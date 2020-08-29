This summer marks the 20th year since I went over the edge and was one woman’s arm and a thin walking stick from becoming an accidental but ignominious fixture in the ruins at Machu Picchu.
I had mentioned the 24-mile, four-day trek along the Inca Trail in the Peruvian Andes when I wrote a year ago about Thor Hogan, who was giving a talk at the Savoy Bookshop in Westerly. Hogan, an associate professor of politics and environmental sustainability at Earlham College in Indiana, was visiting his wife’s family at Misquamicut, and promoting his new book, “Hydrocarbon Nation: How Energy Security Made Our Nation Great and Climate Security Will Save Us.”
In the summer of 2000, Hogan was among the 18 people from Canada, Australia, England, the Faroe Islands, Argentina, Venezuela, Peru and the United States making the hike to Machu Picchu. He was then in graduate school in Washington, D.C., and traveling in Peru on his way to participate in a summer program in Chile.
What I didn’t report in last year’s story was all that happened on the trek.
As I wrote, Machu Picchu, on a verdant plateau at 8,000 feet above sea level, is the locale of the fabled Inca city rediscovered in 1911 by Hiram Bingham, of the Binghams of Salem, Conn., later a governor of and U.S. senator from Connecticut, and then the leader of a Yale archeological expedition in search of the Incan capital, Vilcabamba.
The trail is a ceaseless series of awe and extremes — ascents of better than 3,700 fee t in a day to a heart-ballooning high of 14,000 feet (Dead Woman’s Pass) and severe descents on paths of uneven stones — amid snow-capped peaks, alpine panoramas, Tolkienesque cloud forests and sightings of condors. It is worth every measured breath.
The journey for most trekkers begins with acclimating to the thinner air and heights by spending several days in and around the gorgeous city of Cuzco, sitting 11,000 feet above sea level in the Sacred Valley of the Incas. Daily regimens of coca tea and labored breathing are part of the preparation.
My wife, Liesbeth, and I, both in our early 50s then, were joined by my younger brother, Pete, his wife, Amy, and their teenaged son Eric, arriving from California, all part of the group starting out from the Urubamba River, near the ancient Incan town of Ollantaytambo, on the way to Machu Picchu. Guiding us was Ernesto Zubizarreta, who lived in Cuzco, and nine porters — local Peruvians who carry on their backs massive packs of tents, food, fuel and, for an additional few dollars, if you wish, sleeping bags and other gear. My wife and I carried backpacks with clothing and water bottles.
On the final morning, the hike begins in darkness at 4 a.m. The idea is to arrive at Machu Picchu before the tour buses. At dawn, we were gathered at what’s called the Sun Gate, looking down at what appeared to be merely another cloudbank. As if by script, the sun broke through, the clouds dissolved, and there, before us, were the pristine ruins, the terraces, the mountainous green shoulders sheltering the Incan citadel.
Although our guide encouraged us to walk in pairs, individual pacing generally kept us scattered. He also cautioned about the trail’s edge and sheer drops into oblivion.
My wife and I, after taking pictures and absorbing the beauty, began descending together down the path toward the ruins. We were relaxed and proud of our achievement at the culmination of the trail. As we had from the onset, we were using metal walking sticks. Steve Fagin, a former colleague and The Day’s outdoors columnist, had suggested we take walking sticks and offered his pair.
I was to the right of her, along the edge. I put down my right foot and the stone in the path gave way. I lost my balance. My backpack’s weight kept me teetering. I yelled her name, began turning toward her and went over the edge. Somehow, Liesbeth was able to grab my right hand and, falling to her knees, hold on with one arm and then both. By chance or fate or unfathomable luck, my walking stick, in my left hand, wedged between my legs and into the side of the cliff. Had she not been walking with me, or had I not had the stick, there would be one more ruin at Machu Picchu.
As it was, I was out there, dangling above antiquity. I did not, or could not, move. Ernesto, our guide, had passed us a moment before and heard my wife’s shouts. With the help of another man, Ernesto was able to lug me back onto the path and solid ground. Calm again, and my week-old beard several shades paler, we continued on our way down.
Beholding Machu Picchu was rather more contemplative for the remainder of our stay.
And remains so to this day.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
