Since the start of the year I’ve been working with a young woman pursuing a master’s of fine arts in creative writing at Manhattanville College in Purchase, N.Y. We meet every few Saturdays at the Velvet Mill in Stonington to talk about her writing.
She willingly makes the long drive to Stonington, though once we met at IKEA in New Haven as an agreeable halfway point, and an opportunity to buy holidays’ worth of candles, napkins and Swedish meatballs.
Her fiancé’s family lives here and it was through them that she received a copy of the collection of my columns I published in 2021, and she sought me out, as sort of a mentor/adviser for this semester with a focus on the personal essay. Her program director, Iain Haley Pollock, a poet, gave her his blessing.
She is an excellent writer. She has a keen eye, a superb vocabulary and ear for syntax, and her prose often is lyrical and secure in its cadences.
But, and this is a but about which we have frequently butted heads, she is an observer more than she is a reporter. There is a difference. A good writer, especially a journalist, is by instinct curious. The observer will tell you what, often in engaging and eminently readable detail. The reporter will try to give you that as well as why.
She knows herself, and understands why I try to push her to go beyond the wall of words she expertly constructs, and show the reader, or, I suppose, flesh out, the scenes and characters she describes.
We are getting there, though this experience has made me reconsider what I’m doing, both in trying to curb her natural gifts, and, at age 75 and after 50 years of reporting, why I’m still thinking of whatever encounter or personality I happen upon as a story, something to write up as an entertainment or exposition, but also something to exploit selfishly for my deep-rooted needs, not to mention deadline.
And I’ve decided to stop.
I will see the semester through with this promising student, and believe she will produce what I’m after without sacrificing her strengths, but appreciating that readers should be nourished as well as merely treated to a tasty buffet.
Since I approached David Tranchida, then the editor of The Westerly Sun and once a colleague of mine at The Day, about writing weekly pieces for The Sun (and its weeklies), I’ve tried to provide what I’m asking of my student. That is, and I’m not being immodest, readable content, mostly about local history or subjects outside myself.
It was in the spring of 2016 that I wrote my first piece for The Sun (I retired from The Day in 2007, spending my last 23 years there as a columnist) and the decision was made to publish my stories under the logo “Postscripts.” The idea was, vaguely, to look back at people, places or events from the past, near or distant, with a perspective from today.
I didn’t always abide by that premise but for the most part found much enjoyment in looking into subjects different from my usual geographic range (and snarly rhetoric and impudent judgments in my younger days) during my years at The Day.
This would be my eighth year of writing weekly pieces for The Sun and have to confess that, perhaps out of laziness or lack of ideas, I’ve found it difficult to crack into readership in Westerly and towns to the east, and therefore tended to write about the places I know best — Stonington, where I’ve lived since 1977, Mystic and Groton.
But that is not why I’m hanging ’em up. I’m more content these days to talk about it rather than write about it. They didn’t call that old geezer in ’40s and ’50s Westerns Gabby Hayes for nothing.
In any event, here’s to you, the readers, who made it worthwhile; to Corey Fyke, who succeeded Tranchida as editor of The Sun and who, aside from keeping the ship afloat with a skeletal staff, did an exhausting amount of hand-holding with me along with the occasional boot to the behind; and to all the young writers who still feel the call and will keep newspapers informative and interesting, and above all, vital.
Thank you, and so long.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
