in the 1990s, but the offer was turned down, according to William Sanders, who was the first civilian to serve as dean of academics at the academy, from 1988 until 1998, for lack of space to preserve and display the art work.
I had mentioned Graham, a noted scholar and author and historian of science, particularly science in Russia, tangentially in a story published in early July about the night in 1993 that Sergei Khrushchev, son of former Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, came with his wife to a dinner party in North Stonington.
Sanders, a friend of the Grahams and a classmate of Loren’s in chemical engineering and Navy ROTC at Purdue University (Class of 1955) — Patricia Albjerg Graham was also a classmate — wrote to me recently to tell me about the collection of lighthouse prints.
“We’ve had a house in North Stonington for 42 years,” said Graham the other day when we spoke by telephone. He was at his home in Cambridge, where he is professor emeritus of the history of science at MIT. “At the time I was teaching at Columbia and living in Manhattan and my wife and daughter and I wanted a place to escape from the city. We loved the place we found in North Stonington.”
Patricia Graham, a leading historian on American education, was a high school teacher who went on to become a college professor, vice president of Radcliffe College and, as dean of the Harvard Graduate School of Education, the first woman to serve as dean at Harvard.
Graham’s interest in lighthouses dates to the early 1970s when he and his wife bought the Old North Lighthouse on Grand Island in Lake Superior, where Patricia’s family had been visiting since the 1880s. The lighthouse was built in 1867 and stands on a 200-foot rock cliff on the northwest side of the island.
Graham, teaching at Harvard and MIT at the time, was looking for a secluded place to write.
What he and his wife bought was secluded, but also in serious disrepair and in a place with no roads for access. Whatever was brought in was carried on foot.
“The windows were broken, the kitchen floor was collapsing, the ceilings were collapsing. It was a mess, but it was the place I wanted,” Graham told a Michigan TV news reporter in 2018.
“This was the hardest thing I ever did in my life. There were moments where I almost gave up. It was a labor of love.”
Besides laboring to restore the lighthouse, Graham found an old newspaper clipping — dated June 1908 — from the Detroit Free Press, headlining that the Grand Island Lighthouse keeper and his assistant were believed to be victims of murder and robbery. Investigating that foul deed as well as the history of the Upper Peninsula in Michigan produced the book “Death at the Lighthouse: A Grand Island Riddle” (2013). He has written more than a dozen books about the history of science and social context of science in Russia, and a popular book on Native American history: “A Face in the Rock: the Tale of a Grand Island Chippewa” (1995).
“The work on the lighthouse got me interested in lighthouses, and particularly antique prints of lighthouses before there were photos,” he said. “I started collecting them from all over the world. I was once in Paris and asked in a shop about lighthouse prints and was told that there seemed to be some crazy American buying these prints so the shop raised its prices. I said I was that crazy American.”
Graham estimated his collection at 500 to 600 prints, including some from the 17th century. His pursuit of prints has taken him to the United Kingdom, Western Europe, Brazil, Japan, China and Russia as well as throughout the United States, perhaps 20 countries in all.
“We wanted the collection to go to the Coast Guard Academy, but when that didn’t work out we looked for the right place and that turned out to be the National Lighthouse Museum on Staten Island, located in what was once the National Depot of the Lighthouse Service.”
The bequest was announced in 2018 and the plan was to gift the collection to the museum over three years. It will be known as “The Loren R. and Patricia Albjerg Graham Collection.”
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.