If Serenity Lauderbaugh’s story was one of merely being raised by grandparents, it would be poignant and heartening but in this sorry world of homelessness, single parents, myriad deaths from opioids and other pills and addictions as well as the pandemic, no longer terribly unusual.
But, as some may remember, Serenity’s story is hardly usual. And, emerging from what proved to be tragedy following her birth — the celebrated first baby of the new millennium born in New London — it keeps getting better and happier.
The good news: She has a loving family, a responsible job and she’s getting married in August.
The wedding will be in Bimidji, Minn., where Serenity Nicole Lauderbaugh has lived with her paternal grandparents since she was well enough to leave neonatal intensive care at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London in January 2000 in the arms of two aunts who drove here from Bimidji to fetch her. She’d been born two hours and 17 minutes after midnight on Jan. 1, 2000, — nine weeks early at 2 pounds, 15 ounces.
The women are sisters of Serenity’s father, Jeffrey Lauderbaugh, who has had no contact with her since her birth and remains estranged from most of his Minnesota family. An online search finds a Jeffrey Lauderbaugh living in Brandon, Florida.
Serenity was taken in by her father’s parents, Gail and Larry Lauderbaugh, then in their 60s and already were caring for two other children fathered by Jeffrey with Serenity’s mother.
After giving birth, Tammy Sutherland Lauderbaugh, separated from her husband months before Serenity was born, returned to her native Georgia, where she had met Jeffrey Lauderbaugh when he was stationed in the Navy at the Naval Submarine Base King’s Bay near her home in St. Mary’s.
Tammy, who had three children by two other men before those with Lauderbaugh, wrestled with drug dependency. She was 25 when she went home to Georgia where, in November 2000, she was murdered.
An ex-convict, who’d confessed to killing a woman in Florida and was implicated in the drug overdose of another, was charged with murdering Tammy. He told police they’d been smoking crack before he strangled her.
All the promise that attended Serenity’s birth — as the first child of the millennium she’d been awarded full, four-year tuition at Mitchell College in New London to celebrate not only her birth but the college expanding from a two-year to four-year liberal arts school — soon was lost in bleakness. Her grandparents decided to call her by her middle name — Nicole, or Nikki — rather than Serenity, which seemed to jar with her reality.
She has found her way in Bimidji, known as “The First City on the Mississippi” as well as the curling capital of the nation and the alleged birthplace of the mythic Paul Bunyan.
She did well in high school, became a youth leader at her church, the Evangelical Free Church of Bimidji, and enrolled at Bimidji State University, where she was on the Dean’s List with a 3.5 or better GPA.
The scholarship to Mitchell still was offered, but it was for tuition only, and Serenity, working two jobs to help with her schooling at home, could not afford the room and board at Mitchell and the travel to and from New London.
Unbeknownst to her, a childhood friend of mine in Norwich named Dayton Rich, an accomplished singer/songwriter living in Berlin, Conn., read stories I wrote about Serenity and set about composing a song “Serenity.”
(Local boaters, especially those who’ve been stranded, might know Dayton’s older brother, Don Rich, who owned TowBoatUS businesses along the shoreline here for years.)
A few lyrics from Dayton’s song:
“No mother would be there/to brush back her hair/no father to give her a home …”
“But oh that child was destined to have love/ be beloved and know love …”
“Serenity/ to you I sing this orphan’s lullaby /by angel’s wings to you will cling and shelter you/ ‘til you can fly …”
He’d worked on it for a few months, finally found the female voice he needed and sent me a recording the other day. He still wants to add another voice as background and more instrumental tracks.
I couldn’t wait. I liked it. I sent it to her.
She loved it and wrote as much to Dayton and to me.
She also told me she was getting married.
Now 22, Serenity will marry Ethan Miller, 21, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, a drywall finisher and painter she met several summers ago at a Bible camp near Bimidji.
Though an honor student at Bimidji State, she said she dropped out.
“I did not finish college,” she wrote in an email. “I decided to drop out as I was having a hard time with comprehending and grasping onto new information. I do still love to learn a lot, I just need it to be in a less fast-paced stressful environment. I might go back. It is something I thought about, but at this time that thought is still sitting on the shelf.
“I am working at a Wild Rice packaging facility called KCs Best Wild Rice. I’m kind of like a manager there which is good.”
Serenity’s grandfather, Larry Lauderbaugh, died last year, but her grandmother, Gail, in her early 80s, intends to be at the wedding.
Her father did not attend the grandfather’s funeral, and though he’s been invited to the wedding, Serenity only wonders.
She said she’s had no contact with her mother’s family, except for the three children Tammy had before she met Jeffrey Lauderbaugh.
Her grandfather would have given the bride away in August, but after his passing, an uncle has assumed the honor.
“I am keeping very busy,” she wrote. “I have a full time job, I volunteer as a leader for now high school girls at my church on Wednesdays, and I am currently keeping busy with planning my upcoming wedding this summer!”
Serenity, in Bimidji, her home.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
