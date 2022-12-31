Postal carriers, especially the veteran, well, street walkers, do more than deliver the mail.
They are the eyes and ears of the neighborhood, a reliable presence in good as well as unsettled times, trusted to check in when they notice a mailbox unemptied, carriers like congenial and personable Greg Kuflik who, sad to say, retired from his 26-year U.S Postal Service career, mostly in Stonington and Pawcatuck, at the end of December.
At 59, and with four years of military service contributing toward his retirement, Kuflik, who lives in Pawcatuck with his wife, Aymi Bennhoff, said goodbye not only to some 600 customers but to a career he says he loved.
For years, he was my postman, and I know firsthand how much he cared for those on his routes, often chatting with him as he made his deliveries and on more than one occasion hearing him ask if all was well with so-and-so down the street and around the bend.
What I didn’t know, and I learned when I spoke with him the other day, is that he walked an average of eight miles a day along side streets running off West Broad Street in lower Pawcatuck and much of Stonington outside Stonington Borough, not quite up to Route 1. During the summer, he also drove over the causeway to Elihu Island in Little Narragansett Bay for mail deliveries.
He went through maybe four pair of shoes a year (replacements provided by the postal service so long as they were black), somehow avoiding calluses and blisters but not always the nips around the ankles from pesky small dogs and once being chased by a goose in a customer’s yard.
He also donned five different hats during the seasons, including an Australian Outback rain hat and a Yukon, flaps-over-the-ears winter topper, though one of the hats — a jolly and sun-defying sombrero — was not postal service regulation, but was one both he and his customers adored.
Raised near Detroit, Kuflik spent a couple of years at Appalachian State University in North Carolina, but dropped out and enlisted in the Navy, settling here after his stint. His first job carrying mail was in Willimantic, Conn.
With typical modesty, and a sense of understandable pride, he told of an elderly woman living on North Water Street in Stonington, who regularly had letters going out and took in her mail daily, not picking up her mail for a couple of days.
“I called the police,” said Kuflik. “They came but couldn’t get to her because she apparently had fallen and fell against a door. They couldn’t get the door open. They had to call the fire department to get her out. She was still alive, but failing. I’m not saying I saved her life, but I know I helped.”
From time to time during the years he visited people on his route in the hospital or nursing homes.
Those who remember the local coverage of the sinking of the SS El Faro, a cargo ship crewed by U.S merchant mariners, off the Bahamas during Hurricane Joaquin, in October 2015, will recall that among the 33 crew members lost at sea was Mitchell Kuflik, 26, an officer and engineer, and the son of Kuflik and his first wife, Donna Griffin.
Mitchell Kuflik graduated from Robert E. Fitch High School in Groton in 2007 and was at the top of his class (2011) at the Maine Maritime Academy.
The sinking of the El Faro is extensively reported in the book “Into the Storm: Two Ships, a Deadly Hurricane, and an Epic Battle for Survival” (2018, Random House Books) by journalist Tristram Korten, who, as it happens, moved to North Stonington several years ago. Kuflik and Korten had a chance to meet last year.
“I miss him every day,” said Kuflik of his son. “I have more joy in thinking about the person he was. He touched a lot of people. One of the things I loved about my job was seeing the water every day, and being able to talk to Mitch.”
That early December following the sinking, Kuflik and Mitch’s mother were immeasurably heartened by the crowds of people gathered for a celebration of their son’s life at the schooner Argia alongside the bridge in downtown Mystic.
He has another child from his first marriage, a daughter named Eden, now living near Asheville, N.C.
The grief of a parent who lost a child also enabled Kuflik to empathize with two people on his delivery route who also lost children of their own.
Making those connections, though, thankfully, not often through tragedy, is who Kuflik is.
For five years or so, he would answer letters to Santa that children along his route put in their home mailbox, selecting perhaps a half-dozen each year, receiving the parents’ permission to respond and then returning the children’s letters to the parents so they knew what was being asked of Santa.
He left the postal service optimistic for its future, saying though first class mail is not what it once was, post office parcels and online shopping will keep the service going.
He certainly did all he could. Thank you, Greg Kuflik.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
