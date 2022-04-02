My friend Lisa Starr, of Westerly, the artistic director of the Arts Café Mystic, reliably puts on a good show, and the other Friday night she presented a worthy collection of some 20 poets and writers, including Margaret Gibson, of Preston, Connecticut’s poet laureate, and Melanie Greenhouse, formerly of Noank, who, a couple of decades ago, was a founder of this poetry showcase staged six times a year at the Mystic Museum of Art.
The occasion was conceived as a “jubilee” gathering of poets who participated in recording a virtual program of readings two years ago, at the outset of COVID hibernation, to celebrate National Poetry Month, which is celebrated in April. After the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, however, the tenor of the evening took on an ostensibly more serious theme, but the participants nevertheless provided an admirable range of poetic expression, both understandably somber and thankfully humorous, too.
The Friday night series at the Arts Café also includes interludes of music. On this particular evening, despite the moving words and heartfelt appeals to humanity, to my ears, and no doubt those of others in the crowded main museum gallery, the most absorbing performance was that of cellist Theodore Mook of Wood River Junction.
A trim and affable man of 69, with a tiny earring in his left lobe, Mook and his Italian cello of weathered spruce and maple constructed in 1893 by Vincenzo Postiglione in Naples held the room still through four pieces ranging from “Song of the Birds,” a folk song arranged by Pablo Casals, to a Bach cello suite. But it was the third piece Mook performed that captivated in its flow, as Mook later explained, from noise to sound and back to noise. It is called “In Manus Tuas” by contemporary composer Caroline Shaw who, at age 30, became the youngest person to win the Pulitizer Prize for Music.
The piece, which spanned eight minutes of solo cello, was accompanied, briefly, by Mook vocalizing along with his bowing, which, he said, is part of the composition.
“In Manus Tuas,” says an online biography of the composer, is based on a 16th-century motet by Thomas Tallis.
The fourth piece deftly offered by Mook was from the composition “Three High Places” by John Luther Adams.
A few days later I paid a visit to Mook and his wife, Tracey Dillon, an architect and artist, in their home on Switch Road in Wood River Junction. It once had been a Congregational church, built in 1895 and decades later converted to a residence with a makeshift performance hall fashioned out of the former sanctuary when it is not a large and comfortable sitting room with a home office and electronics hideaway in what had to have been the choir loft above.
The room is also enhanced by hanging sculptures of branches here and glass there made by Dillon, who has decorated the walls with a few of her paintings.
From time to time Mook and Dillon host house concerts — part of what they do at home along with recordings and videos under the banner of “SwitchArts” — for friends in that downstairs space. The Sunday after he performed in Mystic, they welcomed some 50 folks and perhaps another 30 musicians for a casual evening of ensemble music and camaraderie and vegetarian chili afterwards.
Mook, who was raised in upstate New York, attended the Boston University School of Music at the suggestion of a young cellist he befriended one summer at the Marlboro Music Festival in Vermont. That cellist, a few years younger than Mook, was Yo-Yo Ma, a child prodigy and today one of the most renowned and recognized musicians on the planet.
Mook was still fiddling with guitar and rock star ambitions then, but he had taken up the cello during high school — Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass. — and asked the young Yo-Yo Ma, already celebrated, what he should do. Pursuing the cello, as it happened, worked out.
He has performed with the Rhode Island Philharmonic, the Providence Baroque Orchestra, in venues throughout this country, including the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and around the world, from Europe to Australia. He has taught at the University of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College, the University of Massachusetts at Lowell and the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School.
He and Michael Bahmann, a pianist living nearby in Hopkinton, are tentatively scheduled to perform in the Music Matters series at the La Grua Center in Stonington next January.
Mook met Lisa Starr, once poet laureate of Rhode Island and lately the Arts Café Music director, through the poet Coleman Barks, a close friend of Starr’s and with whom Mook performed. In turn, Starr, then living on Block Island, introduced Mook to Tracey Dillon, who was also living on Block Island. They each have children from an earlier marriage. They married several years ago. Mook bought the home in Wood River Junction in 2015 from a friend and professor at URI.
When he puts down the cello, Mook is a devoted student of Tai Chi and studies at the Rhode Island School of Tai Chi in Warwick with master John Conroy. At home, he also gardens with his wife.
So thank you, again, to Lisa Starr for introducing us to Ted Mook that Friday night, and to Mook, too, for sensing what to play, reflectively and respectfully, on his cello.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.