Catching up:
• Serenity Nicole Lauderbaugh, about whom I’ve written several times, was married last Aug. 6 in Bemidji, Minn., where she was raised since infancy by her paternal grandparents. She is 22. Her husband, Ethan Miller, 21, is from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They met several years ago at a Bible camp near Bemidji.
Since her wedding at the Evangelical Free Church of Bemidji, Serenity’s name is now, officially, Nikki Serenity Miller.
There is a story behind her birth name, and her decision to change it, both part of her poignant, if not once grim, story.
She was the first child born in the new millennium at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born two hours and 17 minutes after midnight, on Jan. 1, 2000, delivered nine weeks early at 2 pounds, 15 ounces.
Her father, Jeffrey Lauderbaugh, in the Navy and stationed at the submarine base in Groton, has never been part of her life. Her mother, Tammy Sutherland Lauderbaugh, who separated from her husband months before Serenity was born, agreed to give over her child to the care of her husband’s parents in Bemidji, already raising two other children the couple had.
It was decided, by her grandparents, that she would be called Nikki, rather than Serenity, perhaps to distract from the sadness rather than serenity surrounding her birth. Through the years, she would alternate first names.
Tammy, the mother, returned to her home in her native Georgia where, several months later, she was murdered by an ex-convict during an argument that ensued after the two were smoking crack.
In celebration of the birth of the first child of the millennium, Mitchell College, in New London, which was expanding from a two-year school to four years, awarded Serenity a four-year scholarship. But, as Serenity learned, as she approached college age, the scholarship was for tuition only, and she could not afford the room and board as well as the cost of traveling from and to Bemidji.
She did well in high school, elected to attend the local state university, but eventually dropped out, content to focus on the two jobs she was working, including a managing role at a wild rice plant. Her husband is a drywall finisher and painter. The couple will live in Bemidji for now.
Dayton Rich, a childhood friend of mine in Norwich, is a singer/songwriter living in Kensington, Conn., and after reading one of the stories I wrote about Serenity, set about composing a song for her.
It is a lovely, bittersweet, heartfelt song, entitled “Lullaby for Serenity,” that has been professionally recorded and is available on a variety of music platforms, among them YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, Pandora, Deezer and Apple Music.
The lyrics include these lines:
“No mother would be there to brush back her hair/no father to give her a home …”
“But oh that child was destined to have love/ be loved and know love …”
“Serenity/to you I sing this orphan’s lullaby/ My angel wings to you will cling and shelter you/ ‘til you can fly.”
To the young bride’s surprise and contentment, it was played at her wedding.
• When I first met Max Finnance, of Ledyard, at Beer’d Brewing Company in Stonington’s Velvet Mill late last year, he was merely one of 120 or so in the world.
Since last month, he is one of 22, worldwide.
He’s the only one in New England.
What Finnance achieved, after passing in August a rigorous two-day exam that few if any pass the first time, is the Olympian status of Master Cicerone, the highest of four levels of beer expertise. Passing is an 85. He scored 86. Two years ago, he scored a 79. He says he’s never heard of anyone getting a 90.
When we met, he was at level three, Advanced Cicerone, of which there are also precious few.
The exam, which costs just under $1,000, is administered by the Cicerone Certification Program, based in Chicago and created by a veteran of the craft beer industry who believed that just as there are “sommeliers,” so designated because they’ve proven their expertise in selecting, acquiring and serving fine wine, so should there be the equivalent in the crowded and rather creative world of beer.
The word “cicerone” presumably is taken from Marcus Tullius Cicero, a Roman statesman, lawyer, scholar and philosopher who died in 43 BC. A cicerone, by definition, is a guide who conducts sightseers through museums, galleries and the like, serving as a mentor or tutor explaining matters of historic, antiquarian or artistic interest.
Finnance, who is 37 and married to Melody Pere, owner of Rise, the breakfast and lunch restaurant on Water Street in Mystic, is the senior manager of education and training for Artisanal Brewing Ventures (ABV), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. He grew up in Andover, Conn., and served in the Navy for five years before attending the University of Connecticut, from which he graduated with a B.S. in biology.
He worked as a brand ambassador for Captain Lawrence Brewing Co., and then as a sales representative for Sixpoint Brewery prior to Sixpoint’s acquisition by ABV.
To give a taste of what Finnance had to do to achieve Master Cicerone, this is from the Cicerone Certification Program website:
Expectations for Master Cicerone candidates:
In-depth theoretical and hands-on knowledge of draft systems is required, with a special emphasis on troubleshooting and draft systems.
Tasting experience with a wide range of beers and styles is a must. Candidates should be familiar with a catalog of commercial examples for each style and have the ability to describe their flavors.
Assessment of off-flavor recognition … should be undertaken so that you have mastered recognition of all the off-flavors mentioned in the syllabus. You should also be able to describe unfamiliar off-flavors using specific and descriptive language.
Candidates must demonstrate detailed knowledge of the brewing process and its many variations with an emphasis on the sources of flavors in beer and a clear knowledge of how changes in the brewing process might change the flavor of the finished beer. Candidates will be asked to complete a number of pairing and chef-collaboration exercises relating beer with food.
Throughout the exam, candidates will be expected to describe beer (and food) flavors using vivid and specific terms that accurately cover the full spectrum of flavor while remaining within the reach of consumer understanding.
Cheers, Max. Have a Bud Light, with a wink and a wince, on me.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
