Fifty years ago this fall, small-press publishing lost a novel but short-lived prose and poetry venture, out of Cambridge, Mass., that in just three issues managed to land a grant from a National Endowment for the Arts affiliate and find a place in the literary archives at the University of Connecticut.
It was called “SOFTBALL,” and so far as I know, being one of the unbiased editors and contributors, it was unique. The founding principle was that “SOFTBALL” would be a cooperative journal.
Cooperative in this sense: If we accepted poems or stories or art from contributors, they would pay us, not the other way around, the traditional, and as we discovered relatively more sustainable, arrangement.
But for that brief, shining moment, from 1971 until 1972, it worked.
First, how we began. After graduating college in Ohio in the spring of 1969, several friends and I gravitated toward Cambridge, being a magnet for what we aspired to be — writers and poets — and a place likely to be a source of work. One of us worked in computers. Another apprenticed to a goldsmith. Still another became a cook for a house in Somerville occupied by several Jesuits. I worked for Paperback Booksmith, then a chain of stores in southern New England. I started in the warehouse in Roxbury and worked my way to the premier shop at Coolidge Corner in Brookline.
Anyway, we spent more than a few afternoons playing softball and talking writing, and finally decided if getting published in journals we admired was going to be a serious challenge, then we would simply publish ourselves, but stylishly, and invite name poets in the area to contribute in a bald effort to thinly disguise our scheme.
One of us, who attended the experimental Franconia College, which lasted slightly longer than “SOFTBALL,” had an acquaintance who worked for his family’s printing company — the Hutchenson Co., in Boston. We few founders solicited friends and family for startup money. We recorded a copyright. We found an illustrator for the first cover.
We managed to recruit two known poets living in and around Cambridge — Kathleen Spivack, who had attended our college a decade before us, and Celia Gilbert, who, besides her literary talent, was the daughter of I.F. Stone, a politically progressive national journalist. For the record, she is married to Walter Gilbert, Noble laureate in chemistry in 1980.
Then came the pitch.
One of my college roommates, the late Michael Seifert, our resident philosopher, was the visionary regarding the cooperative journal concept.
I quote from the letter he drafted following the editing and laying out for the first issue:
“Why a cooperative? Why spend $10-$20 to get published? A journal can support itself by sales, by the financial support of an institution or individuals with money. In all cases, there is pressure for the magazine to live up to the expectations of the institution or the individuals; generally by preference to established names, reputations.
“A cooperative magazine depends only on the quality of work submitted, and the artists’ willingness to cooperate.”
There was a more pragmatic reason as well. Walking into, say, the fabled Grolier Bookshop on Plympton Street near Harvard Square in those days, front and center was a table strewn, piled and straining with dozens of poetry journals, virtually none of them ever purchased or, likely, read.
“SOFTBALL’s” game was, in theory, smart marketing. We accept your work, you give us $10 or $20, we give you 10 or 20 copies of the journal motivating you to distribute, sell, donate, whatever you wanted, thereby spreading the word.
The first issue of 45 pages cost us $350, half of which came from our fundraising, the other half from contributors. I remember Kathleen Spivack balking at the idea, but grudgingly giving us $10. Celia Gilbert embraced us far more generously.
The first issue carried 16 writers, and work by an illustrator and a photographer. The cover was a reproduction of softball league standings from the Boston Globe.
A few months after publication, we received a check for $250 from the Coordinating Council of Literary Magazines, under the NEA. That went toward the second issue. Also, I later learned from George Butterick, managing the literary archives at UConn, that he came across issues of “SOFTBALL” and included them in the extensive collection of 20th-century American poetry. I befriended Butterick when I started my first newspaper job at The Chronicle in Willimantic, Conn., in 1973, and was flabbergasted he’d found “SOFTBALL.”
Editing the issues was not without strife and sniping, and tears, and willful pushing one contributor over another, but we held on.
The second issue, more robust, nearly 60 pages with 20 contributors and a couple of photos of nudes, was an artistic success, though I wonder to this day what my grandmother who, contributed to it, thought of it.
Celia Gilbert stayed with us. Kathleen Spivack did not.
The third and final issue was 50 pages, with 21 contributors, no nudes, but a rhinoceros on the cover.
Several of us moved then on, and the will to keep the journal going flagged.
I’m happy to say we continued writing wherever we landed. One of us, Ruth Ellen Gruber, a journalist who has lived in Italy since leaving Cambridge, has published several books about travel and culture in Eastern Europe and in 2011 was honored by Poland with the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Merit, one of the highest honors granted to foreigners.
Others of us were published, mostly in journals not unlike “SOFTBALL,” and usually found piled anonymously on a table or shelf in bookshops across the land that, like us, haven’t given up.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington. He may be reached at: maayan72@aol.com.
