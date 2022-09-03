My neighbor and friend Maria de Fatima Leite Simoes Ventura, or simply Maria, was my companion and culinary guide on a recent visit to what once was a sprawling textile mill that a decade ago, retooled, polished and copiously stocked, was unveiled as Portugalia Marketplace, the Portuguese food, wine and pottery emporium, in Fall River, Mass.
Born in the city of Sao Joao de Madeira, about 30 kilometers from the major northern city of Porto in mainland Portugal, Maria emigrated with her mother, father and siblings in 1971, first living in New York — in Yonkers — and then settling upstate in Elmira, where other family members lived.
As she approaches 60, her life story has something of the multiple flavors, piquant and exotic tastes and aisles of spices, barrels of sweets, bin after bin of salty delectables and all the allure of adventure as, well, walking for the first time into a massive Portuguese food emporium.
For Maria, there was college at Elmira and then Ithaca, leaving before graduating but, returning to Portugal, parlaying a family-honed knowledge of leather into work as a representative for a dozen shoe companies; marrying a few times, including briefly to a Norwegian hockey player; raising three sons; owning three jewelry (turquoise) and pottery and accessories stores in Newport and Massachusetts; selling the stores and, after divorcing her last husband, from a well-known Groton family whom she met online, obtaining her license for hairdressing and from her first salon job at Elizabeth Arden at the Mystic Marriott to a gig at Foxwoods and finally, four years ago, to Mystic River Hair & Nails in Mystic, where she has a chair today.
In recent years, I’d traveled several times to Terceira, one of the volcanic islands in the Azores, the archipelago in the North Atlantic belonging to Portugal, where I savored the pastries, the abundance of fish, especially grilled octopus, and meats, and the temperate weather, the visits even more tasty because of the air and hotel subsidies pushed by the Portuguese government, making the cost of a week’s stay and round-trip flights from Boston around a total $500, or slightly more to stay in the historic pousada overlooking the harbor in the capital, Angra do Heroismo.
Here was a chance to relive those visits in a trip to Fall River to a market opened by a family from the Azores, but with a mainlander, who had her biases about the cuisines and cultures. It didn’t matter. I was content to watch Maria shop and listen to her stories of her childhood dinners and taste for pastries, being most passionate about pastais de nata, a Portuguese egg custard tart pastry, often dusted with cinnamon and browned around the crown. She found those first.
Portugalia Marketplace was the concept of Michael Benevides and his family, who arrived in Fall River from the Azores in 1979, along with vast numbers of others from the islands. According to a story published by Rhode Island Monthly in May 2018, Benevides’ father began selling coffee in Fall River in 1988, and then expanded to a wholesale food business run out of his three-bay garage.
Demand grew, the business found a larger space, and then Benevides came up with creating a marketplace. They found a vacant mill for sale on Bedford Street, in an old mill district, bought it in 2011, spent two years renovating it and opened the marketplace in 2013.
He was determined to provide the Portuguese community not just with foods reminiscent of the homeland they left, but also the flavors of the modern Portugal, and clearly the appeal extends well beyond generations of Portuguese shoppers.
After a light lunch of cured ham and chourico-and-cheese sandwiches in the market’s café, we headed into the world of plenty.
Maria found her way to a display of tremocos, or lupini beans, light colored morsels she said were the perfect snack for beer, like peanuts, and usually served with drinks and olives. She bought a jug.
Next, butcher shop-style counters of chourico and linguica, both smoked sausages with a blend of spices, the former made with beef casing and the latter, thinner than chourico, made with hog casing. The sausages are produced in Fall River — not by the marketplace — and also in New Jersey, where there is a large Portuguese population.
The marketplace offers a variety of both, mild and hot, maybe 20 different versions and cured cousins, long, short or stubby, virtually all well under $10 a pound.
Maria moved along to a display of cheese wheels, both from the Azores (Sao Jorge) and the mainland, and selected a small but hefty round of soft cheese she said was from the north of Portugal, where sheep are traditionally raised in the mountains to make these cheeses.
Then, inside a glass-enclosed refrigerated room running the depth of the marketplace’s main shopping area, rack after rack after rack of flattened hunks of salted cod (bacalhau), caught and processed in Norway and Iceland and once patiently desalinated, the staple of Portuguese stews and soups. Maria said the Norwegian cod looked thinner — “too thin,” her assessment — than Portuguese bacalhau.
Outside that room, bins of frozen octopus and squid and sardines and smelts as well as shellfish and assorted ocean fish, and table after table of canned sardines, anchovies, mackerel and tuna.
Maria bought a large package of Aletria capellini, which she said is used during the holidays to make a very fine sweet pasta that’s like rice pudding.
While she ducked into a room set up as a shop selling ceramics, wool blankets and pottery, I wandered among aisles of olive oils (priced from princely to plebeian), the cavernous wine room, past fruits, including Portuguese green melon, about the size of a rugby ball, and vegetables, the bread counter, and, as mentioned earlier, barrels of spices, olives, nuts and sweets, and appealing towers of imported chocolates and jars of hot sauces.
All I will say, heartily, is what the marketplace has over its exit doors: “Obrigado.”
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
