Back then, some four decades ago, the headline writers flapped their wings with abandon over a public art contretemps at the Groton Public Library.
“Howl over Owl.”
“Public like owl but will it fly?”
“Great horned owl flies away with the votes.”
“Owl ruffles feathers.”
The uproar over selecting a piece of art for the new library’s grounds settled down, more or less, after a two-year effort — and the award of a $10,000 commission — by the Groton Arts Committee. On a Sunday afternoon in November 1980, the three-and-half-foot high “Great Horned Owl,” sculpted from greenish stone called serpentine by Phelix Brandimarti, a former mason transplanted from Pennsylvania to River Road in Mystic, was unveiled to a crowd of a 100 or so.
The backdrop involved a five-member arts committee subcommittee, composed mainly of artists, rejecting a vote by the public in overwhelming favor of the owl over three other finalists and then throwing something of a hissy fit; the arts committee as a whole overruling the subcommittee; harsh words, public and private, over the final four choices from the get-go and editorial ruminations about public displays of art, and, indeed, the wisdom of asking the public what it thinks beforehand.
And now, before too long, the owl, which is showing its age, will be back in the public eye, at least more than it has been on its groomed and bushy perch a few yards to the left of the library’s main entrance.
It will have to be moved.
Or so it appears, as plans proceed for a Groton Submarine Memorial — named for the USS Groton (SSN-694), a Los Angeles-class, nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine built at Electric Boat and launched on Oct. 9, 1976, and homeported in Groton. The submarine was decommissioned in November 1997.
Central to the memorial will be the sail from the submarine. A $2 million fundraising effort to create the memorial along Newtown Road (Route 117) in Groton beside the library and establish an endowment is underway by the USS Groton Sail Foundation.
“The Great Horned Owl sculpture will be relocated on library grounds within the next two years. The relocation of the sculpture is based on plans developed for the future USS Groton Sail installation at Groton Public Library,” said Jennifer Miele, director of library services.
She also said it is still uncertain where the owl will be re-nested and that, in any event, it could use a good cleaning.
Forty years ago, what started out as a noble enough venture to secure a piece of art to adorn the newly opened library’s grounds proved a hard lesson in democracy as well as taste.
Close to 30 proposals were submitted by artists competing for the commission and the sculpture selection subcommittee, including artists Lil Maxwell of Noank, Beonne Boronda of Masons Island, John Fix, then of Groton Long Point, Harve Stein of Noank and Nancy Spinner, who lived on the Noank Road, winnowed the field down to four: Brandimarti’s owl; a 16- to17-foot-high steel and sheet brass construction by H. Lee Hirsche of North Adams, Mass.; Penumbra, two intervening bronze forms by A. Osni Peli of Hampton, Conn., and a marble form derived from sea shell patterns — dubbed “Swiss cheese” by townspeople — by David A. Chamberlain of Brookline, Mass.
Each of the finalists was paid $100 to complete a model for the competition.
Then it got interesting. The decision was made to find out what Groton liked.
Balloting was opened at the library for several weeks and signatures were checked to make sure those voting were Groton residents. Of some 860 ballots cast, the owl garnered 534 votes. The marble sea shell sculpture won 87 votes; ‘Penumbra’ was chosen by 55 voters; and the steel and brass construction polled 23 votes.
Fourteen voters wrote that they didn’t like any of the four. Other ballots were disqualified for lack of residency.
So, clearly the owl, yes?
Not so, said the sculpture subcommittee. Lil Maxwell, chairwoman of that subcommittee, said her jury was not bound by public taste.
She later said: “We have chosen ‘Penumbra,’ a bold authoritative work, which defines matter and space in a controlled organic way. This is no smudged impressionistic work smacking of sentimental theatricality, but rather a sculpture of dynamic tension devoid of the superfluous. It is a masterpiece of order.”
Heady stuff.
Lou Bonamarte, a noted artist who lived in New London, didn’t buy a word of it. “Ms. Maxwell’s comments are a good example of pseudo rhetoric that belongs in a plastic garbage bag,” he wrote in a letter to the editor. “Her so-called ‘bold authoritative work’ looks more like a by-pass valve for a certain type of plumbing fixture, and minimal at that.”
John McGee, a member of the Groton Town Council, countered with his letter to the editor, suggesting that “Penumbra” was “a sophisticated and fine work. The ‘Owl,’ preferred by most of the voting Grotonites, and selected by the Arts Committee, perhaps is a more universally appealing piece.”
Gretchen Hammerstein, then the library director, said at least the competition brought sculpture into the life of the library’s patrons. “People are coming in and noticing sculpture,” she said. “Even if they don’t like them, it is worthwhile.”
In the end, the arts committee elected to abide by the public vote. Committee member Catherine B. Avery said she understood the selection committee’s feelings as professionals, but that the (sub) committee was only advisory.
“We don’t have to choose the same one that they do,” she said. “To some extent we have allowed our hands to be forced by asking the public to vote. You don’t lead people to believe their vote would count and then not pay attention to what they say.”
This was the owl that raised a howl and then disavowal, and many a scowl, but, looking back, it was indeed a hoot.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.