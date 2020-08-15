From time to time, when I’m running on empty, I thumb through the late Mystic historian Carol W. Kimball’s “Historic Glimpses: Recollections of Days Past in the Mystic River Valley,” looking for story ideas.
The handsome, amply illustrated, 300-page volume was published in 2005 by Flat Hammock Press in Mystic under the guiding hands of Stephen Jones and Robert McKenna. The majority, if not all, of the pieces first appeared as columns by Carol Kimball in The Day.
The other day I came across one I hadn’t given much attention to before, but this time the illustration caught my eye.
The piece, entitled “Capt. Jimmie and His Dandy Inn,” tells the history of an immense, yellow-shingled edifice I’m rather familiar with — the White Sails Condominiums, atop Lord’s Hill, above the beach community of Lord’s Point in Stonington.
I also have found a feature written by Bill Ryan and published by the defunct and long-lamented Hartford Times that picks up sort of where Kimball left off. Ryan’s piece was headlined: “Miss Kellems Converts a Dark, White Elephant.”
But back to Capt. Jimmie and his inn.
Kimball’s story begins: “Capt. James H. Sistare, better known as Captain Jimmie, born in New London about 1860, was one of that hardy breed of saltwater mariners once common in this part of the country.”
Sistare eventually settled in Noank in 1899, where besides fishing he was known to serve up righteous chowders to friends.
“Perhaps Capt. Jimmie decided to capitalize on his popular cooking. Just one year later … (he) was building a new summer hotel on the waterfront.” That new hotel, called the Palmer House, was run by Sistare for 15 years and then sold to Charles Johnson of Hartford.
Capt. Jimmie “decided to build a new and better inn, this time on top of Lord’s Point hill, east of the village of Mystic on Route One … the new ‘roadhouse’ would have 21 rooms, an office and a huge 40-by-24-foot dining room … a special feature was the veranda, 10 feet wide, which furnished a fine view of local scenery for the guests.
“The new establishment, Capt. Jimmie’s Inn, opened auspiciously in the summer of 1917 and was at once popular with the tourists in the jaunty early automobiles who were bravely touring the countryside. The captain’s famous chowders and his hospitable manner soon made the inn a Mystic landmark.”
Alas, the captain died at the inn on May 17, 1923, at age 67. His obituary said: “Whatever stood for temperance, Capt. Sistare stood for, and whatever tended to lessen the burdens of the poor, Capt. Sistare heartily encouraged and supported.” His funeral was held from his home, Captain Jimmie’s Inn.
Remember the word “temperance.”
Bill Ryan’s story in the Hartford Times, published on July 26, 1962, tells how Vivien Kellems, the former industrialist, political candidate and notorious and dedicated crusader for federal tax reform, rescued what had become “a forlorn inn” across from her new cable-grip factory in Stonington.
The inn, wrote Ryan, built in the common style for shore resorts — “a giant, gambrel-roofed structure with a porch … and shingles left unpainted to turn black with the weather” — had one feature that likely set it apart.
“It had a clause in the original deed that no intoxicating liquors could be manufactured, sold or exchanged on the premises,” wrote Ryan. “Such a clause is a binding encumbrance. It stays as part of the original land record and remains in force although the property might change hands.
“And in the case of the Stonington inn, it meant financial doom. The inn which could not serve liquor proved to be a dark ‘white’ elephant. It did have one ironic period of prosperity, however. This was during Prohibition. The dry inn became a headquarters for bootleggers, with the illicit stuff brought up from Lord’s Point, which juts into the water less than a mile away.”
In the late 1940s, Vivien Kellems made national news by declaring she would cease withholding federal income tax from her employees’ paychecks since the IRS did not make her an employee or reimburse her for the time spent collecting employee taxes. At the same time, she moved her cable-grip company from Westport to Stonington, across the road from, as Ryan wrote, “… the dismal old White Sails Inn (it had also been known over the years as the Thomas Hardy Inn and Captain Jimmy’s) and she didn’t appreciate the forlorn neighbor to her bright new factory.”
So she bought it, and set about converting the building into six apartments plus one for herself, featuring “plenty of closet space and only the best materials.” Although she sold her factory to Harvey Hubbell Inc., of Bridgeport, in May 1962, she kept on with the inn’s conversion.
“Judging by her own apartment,” said Ryan, “the inn when finished will be one of the most posh apartment houses on the East Coast. Her eight rooms, on two floors, include four baths, one of which has gold-plated — that’s right — fixtures. Even a piano stool in the bathroom has gold legs.”
The apartment’s dining room also displayed a large painting of a nude woman found covered with grime in the inn. Kellems had it restored. “She’s a typical barroom nude,” Kellems told Ryan, “but I like her.”
Kellems died in 1975. The old inn-cum-apartment house eventually was converted into a 10-condominium complex, the shingles painted a beacon-like yellow.
Capt. Jimmie’s Inn has been called a bunch of things through the decades, but one of the less suggestive names lately registers with me: Home.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at: maayan72@aol.com.
