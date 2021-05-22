Cathy Twomey and I were classmates and good friends at Norwich Free Academy, graduating together in 1965.
We’d see each other from time to time during college when we were back home in Norwich on break or for the summer, and then, after college, gradually lost touch.
Perhaps a decade or so ago, I heard she had moved back here, living in a house she restored by Ocean Beach in New London.
She was now Catherine Twomey Fosnot, an educator and innovator in the instruction of mathematics with an international renown as well as career; author or co-author of some 70 books and articles on the teaching of math and early childhood education; professor (retired as of 2012) of mathematics and early childhood education at the City College of New York; founder of professional development programs for math teachers and owner of several companies sponsoring workshops and seminars here and abroad dedicated to instructing others about her math curricula and teaching methods for K-5 education, both on a traditional in-person basis and online.
She was the founder of Mathematics in the City, a national center for professional development located at City College. Her published work includes the “Young Mathematicians at Work” series and the “Contexts for Learning Mathematics” series. After retiring — apparently a word she considers merely a suggestion — she established, and I quote from her online bio, “New Perspectives on Learning in order to devote full attention to the development of new materials and supporting school change.”
Among her honors was the annual Norwich Native Son/Daughter Award, sponsored by the Norwich Rotary and the Woman’s City Club, given to her in 2002 for her math work.
But she also is an artist and a musician, and before going into how she has dedicated herself dearly and elegantly through her art (and math career) into downtown New London, a word about what perhaps was the core motivation for this formidable woman, and, I say proudly, my classmate.
“At NFA I was always a good math student with straight As. I particularly loved geometry — mathematizing the world around me with lines and angles and writing tight proofs for the relations I wondered about,” she wrote in a recent email. “Although I was placed in the college prep track, I was not placed in the advanced math courses and when I asked my teacher why, I was told those courses were for the boys who were going on to become engineers.
“Perhaps that is why I became a math educator with a drive to transform schools, a passion for equity and access, and an intense desire to change how math is taught. I want all children to have a chance to wonder, inquire, and work on interesting problems from their “lived” worlds — problems with many entry points that can be approached in many different ways so there is always a way in for every child.”
Last fall, deep in the doldrums and isolation wrought by the COVID pandemic, she intrepidly opened the Catherine Fosnot Art Gallery and Center at Harris Place on State Street in New London.
The building itself, with its towering entryway natural light in a well-windowed atrium, is a place apart downtown, and the gallery she has created, with the pandemic-rendered support of building owner George Waterman, is something of a beacon in a hard-luck city that has too few such showcases.
“I’ve also always loved art,” she wrote. “I’m a painter, and whenever I could squeeze in time away from the companies, I was painting. When COVID hit and schools were closed, I had to shut my companies down and lay off all my staff. To avoid depression, I spent much of my time in my studio and produced such a body of work that I needed a place to show it. And so, I opened (the gallery) … People thought I was crazy opening a gallery in the middle of COVID but I thought we all needed a way to escape and lose ourselves in the beauty and enjoyment of art. The gallery provides that for the public, and for me it kept me sane.”
As Cate Hewitt, formerly a staff writer for The Sun and lately writing for the online CT Examiner, wrote last November:
“She originally rented the space at 162 State Street for teaching math workshops for teachers, but the pandemic stopped her plans. When she tried to break the lease, (building owner George) Waterman suggested she open a gallery and he lowered the rent. She opened the gallery in September with a solo show of her own work.
“‘This was going to be a math workshop and then it became a gallery and then the gallery idea just exploded. I think people were really excited to see a new gallery come in,’ she said. ‘I’ve gotten lots of New London people coming and saying, ‘Thank you, this is wonderful art that you’re bringing in and it’s so nice to have you in New London and doing something for the city.’”
She is not finished.
“Now schools are opening back up and the math work is resuming and I’m trying to figure out how to juggle 4 companies,” she wrote to me. “I’m currently working with colleagues and fellow entrepreneurs to transform the ground floor of Harris Place into a STEAM Center for science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. I’ve taken a lease (in the building) for a new math workshop center for teachers and a retail store for my curriculum units.
The gallery, in two beautiful spaces, currently showing the work, in two different exhibitions, of five female artists, is across the hall.
“Southeastern Robotics Inc. is also located on the ground floor — a place under the direction of Fini McGlinchy, where kids engage in the building and engineering of robots,” she wrote. “And then there is the growing Visual Art Library of George Waterman — currently over 80,000 art books — and rapidly becoming one of the largest collections in the U.S. Pending funding we want to grow the center to include science with connections to the Thames River habitats and industries.”
That’s her, Cathy Twomey, my old classmate.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
