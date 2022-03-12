Since writing a couple of weeks ago about the late Archie Sherman of Westerly and his argumentative and confrontational ways on the workout machines and in the locker room and sauna at the Westerly-Pawcatuck YMCA, I’ve received a number of emails ranging from praise for my depiction to consternation as to why I chose to portray him to condemnation for my treatment of a man who had honorably served his country to probing and revelatory recollections from members of his family, including, most poignantly, his estranged daughter.
To say the piece touched a nerve is cliché, but accurate, but it also tapped into contemporary political discourse, or lack thereof, in this country, as well as, for me, what constitutes a subject fit to pursue in public.
What I want to do here is explain what attracted me about Archie Sherman and his story, and that necessitates a brief rehash of the first piece.
Archie Sherman, a union electrician and Navy veteran, died at age 81 at the end of January at Westerly Hospital, likely from COVID-induced pneumonia. He was not vaccinated against the virus, which, I suggested, was in keeping with his headstrong opinions about illness, politics and his own fitness.
He was a slender man, boasting often of his near immunity from illness, though he had issues with his heart over the summer and underwent surgical placement of a stent.
I wrote about Archie Sherman because there was no one else among the Y’s membership like him. He seemingly lived to bait and debate, usually about politics but also about history, religion, philosophy, Greek and Roman mythology. He read and he watched documentaries and knew his stuff. However, he was not satisfied with merely haggling — he would take the argument right to you, chin to chin, eye to eye, fearlessly and fiercely but without any detectable hostility.
He proudly wore his Trumpian MAGA hat into the Y, but, as I wrote, I thought his politics were more Libertarian than extreme right-wing loony.
He aggravated people, came close to provoking a few to blows and weathered complaints to the staff. Still, as I wrote, in the several years I knew him I developed a begrudging affection for him.
Through the years, I’ve written about any number of people I’ve encountered in saunas in Westerly and Mystic: a retired Episcopal priest still pastoring a church in Mexico, a college mathematician, a couple of poets, musicians and politicians, a fellow with a paving business who loved dining out, and did so virtually every night, and even a woman searching for her son’s shoes who was shocked by seeing me — and I mean all of me.
Archie’s nature and brazen comportment made him another worthy subject.
“The question I have is, why?” wrote Stephen Cole of Stonington. “The man was not particularly noteworthy. So he was an angry old white man Trump supporter — nothing special there. He sounded, as many of his ilk are, like a bellicose loud-mouthed a-hole who thought he knew everything and liked to prove it by putting people who didn’t agree with him down. We all know people like him. Boring AF. Are you that hard up for material? You’re scraping the bottom of the barrel. C’mon, man!”
This from a woman in Charlestown:
“Shame on you for glorifying a bully ‘in your face’ man such as Archie Sherman. I have to assume the 4-plus years of bullying, bigotry and out and out lies of Donald Trump wasn’t enough for you.”
In a letter published by The Sun, Jennifer Hohman of Westerly wrote, “How can you print something so back-handed and nasty about a man who served his country and is now dead? I imagine his children and wife reading that article as they grieve and have to endure Mr. Slosberg positioning their loved one as someone lacking social graces and self-awareness.”
Shortly after my story appeared I received this email from his daughter, Anita Sherman, who lives in Colorado. It is too long to reprint here, but this, hopefully, is the gist.
“Thank you so much for your article about my father, Archie Sherman. Your article captured the essence of who he was brilliantly. I loved it!” her email began.
“I am Archie’s only biological child from his first marriage in 1961 … As Archie’s daughter, I grew up debating. I had formed very strong opinions oppositional to Archie’s by the time I was 10 years old. He was a self-described ‘rightwing radical hawk’ in my day. Like a good counter, I registered as a Democrat and cast my vote for Jimmy Carter in 1980, which launched over four decades in the mosh-pit of civic engagement, and the politicking that goes along with moving public policy.”
She wrote that she served a stint as an Obama coordinator in Colorado and has been honored by MoveOn.org.
“(Archie) thrived on finding your vulnerability just to push emotional buttons. He was skilled at diatribe — not debate. Chin-to-chin was his last resort to push his point using intimidation. Like a game of ‘chicken’ he believed he won the round, if he got his opponent to blink. For Archie, vulnerability and emotions were a sign of weakness. This is where we differed. I didn’t blink.”
She said the split between them happened in 2007 over parenting philosophy and discipline, not politics (she is married and the mother of two daughters), and her father ceased talking to her. She said she tried several times to reconnect without success.
“Archie was self-absorbed to a fault,” she wrote. “He made personal choices with no regard for how they impacted others. Nor did he seem to care. It was his way or the highway. Retrospectively surface behaviors that don’t explain why. Terms like PTSD, depression, ADHD, manic-obsessive compulsive disorders, anxiety, and a possible stroke require health care professionals to recognize. Without a stronger voice than his calling out his denial with guidance, he was left alone to fight through possible undiagnosed challenges alone. Maybe he looked people in the eye because he was searching for someone with the temerity to tell him he needed help. Something I would have done, if he had not cut me out of his life.”
Lastly, this tender note from Cooki Bilsborough, who lives in southern California.
“I am his first wife and I liked your article.
“When our daughter was little, this guy took care of her when I worked at Christmas time, changed diapers, cooked. He was a hard worker. Two little elderly ladies loved him so much they gave their beloved dogs to him when they could no longer care for them.
“Just before going to sub school he was stationed in Newport & on one of the destroyers that helped turn around the Russian ships from going into Cuba.”
It is folly to try to flesh out a complicated soul in 1,000 words, but maybe this helps you know a bit more about the man.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
