Curious, in my reckoning, that at one end of downtown Westerly’s main commercial corridor there is a restaurant — High Hope Tavern at 12 High Street — with a $28 hamburger on its menu, and at the other end, a bookstore — Savoy Book Shop & Café at 10 Canal Street — where the employees voted last November to unionize.
I’m engaged by the economic contrast. Twenty eight bucks for a burger, even a whopping nine-ounce patty on a bun — the Tavern Burger — sourced from Connecticut beef, I’m told, and served with, says the menu, American cheese, white onion and fries (and a pickle), is rather rich in my experience locally, but apparently patrons are bellying up.
I haven’t succumbed. But I will say a couple who split one recently say it was pretty damn good.
(Gourmet prices for gussied up, low-rent staples like burgers, donuts and pizza are trending. A few steps from High Hope Tavern is Knead Doughnuts selling its chewy dunkers for $45 a dozen. At Ignazio’s, a relatively new pizza place in Mystic, large (16-inch) specialty (fancy fixings) pizza fetches $31-$33.)
Bookstore workers generally are not among the higher paid employees in businesses here, and I have to wonder how big a bite the $10 a week dues to the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local Union 328 will pinch their paychecks.
The Savoy is part of a three-bookstore enterprise, along with Bank Square Books in downtown Mystic, and Title IX: A Bookstore in downtown New London, run by Annie Philbrick, of Stonington.
The Savoy building is owned by philanthropist Chuck Royce, of Avondale, a partner with Philbrick in ownership of the Bank Square Books building in Mystic.
The impetus behind the union vote, I gather, was to try to give employees a sense of job security, along with a presumed foothold for bargaining for better wages, and perhaps paid vacation days and health insurance.
I admire their pluck, but I’m not sure what kind of bargaining position they’re in. This is a bookstore, not a factory or a school system or a submarine builder, and how does one shop measure its clout, or footing, compared to the other two bookstores and staffs that are, for the most part, I suspect, part-time.
At the time of the vote in November, the Savoy staff said this in a statement:
“Our decision to organize is the result of months of conversations between staff, other booksellers, and our families. It is rooted in love of our work, our community, and our personal and professional investment in the company’s success. It is a reflection of our passion for our workplace and a confirmation of the workers’ integral functions within it.
“Our goal, in good faith, is a secure future for ourselves and the company. We are looking forward to an equitable seat at the table to determine Savoy’s role in the community and the broader independent bookstore landscape.”
In response to the union vote, this statement was released by ownership:
“Here at Savoy, we are fortunate to have a team of booksellers and baristas who are passionate about what they do. This past week, the newly formed Savoy Workers Union received voluntary recognition from the store’s owner. It is our hope that in the weeks and months to come, we can work together to secure a future for both the company and the people who help make Savoy an integral part of the community here in Westerly.”
In a late December holiday email to bookstore customers, Philbrick, the owner, said:
“ … We have all been through a lot over the last few years and it is good to be able to see one another, give hugs and share meals around the table once again. It certainly doesn’t mean we are out of the woods by any means, but we are hopefully reaching a place to move forward.
“ … With the announcement of the Savoy Workers Union in November, this next year will bring a new set of challenges as we continue to work toward making our stores great places of employment. Our staff have always been the heart and soul of our stores, and we have always and will always do our best to support them.”
A dedicated staff is not chopped liver. Neither is a $28 burger.
Two economies of scale, I suppose, at opposite ends of the same commercial corridor.
A good year to them both.
-------------
• Let me start off the year fessing up to the perils of hubris and reliance on memory rather than reporting.
A few weeks back I offered up some sports trivia for the holidays, assuring that no matter how easy or obscure the questions, all answers would be true.
Big mistake.
The first trivia question invited a multi-part answer, and I prefaced it by saying this was my all-time favorite sports trivia question.
I quote myself:
“Four universities/colleges have produced both a president of the United States and a quarterback who won the Super Bowl.
Name the university/college.
Name the president.
Name the quarterback.”
Several readers chimed in, mercifully politely, to say I needed to check my trivia.
In fact, there are five schools, not four.
The (real) answer:
University of Michigan: President Jerry Ford, quarterback Tom Brady.
U.S. Naval Academy: President Jimmy Carter, quarterback Roger Staubach.
Stanford University: President Herbert Hoover, quarterback John Elway or Jim Plunkett.
Miami of Ohio: President Benjamin Harrison, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
And the one I left out:
University of Delaware: President Joe Biden, quarterback Joe Flacco.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
